1964 - A 24-minute four-goal blitz set us up to beat Ipswich Town 6-0 at Anfield, the fourth time that season we had bagged half a dozen in a game. Roger Hunt and Alf Arrowsmith both netted braces, with Ian St. John and Peter Thompson also scoring on this occasion.

1970  Top-of-the-table Leeds United held us to a goalless draw at Anfield as we struck the woodwork twice and had a strong penalty claim for handball turned down.

1973 - We entertained table-topping Dynamo Dresden in the Fourth Round of the UEFA Cup, winning 2-0 thanks to a Brian Hall header and a goal from Phil Boersma. This was the first time we had faced clubs from the same country in successive European rounds, having already beaten Dynamo Berlin before Christmas

1984 - We faced Sven-Göran Erikssons SL Benfica in the European Cup Third Round, with Ian Rush scoring the only goal of the game, as Kenny Dalglish made his return from injury as a second-half substitute for Michael Robinson.

1987  Luton Town were beaten 2-0 at Anfield in a top-flight fixture in snowy conditions, thanks to a Jan Mølby penalty and Mal Donaghy own goal. A bored Bruce Grobbelaar resorted to throwing snowballs at one of the linesmen!  ;D

1998  We secured a 2-1 home Premiership victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Paul Ince heading us level after Alan Thompsons sensational 30-yard strike. Michael Owen struck the winner while Mark Kennedy played his 21st and last reds game.

2000 - Roger Hunt finally received his MBE at Buckingham Palace, many years after most of the rest of his fellow 1966 World Cup winning side.

2020  Adam Lallana played his 178th and last reds game as we beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah netted while reaching a century of League games for the reds, with Sadio Mané also on target in the first half, after we had fallen behind to a Callum Wilson goal. This was our 22nd successive home League win, breaking the English top-flight record set by Bill Shanklys reds in 1972. We went on to reach 24 in a row before finally being held by Burnley in July 2020.

2021  We suffered a sixth consecutive home League defeat as Mario Lemina bagged the only goal of Fulhams visit to Anfield behind closed doors.

2023 - James Milner was presented with his MBE at Windsor Castle, having been recognised for his services to football and charity the previous June.

The Luton 1987 game, never realized that was at Anfield, there is a famous picture of Paul walsh on the ball and its orange, great winter pic. Can easily find on google

2020- I thought Lallana played again but now I think of it I think he got injured after the covid lockdown, there was something about him not getting his last games at Anfield? That was one of the last games in front of a crowd, the covid worries were just starting around then. I love when we win a game despite the officials being shit, Bournemouths goal shouldnt have stood as there was a blatant push on Gomez in the build up.

2021- We were so bad at home then, I was sure Fulham would win that game even before it started, 6 defeats in a row was nuts, and it wasnt bad luck, from what I remember we deserved to lose at least 5.
We played Luton five times that season! I think the first Cup game was an orange ball, and that was at Kenilworth Rd, could be the one youre thinking of Paul.
The Bournemouth game was weird. Uneasy atmosphere about the threat of Covid as you say. Turned out to be the last league game for a long time. But was this the first league game after the Watford defeat? If not, it was not long after, and wed also gone out to Chelsea in the FA Cup. Even though we were a ridiculous number of points clear, I remember having a slight panic when we went one down that everything was going to fall apart! Was a big turnaround for us, and Milner made an incredible goal line clearance late on.
Yep

25 October 1986   1 - 4   Kenilworth Road   1st Division
11 January 1987   0 - 0   Kenilworth Road   FA Cup 3rd round
26 January 1987   0 - 0   Anfield   FA Cup 3rd round replay
28 January 1987   0 - 3   Kenilworth Road   FA Cup 3rd round 2R
7 March 1987   2 - 0   Anfield   1st Division
They had our number! (And a plazzy pitchand no away supporters)
we also went out of the Champions league, ironically probably one of our best displays all season, we murdered them but Oblak in goal kept them in it while Adrian had a mare for us.

Quote from: Red_Mist on March  7, 2024, 10:53:05 am
We played Luton five times that season! I think the first Cup game was an orange ball, and that was at Kenilworth Rd, could be the one youre thinking of Paul.
I see, when I see that pic I always assume its Kenilworth although the post above made me think Anfield when it said snow.

Bastard away goals rule too. Should have been scrapped after 90 minutes of the 2nd leg. Twice Atletico have fucked us in extra time because of it.
Yeah I think once it went to 2-2 on the night, under the rules at the time we needed to score 2, I think had it been just 1 we might have snuck through.

