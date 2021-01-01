« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 815783 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 am »
March 25th

1950 - We won through to our first Wembley FA Cup Final, beating Everton 2-0 at Maine Road thanks to goals from Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell. Unfortunately, Arsenal went on to claim the cup.

1967 - Our top-flight meeting with Manchester United on this day ended goalless.

1972  John Toshack headed in the only goal of our trip to Southampton.

1975 - John Toshack netted twice as we triumphed 4-0 over Newcastle United , with future and past Magpies Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott also netting.

1978  Phil Thompson scored an own goal after Jimmy Case had opened the scoring at Molineux. A second-half Kenny Dalglish brace secured a 3-1 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1984 - The first all-Merseyside Cup Final ended in a goalless draw, after extra time. The game was notable for a failed penalty appeal for handball against Alan Hansen, and an Alan Kennedy goal that was disallowed for offside. We clinched our fourth consecutive League Cup in the replay three days later.

2000 - We won 2-1 as substitute Jamie Redknapp headed a dramatic winner against Newcastle United . Titi Camara had opened the scoring with his tenth and final reds goal before Alan Shearer nodded in a leveller, one of his eight goals against the reds.

2004 - Igor Bican was sent off after Emile Heskey had given us the lead at the Stade Vélodrome as we lost 2-1 on the night to Olympique de Marseille, with Didier Drogba converting the resulting penalty, one of his eleven goals past us. We therefore crashed out of the UEFA Cup at the Fourth Round stage 3-2 on aggregate with Abdoulaye Meïté scoring the home sides other goal.

2006 - Steven Gerrard was sent off at home to Everton for two quick-fire yellow cards before Phil Neville put us ahead at the end of the first half with a superb headed own goal from a corner. Luis García put us 2-0 up with a beautiful lob soon after the restart, our 500th home Premiership goal. Tim Cahill headed the visitors back into the game with one of his five goals against us, also their hundredth League goal in an Anfield derby. Substitute Andy van der Meyde was sent off for elbowing Xabi Alonso just five minutes after coming on before Harry Kewell rounded off a 3-1 victory with a fine strike. The two clubs had received special permission for Gerrard and James Beattie to wear 08 shirts to promote Liverpools status as the European Capital of Culture in 2008.

Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 08:39:35 am »
Football: 1949/50: FA Cup semi-final: Everton vs Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFh7PnyfsZM
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,587
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 03:41:50 pm »
March 22:

1989: Whelan's goal was a beaut, voted our goal of the season.

2017: Mr Liverpool, he should have melwood named after him

March 23

1991: Scored some lovely goals that day, was keeping up by teletext, the goals were flying in, I remember it got to 4-1, I asked could I check, my Dad told me it was back to 4-4, I nearly hit the roof, he laughed his head off when it showed up as 6-1

1996: That was our first defeat since about November, I think David James messed up for their goal? unfortunately we were just not able to get right in the title race, felt like a nail in the coffin here

2008: You could clearly see Masch was only saying to the referee "what happened" but I think he was at it all game and the referee got sick of him, he made a show of himself. Rafa coming on the pitch to calm him down and all.

March 24:

1997: That was unreal with Fowler, I am always convinced he dived and just felt bad about it but not many would have done that.

2002: I remember wondering how crucial that goal would be come the end of the season, brilliant moment.

March 25:

2000: I watched that season review recently, David Thompson had a goal disallowed after about 7 seconds.

2006: The Neville OG was hilarious, Harry Kewell was amazing that day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 08:41:26 am »
Cheers  :)
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 08:44:01 am »
March 26th

1983 - We won our third consecutive League Cup, 2-1. Norman Whiteside opened the scoring for Manchester United with the first of his four goals past us before Alan Kennedy equalised at Wembley. The game went into extra time, with our fitness proving the greater as Frank Stapleton had to come back into defence with Gordon McQueen going up front, due to cramp. Ronnie Whelan, who had scored twice in the previous seasons Final, won the game for us with a beautifully curled shot past the helpless Gary Bailey. Bob Paisley was sent up to lift the trophy in his final season as boss.

1988 - Kenny secured another century when he led the reds to his hundredth victory as Manager, with John Aldridge and John Barnes striking in a 2-1 League defeat of Wimbledon at Anfield. This was Diggers hundredth club goal, while Gary Gillespie reached a century of League appearances for the reds. Dalglish came on as a very late replacement for Aldridge, with Eric Young bagging the visitors consolation straight after that.

1989 - John Aldridge converted a penalty and Peter Beardsley also struck as we won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur . Terry Fenwick had opened the scoring with the last of his four goals past us. Aldos spot-kick was the clubs 7,000th goal in all competitions.

1994  Paul Merson struck the only goal of our trip to Arsenal, one of his seven goals against the reds.

2014  We beat Sunderland 2-1 at Anfield with Steven Gerrard opening the scoring with a free-kick. Daniel Sturridge struck his twentieth League goal of the campaign of the season after the break, also sending another shot onto the crossbar. Lee Cattermole hit the bar for the visitors before Ki Sung-yueng pulled a goal back to ensure a nervy finish.


Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,587
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 09:14:59 am »
1983- Lovely goal by Whelan, Grobbelaar was also fortunate not to be sent off when he came way out of his goal and completely cleaned out Gordon McQueen

1988- Back to winning ways but this in the middle of a run of 1 win in 5. But prior to that we had won 16 out of 19 and drawn 3, so there was no way anyone was catching us, we end the day 14 points clear of Man United and with 2 games in hand.

1989- Climbed into the top 3 with our 7th win in a row, we were now 8 points behind Arsenal with 2 games in hand

1994- Season was really piddling out at that stage, first of 3 straight defeats and we would lose 6 of the last 9. Everyone just wanted the season over at this stage.

2014- Our title challenge was really beginning to motor, win number 7 in a row and a further 4 would follow, similar to 1989 it lifted us into the mix and we would eventually finish 2nd. The result here left Sunderland in the bottom 3.

Chelsea lead the table by one point from us, Man city 2 points back with 2 games in hand. However both City and Chelsea still had to come to Anfield while Sunderland would do us huge favours, taking points away to both City and Chelsea in the run in.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
Good memory!

That was a rare defeat for us at Highbury back then (1994). Think we won there with a Barnes penalty the season before that, then with a mate Filwer winner in that gold kit the season after. Can remember other wins there including that famous Fowler penalty miss after he said he want fouled, the McManaman volley from a throw in and Titi Camaras winner. I reckon we probably went unbeaten at Highbury from this game in 94 to that early season 00/01 defeat when we went down to 9 men.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 