I agree that since it has been removed it has been a good thing.

It did have its moments, the thought Barcelona could knock us out late on with a goal in the 4-0 game kept it so edgey and made it all the more brilliant
Found the pic. Yeah defo Kenilworth Rd in that first cup game. Great photo! :)

https://twitter.com/camporetro/status/417677011771854848
Adidas tango ball? Magic. Great kit, and Paul Walsh looked cool as fuck in it. Well he did when I was 8 anyway! Shame he was so badly hit by injuries when he was here, really good player.
Cracking player, very exciting
What a difference a year makes!

Similar to the turnaround in performances this season.
6 home defeats on the bounce having been unbeaten for about 4 years was absolutely nuts! And then since then, weve only lost one home League since (in three years).
The power of the fans eh. Wheres our famous atmosphere? Well, go one-nil up and youll hear it! :D

Take those 6 out and our home record under Jürgen with supporters in the ground must be unbelievable.
March 9th

1966 - We beat Honvéd 2-0 at Anfield in the second leg of our European Cup Winners Cup Second Round tie, thanks to goals from Chris Lawler and Ian St. John. Lawler and Peter Thompson between them rattled the woodwork three times as we dominated the game.

1978 - Long-time reserve keeper Steve Ogrizovic made his reds debut in a 4-2 top-flight defeat at Derby County. David Fairclough and Kenny Dalglish bagged our goals. Boss Bob Paisley was so disappointed with the performance he said, If I were in the horse racing world I would be hauled before the stewards for putting out non-triers. Charlie George grabbed one of his five goals against the reds, with Gerry Daly nabbing a brace and Andy Crawford also scoring.

1980 - We won at White Hart Lane in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup, with Terry McDermott scoring the only goal of the game when he knocked the ball up in the air with his left foot, and volleyed it home with his right, a strike that was later voted the BBCs Goal of the Season.

1986  Bruce Grobbelaar played his 200th League game for the club as we thumped Queens Park Rangers 4-1 at Anfield three days after they had knocked us out of the Milk Cup at the Semi-final stage at Anfield, despite Leroy Rosenior giving the visitors the lead after just seven minutes. Player/Manager Kenny Dalglish returned to the side and was instrumental in our win as Steve McMahon bagged a brace with Ian Rush and John Wark also on target, as ex-red Michael Robinson featured for the Hoops.

1992 - We met our only top-flight opposition in that seasons FA Cup-winning campaign, as a Michael Thomas goal saw off Aston Villa at Anfield.

1995 - Robbie Fowler bagged the only goal of the game at Crystal Palace as we reached the Coca-Cola Cup Final 2-0 on aggregate. This was our 300th League Cup goal.

2001 - We held Porto to a goalless draw on a sodden pitch in the first leg of our UEFA Cup Quarter-final at their Estádio das Antas. We won the return 2-0 to reach the last four.

2006 - We were beaten 2-0 at home by SL Benfica to lose our grip on the Champions League, crashing out 3-0 on aggregate at the last sixteen, failing to score in the fourth consecutive European game, a club record. Sami Hyypiä missed his first European game since our 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in October 2001, having played every minute of the intervening 57 matches. Simão Sabrosa and Fabrizio Miccoli scored for the visitors.

2008 - We beat Kevin Keegans Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield, with the first goal coming when a defensive clearance ricocheted off Jermaine Pennant and into the net. Fernando Torres then grabbed his 25th goal of the season on the stroke of half time after being played in by Steven Gerrard. The roles were reversed in the second period, with the Spaniard providing an assist for his captain to complete the scoring. Future red James Milner broke his foot in this match.

2010  We lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic at their renamed DW Stadium, when Hugo Rodallega was on target. The closest we came in a poor performance was when Fernando Torres struck the outside of a post early on.

2015  We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Blackburn Rovers in our FA Cup Sixth Round encounter, going on to win the replay and make it as far as a Wembley Semi-final.

2022 - Lautaro Martínez struck the only goal of the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter with Internazionale at Anfield, with the reds hitting the woodwork three times. Alexis Sánchez was sent off for the visitors two minutes later as we progressed 2-1 on aggregate, on our way to the Final in Paris.

A Mixed Bag Today
Terry McDermott goal of the season, Liverpool v Tottenham 1980

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRMJT187wxs
A very mixed bag!

I remember that Michael Thomas winner against Villa well, lovely side footed finish into the top corner.

1995 - Robbie scored and turned his shirt back to front to celebrate. A very brief thing he did around that time for a few goals! The second leg had been postponed because of heavy rain. Back in the day, only found out when it was due to be televised on ITV and suddenly they showed The First Great Train Robbery with Sean Connery instead. :D

2001 - was in Thailand for this one. One of the first games of that run in I had to wait a while to find out the result for. Was in Sydney by the time the second leg came round.

2006 - Simao scored a screamer. Some appearance record for Sami that. Had no idea he had played every minute in Europe since 2001. Pretty mad.
1980- Heard there was murder after that game all the way to the train station, serious fights.

1992- Definitely a paper over cracks cup win if ever there was one, we made hard work of a draw you nearly would have cherry picked, as has been said this was the only time we played top flight opposition in the cup. Ronnie Whelan and John Barnes were back from long term injuries.

Getting away from White Hart Lane after the game was always a bit dicey  all the way to Euston .
March 9th

Year   Result   Against
2005   3 - 1   Bayer Leverkusen
1991   3 - 0   Manchester City
1982   5 - 1   Stoke City
1977   0 - 1   Tottenham Hotspur
1974   1 - 0   Bristol City
1968   1 - 1   Tottenham Hotspur
1963   2 - 2   Arsenal


1963 - Goals from Kevin Lewis and Roger Hunt helped us to a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Highbury.

1968 - We held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Tony Hateley struck our goal, and we eventually went out to West Bromwich Albion in the next round, after two replays. Jimmy Greaves scored for Spurs, one of his twelve strikes against the reds.

1974 - John Toshack netted the only goal of the game as we won our FA Cup Quarter-final at Bristol City. The reds enjoyed the rare luxury of flying back from the game.

1977  We lost a League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 as Ralph Coates scored the last of his four goals past us.

1982 - A 5-1 thumping of Stoke City at the Victoria Ground, postponed from the previous December. Five different scorers bagged our goals, with Terry McDermott, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee and Ronnie Whelan all on target.

1991 - We won 3-0 at Manchester City to go joint top of the table, with Jan Mølby scoring two from the spot in a six-minute first-half spell, and John Barnes netting late on.

2005 - Luis García netted twice before Milan Baro struck his 27th and final reds goal as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in the BayArena to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 6-2 on aggregate. We were able to take our feet off the gas towards the end, as John Welsh made his Champions League debut and we ended the match with Antonio Núñez at right-back and Igor Bican alongside Welsh in the centre of defence, although Jacek Krzynówek grabbed a late consolation  cue Rocking All Over The World! Rafa was also able to replace Dietmar Hamann with Vladimír micer on the hour, in a replica of the switch made by his predecessor three years earlier that some people claimed had tipped the balance towards the German outfit.

March 10th

1965 - Roger Hunt struck the only goal of our FA Cup Sixth Round replay against Leicester City at Anfield.

1971 - Alun Evans bagged a hat-trick, our first in Europe, in his first full match after a cartilage operation as we beat Bayern München 3-0 in our Fairs Cup Fourth Round first leg tie.

1973  The  Main Stand was officially opened by the Duke of Kent, prior to our 3-2 win over  Southampton.  Kevin Keegan bagged a brace after Larry Lloyd had opened the scoring. Mick Channon bagged one of his seven goals against the reds, with Paul Gilchrist also on target.

1979 - We beat FA Cup holders Ipswich Town in the Sixth Round, with Kenny Dalglish grabbing the only goal of the game. We reached the Semi-final that season, only to lose out to Manchester United after a replay.

1984  We beat Spurs 3-1 at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan both netting just before half time. Sammy Lee added the third late on as left-back Alan Kennedy reached 200 League games with the reds.

1985 - Ian Rush netted a treble in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie at Barnsley, taking him to seven goals in that seasons competition. Ronnie Whelan also scored in a 4-0 win. Unfortunately, we lost out to eventual winners Manchester United in the Semi-final that year.

1987 - Ian Rush grabbed the only goal of the game in our 1-0 win at Arsenal

1993  Mike Marsh had a penalty saved by Queens Park Rangers keeper Tony Roberts before Ian Rush headed the only goal of our Premier League game at Anfield. John Barnes then struck a second spot-kick wide.

1996 - We held Leeds United to a goalless draw at Elland Road in a FA Cup Sixth Round tie.

1997 - We secured our second successive 4-3 League win over Newcastle United at Anfield, with Robbie Fowler nabbing his second in the last minute, after we had led 3-0 going into the final twenty minutes before Keith Gillespie, Faustino Asprilla and Warren Barton drew the Geordies level. Steve McManaman and Patrik Berger also scored for the reds. Jamie Redknapp remembers this game as his favourite from his reds career.

2000 - Emile Heskey joined the reds from Leicester City for a then club record transfer fee of £10.5 million. The big front man scored sixty goals in 223 reds appearances, helping us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and FA Charity Shield before moving to Birmingham City in May 2004 for a fee of up to £6.25m.

2009 - We thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 5-0 on aggregate. Steven Gerrard played his hundredth game in Europe, while Xabi Alonso was making his 200th reds appearance. Fernando Torres opened the scoring before Gerrard converted a penalty prior to the break. The skipper added his second before the night was rounded off by Andrea Dossena bagging the first of his two, equally memorable reds strikes. Pepe Reina played his fiftieth game in Europe for the club.

2011  Christian Poulsen made his 21st and final reds appearance as we lost our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Sporting Clube de Braga, with Sotirios Kyrgiakos conceding a penalty that was converted by Alan. Skipper Jamie Carragher played his 138th European game, passing Ryan Giggs British record of 137 games. Substitute Andy Carroll had to wear the number 29 shirt as Fernando Torres had previously worn nine in the competition.

2012  Nicklas Bendtner bagged the only goal of the game at Sunderland after Fraizer Campbells shot from distance had rebounded off a post, Pepe Reinas head and then the post again.

2013  Jamie Carragher played his 500th League game as we beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield. Luis Suárez opened the scoring with his fiftieth reds strike, before centre-back Jan Vertonghen bagged a brace to put the visitors in front. Stewart Downing netted his seventh and last reds goal following a wayward back-pass before Steven Gerrard converted a spot-kick awarded after Suárez was fouled.

2016  We beat Manchester United 2-0 in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield. Daniel Sturridge converted a penalty after Nathaniel Clyne was brought down in the box, with Roberto Firmino also on target. We went on to reach the Final in Basel that season.

2018  We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford as Marcus Rashford bagged an early brace, the first of his four goals past us to date. We pulled a goal back after the break when Eric Bailly turned a Sadio Mané cross past his own keeper

2019 - Sadio Mané scored his fiftieth reds goal as we came from behind early on to beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino bagged a brace, with Manés second goal coming in stoppage time to complete his half century in the wind and hail. This result left us a point behind Manchester City with eight League games remaining, as we ended the season on a mammoth 97 points.

2021  Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané struck as we beat Red Bull Leipzig e.V. 2-0 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in Budapest to progress 4-0 on aggregate.
One of my favourite European aways that. Rockin all over the world was just joyous and summed up the thrill of that seasons CL run. Just gutted I missed Rafa in the bar!
March 11th

Happy 30th Birthday Andy Robertson

1936  Right-half Matt Busby signed from Manchester City for £8,000. He played 122 reds games, many as captain, notching three times as well as netting once more in 26 wartime matches. He, of course, went on to even greater success as the Manager of Manchester United.

1967 - We played in the first FA Cup match to be screened on CCTV, as 64,851 attended the Fifth Round derby meeting at Goodison and another 40,149 watched on eight giant TV screens at Anfield this Saturday evening. The result went the wrong way, however, with Everton winning 1-0 thanks to an Alan Ball strike, one of his eleven past us.

1970  Alun Evans bagged the only goal of our trip to Southampton as Geoff Strong appeared for the 200th time.

1972  We held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

1978  Phil Neal missed a penalty as Kenny Dalglish bagged the only goal of our top-flight meeting with Leeds United at Anfield.

1980 - Graeme Souness struck as we beat Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield, with a Tommy Caton own goal opening the scoring.

1980  Forward Frank McGarvey was sold to Celtic for £270,000, becoming Scotlands most expensive footballer. He had signed from St. Mirren for £300,000 in May 1979 but failed to break through at Anfield. He went on to score 113 times in 245 games for the Bhoys.

1986 - We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Watford in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup. However, we won the replay at Vicarage Road 2-1 six days later, as we headed towards the double.

1989 - We won 4-0 at Ayresome Park, with Peter Beardsley, Ray Houghton, John Aldridge and Steve McMahon all netting.

1990  We drew a Sixth Round match 2-2 at Queens Park Rangers. John Barnes scored direct from a free-kick, with Ian Rush also on the scoresheet. We lost out to Crystal Palace in the Semi-final that season.

1992  Dean Saunders netted the only goal early on in West Ham Uniteds visit to Anfield.

1994  Left-back Andy Robertson was born in Glasgow. He signed from Hull City for an initial £8m in July 2017, netting just eight times in 254 games before his 29th birthday, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.

1995  We lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie. Robbie Fowler gave us the lead, but Teddy Sheringham equalised on the stroke of half time with one of his seven goals past us. Jürgen Klinsmann nabbed the late winner.

2000 - Emile Heskey made his reds debut in a 1-1 League draw with Sunderland at Anfield, with Patrik Berger bagging a penalty in the second minute while playing his hundredth League game. The same game also brought Erik Meijers final reds start. He only managed seven more appearances as a substitute before being released to Hamburger SV via a loan spell with Preston North End.

2001 - We won 4-2 at John Aldridges Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup Quarter-final, with Danny Murphy, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard all on target. Robbie Fowlers penalty made him the tenth different reds player to score in that seasons FA Cup, equalling a club record.

2004 - Milan Baro struck our goal as we were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the first leg of our UEFA Cup Fourth round tie with Olympique de Marseille. Didier Drogba netted the equaliser for the French side, the first of eleven goals he scored against the reds.

2008 - Jamie Carragher played his hundredth European game as Fernando Torres struck the only goal of our Champions League tie against Internazionale at the San Siro, to reach the Quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 aggregate victory. Nicolas Burdisso was sent off for the home side early in the second half. Xabi Alonso became a father to Jon that day, missing the game to remain at home for the birth.

2010  Left-winger Albert Riera played his 56th and final reds game as we lost 1-0 at Lille OSC Métropole in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie after Eden Hazards late free-kick curled over everyone and into the far corner, the first of his seven goals against the reds to date.

2020 - Joe Gomez reached a century of reds games as we lost 3-2 to Club Atlético de Madrid after extra time in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, having led 1-0 on the night after ninety minutes through a Gini Wijnaldum header. Roberto Firmino put us in front in extra time, before a Marcos Llorente brace and late Álvaro Morata strike condemned us to defeat. This was our last game before the COVID-19 lockdown.

2023  Philip Billing put Bournemouth in front after half an hour as we lost 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium, with Mohamed Salah missing a second-half penalty.

A lot of memories there, good and bad.

I remember watching that QPR cup tie on TV, and the brilliant Barnes free kick. The Tranmere game was a highlight too, watched that in Koh Samui, Thailand. Think we played an all British side, actually Sami probably played, but we went really physical and matched them in that regard, and our superior quality told.

I remember the Marseille game. Hadnt heard much of Drogba at that point but his I hated him at Chelsea!

Atletico game was horrible. Wed done so well, 2 up and then one away game changed the whole complexion. The result, plus the growing unease with Covid made for a very strange feeling afterwards.
2001 Tranmere Rovers (FA Cup Q/F ) Prenton Park 4-2
TRANMERE ROVERS LINE UP
John Achterberg, Graham Allen, Stuart Barlow, Nick Henry, Richard Hinds, Richard Jobson, Jason Koumas, Andy Parkinson, Paul Rideout, Gareth Roberts, Steve Yates
TRANMERE ROVERS GOALS
Steve Yates 47' , Wayne Allison 58'
TRANMERE ROVERS SUBSTITUTIONS
Paul Rideout out for Wayne Allison 57', Richard Jobson out for Dave Challinor 60'
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Sami Hyypia , Jamie Carragher , Stephen Wright , Markus Babbel , Danny Murphy , Steven Gerrard , Gary McAllister , Nick Barmby , Michael Owen , Robbie Fowler
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Danny Murphy 11' (Michael Owen), Michael Owen 27' (Danny Murphy), Steven Gerrard 52' , Robbie Fowler 82' penalty
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Nick Barmby out for Igor Biscan 66' , Danny Murphy out for Vladimir Smicer 83' , Michael Owen out for Jari Litmanen 87'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Tranmere Rovers manager: John Aldridge
Referee: Wiley AG
Attendance: 16,344
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 4668
FA Cup game number: 376
I remember Dave Challinor for his throw ins

they were like a bloody sling shot
Drogba looked some player that night. It was the sheer size of the bloke that was so intimidating. He looked broader, taller and stronger than anyone else on the pitch and he could play. It was obvious he was destined for bigger things.

On a personal note, this was the coldest I've ever been watching a football match. By the end I couldn't feel my legs. Luckily for me my car had a decent heater and it was on full blast on the three hour drive back to the north east. I thawed out around Wetherby.
March 12th
1892 - Reds club founder John Houlding was voted off the Everton board, paving the way for him to form Liverpool Football Club.

1921 - Joe Fagan was born in Walton Hospital, Liverpool. He joined the Anfield coaching staff in 1958, becoming Assistant Manager to Bob Paisley in 1974, before moving into the hot seat himself nine years later. In his first season as boss, he led the club to a unique treble of League, European Cup and League Cup, retiring just a year later after 71 victories in 131 games in all competitions.

1968 - We beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in an Anfield FA Cup Fifth Round replay, with Tommy Smith netting the winner from the spot at the second attempt, after Spurs had twelve men on the pitch for his first try, which was saved by Pat Jennings. Roger Hunt was also on target, while Cliff Jones netted his fifth and final goal past us.

1977 - Emlyn Hughes netted the only goal of the game at Middlesbrough .

1981 - Bruce Grobbelaar signed for £250,000 from Vancouver Whitecaps. Our eccentric keeper played 628 times for the reds, helping us to six League titles, one European Cup, three FA Cups, three League Cups, three FA Charity Shields and Screen Sport Super Cup.

1983  Mark Lawrenson reached a century of reds games as we beat West Ham United 3-0 at Anfield. Sammy Lee and Ian Rush netted after Geoff Pike put through his own net after the break.

1992 - Forward Lee Jones signed from Wrexham for £300,000. He only played four senior games before joining Tranmere Rovers in May 1997.

2006 - Xabi Alonso was l sent off as we lost our 84th and final competitive game at Highbury, going down 2-1 in a League meeting with Arsenal. Luis García equalised before Steven Gerrard gifted the ball to Thierry Henry who struck his second goal of the game to secure victory, two of his nine past us.

2017 - We beat Burnley 2-1, with Ashley Barnes putting the visitors in front before goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Emre Can.

2022 - Naby Keïta played his hundredth reds game in our 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Luis Díaz bravely headed in the opener as he was flattened by Seagulls keeper Robert Sánchez, with Mohamed Salah converting a second-half penalty.
March 13th

1969  Left-back Alec Lindsay signed from his hometown club Bury for £67,000. He netted eighteen times in 248 reds games, helping us to the League and UEFA Cup in 1973, and FA Cup and FA Charity Shield the following year, before leaving for Stoke City in September 1977.

1976  Steve Heighway played his 300th reds game, with Phil Neal scoring the only goal of our League game at Birmingham City from the spot late on.

1979 - Andy King scored one of only four opposition goals in the League at Anfield that season, as we were held by Everton . Kenny Dalglish bagged our goal on his hundredth reds appearance as well as suffering an injury, along with Phil Thompson and David Johnson.

1982 - We claimed two trophies - the old Football League Cup and the new Milk Cup trophy. Tottenham Hotspur went ahead at Wembley early on through Steve Archibald, one of his six goals past us, but Ronnie Whelan grabbed a late equaliser past ex-red Ray Clemence, before netting a second in extra time. Ian Rush added a third, as Spurs suffered their first defeat at Wembley, and their first loss in nine domestic cup finals. Skipper Graeme Souness lifted the old three-handled trophy, while former captain Phil Thompson held the new Milk Cup aloft.

1988 - An FA Cup game brought us our best ever result on this day, as we won 4-0 on a muddy pitch at Manchester City in the Sixth Round in front of the live TV cameras, on our way to the Final. Ray Houghton, Craig Johnston and John Barnes all netted, to add to a Peter Beardsley penalty, with Johnstons strike being our 500th in the competition. This was our seventh consecutive away victory, and the tenth time we had bagged four in a game that season.

1993  Don Hutchison scored his tenth and last goal for the club, opening the scoring as we won 2-1 at Middlesbrough in our last trip to Ayresome Park. Steve Nicol put through his own net, with Ian Rush bagging a late winner.

1994  Dave Watson headed Everton  in front in the 150th League derby before Ian Rush struck just nine seconds after the re-start. Robbie Fowler then netted to secure a 2-1 win, Roy Evans only victory over Everton as boss. Fowlers goal was the last derby strike in front of the old standing Kop.

1996  Wimbledon held us to a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Steve McManaman and Stan Collymore struck our goals. Efan Ekoku scored for the visitors before Dean Holdsworth nabbed one of his four past us.

1999  We lost 3-2 at Derby County with Robbie Fowler on target, once from the spot. Deon Burton netted for the Rams before Paolo Wanchope bagged the last two of his four goals against the reds.

2002 - Milan Baro made his reds debut as a substitute in our goalless Champions League draw with Barcelona in the Camp Nou. This result left us needing to beat Roma by two clear goals at Anfield to be sure of a place in the Quarter-finals. Nick Barmby came on as a late replacement for Steven Gerrard, his 58th and final reds appearance, although he sat on the bench on a further five occasions that season.

2003 - Emile Heskey drew us level at Martin ONeills Celtic after Henrik Larsson had put the Hoops into an early lead. This UEFA Cup Quarter-final first leg tie ended 1-1, but was marred by El-Hadji Diouf spitting into the crowd. Unfortunately, the Scottish side won the Anfield return 2-0

2012 - Steven Gerrard scored a hat-trick past Everton at Anfield in his 400th League game as we won 3-0, with his third goal being the clubs 300th derby goal. Visiting boss David Moyes was hours from celebrating his tenth anniversary as their Manager, still without having tasted victory at Anfield.

2019  We won 3-1 at Bayern München in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, following the goalless first game at Anfield. Sadio Mané put us ahead but Joël Matip put through his own net before the break. Virgil van Dijk and Mané both then headed in after half time.

March 14th

1970  We lost 2-1 at Arsenal. John Radford bagged one of his seven goals against the reds, with Jon Sammels also scoring before Ron Yeats scored.

1979 - Ex-red Nicolas Anelka was born in Versailles, Paris. He struck five times in 22 reds games while on loan at Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain, arriving in December 2001.

1981 - West Ham United held us to a 1-1 draw at Wembley in the League Cup Final, with Ray Kennedy deputising as captain for the injured Phil Thompson, for whom Colin Irwin stood in. Veteran Steve Heighway replaced David Johnson, whose throat infection ruled him out just half an hour before kick-off. The game was goalless after ninety minutes, before Alan Kennedys right-footed extra-time strike looked to have won us the trophy for the first time, with Sammy Lee lying on the ground in an offside position. However, a last-minute Terry McDermott handball led to a Ray Stewart penalty that meant we had to wait another three weeks before we claimed the cup in the Villa Park replay.

1987  We won 3-1 at Oxford United with the transfer-listed John Wark netting either side of an Ian Rush strike, taking the Scotsman to a final total of 42 goals for the club.

1989 - John Aldridge bagged a hat-trick, including a penalty, in a 5-0 First Division victory over Luton Town at home, with Peter Beardsley and Steve McMahon also netting. Aldos first strike was his fiftieth reds goal.

1990  Welsh midfielder Joe Allen was born in Carmarthen. He signed from Swansea City for £15m in August 2012, still a Welsh record sale, following his former boss Brendan Rodgers. He notched seven times in 132 reds games before being sold to Stoke City for £13m in July 2016.

1990  Peter Beardsley netted the only goal of our FA Cup Sixth Round replay early on against Queens Park Rangers at Anfield as Ian Rush played his 400th reds game.

1992 - Bruce Grobbelaar played his 400th League game for the club as we lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

1995 - Peter Ndlovu scored all three goals for Coventry City in their 3-2 League win at Anfield, including one from the spot, the first treble by a visiting player in the newly-renamed Premier League. Ex-red David Burrows scored an own goal, with Jan Mølby bagging our other.

1998  We drew 3-3 at Tottenham Hotspur. Steve McManaman nabbed a brace with Paul Ince also on target.

2004 - Michael Owen had a penalty saved as we lost 2-0 at Southampton, in what was Paul Sturrocks first of only thirteen games in charge of the Saints. This was Michaels ninth failure in 22 spot-kicks for the reds. James Beattie and Kevin Phillips netted for the home side.

2009  Rafael Benítez secured his hundredth League win as reds boss as we came from behind to trounce Manchester United 4-1 at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot but Fernando Torres hounded Nemanja Vidić into a mistake before coolly slotting home the equaliser, with Steven Gerrard converting a penalty a minute before the break. The hapless Vidić was sent off against the reds for the second time that season with a quarter of an hour to go, with Fábio Aurélio netting from the resultant free-kick. The day was complete when Andrea Dossena struck his second and final reds goal, in consecutive fixtures.

2016 - Ian Ayre announced that he would be stepping down as the clubs Chief Executive Officer in May 2017. He was later replaced by Peter Moore.
1979- I know he was a sulky fucker but we made a major major mistake not signing him in 2002, that side was crying out for Damien Duff and him, had we spent the money we had available on them I think we would have won the league, we had the money for a Ferrari and a Porsche and we went out and bought a Fiat Panda, a VW passat and a De Lorean. I remember thinking Anelka looked happy with us, I am sure he would probably have only stayed 2-3 years but he would have scored goals and throughout his career he retained a good transfer value, it would have worked.

1981- Controversial goal for us, and Terry McDermott could have been sent off for that in the last minute.

1987- Had no idea John Wark was transfer listed then, I know Paul Walsh was but I never knew Wark was, would be interested to know more although his role was diminishing by the day

1989- We were really starting to motor around that time.

1992- From what I recall Bruce was at fault for that goal, our away record under souness was dreadful

1995- Possibly Jan Molby's last game?

1998- Came from behind three times? Ince with a lovely overhead

2009- What a day that was, we blew the title race open, think a few years later Alex Ferguson referred to Benitez as a "clown" for this performance, and said his side were the better team, I would love a shot of whatever whiskey he had to come out with that. Benitez schooled him that day

I remember the Ince overhead kick too. Think we had Murphy up front with Owen around that time as Fowler and Riedle must have been injured.

Also remember that Ndlovu hat trick. Coventry must have been starting their annual late relegation avoidance charge.

That 4-1 was so enjoyable. Was a must win for us. Those draws had hurt us and theyd been on a great run. Think had we lost it would effectively have been all over so when they went one up, I thought here we go again.

Then Torres and Gerrard took over. Makes all those shouts you see these days with people trying to downplay Virgil and harking back to the likes of Vidicbeing better laughable. Boric with space in behind and pacy forwards was a liability, just didnt get exposed too often.
Yeah Fowler wrecked his knee about a month earlier against Everton. Owen played that game as he had a hand in last goal as he lobbed the keeper and it hit the post before McManaman scored.

https://www.premierleague.com/match/2437  according to this he played up top on his own, Riedle as you must have been out, Murphy did make some appearances towards the end of that season. Just looking that day up, it was also the day Mark Overmars scored for Arsenal at Man united, they won 1-0, blew the title race open, cut United's lead to 6, it had been 12 at one stage, they also had three games in hand. Of course this was the first time the bookies paid out early on United winning the league. Peter Schmeichel wrecked his hamstring late on that game which really hurt United going forward, there was also a famous celebration from an Arsenal fan in the crowd, the guy with the black leather coat and straggly hair, quite iconic

1995- Yeah was a mid week game, Ron Atkinson took over at Coventry after Villa sacked him. They were doing yet another great escape as you say.
It Was
1998 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)White Hart Lane) 3-3
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE UP
Espen Baardsen, Stephen Carr, Clive Wilson, Nicola Berti, Ramon Vega, Sol Campbell, Ruel Fox, Allan Nielsen, Jürgen Klinsmann, David Ginola, Chris Armstrong
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALS
Jürgen Klinsmann 13', David Ginola 49' , Ramon Vega 80'
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTIONS
Chris Armstrong out for David Howells 60' , David Ginola out for Garry Brady 86'
LIVERPOOL LINE UP ( 4,4,2 )
Brad Friedel , Rob Jones , Steve Harkness , Stig Inge Bjørnebye , Dominic Matteo , Steve McManaman , Øyvind Leonhardsen , Jamie Redknapp , Paul Ince (c), Jamie Carragher , Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Steve McManaman 21' (Michael Owen), Paul Ince 64' (David Thompson), Steve McManaman 89'
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Jamie Carragher out for David Thompson 61', Øyvind Leonhardsen out for Phil Babb 67'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Evans
Tottenham Hotspur manager: Christian Gross
Referee: Rennie UD
Attendance: 30,245
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 4523
League game number: 3756
Looks like you took that from Lfchistory.net

excellent website that, I love it
It's A Cracking Site
The detail is just incredible
It's Incredible how they get all the info especially the early years
