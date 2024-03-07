March 11th



Happy 30th Birthday Andy Robertson



1936  Right-half Matt Busby signed from Manchester City for £8,000. He played 122 reds games, many as captain, notching three times as well as netting once more in 26 wartime matches. He, of course, went on to even greater success as the Manager of Manchester United.



1967 - We played in the first FA Cup match to be screened on CCTV, as 64,851 attended the Fifth Round derby meeting at Goodison and another 40,149 watched on eight giant TV screens at Anfield this Saturday evening. The result went the wrong way, however, with Everton winning 1-0 thanks to an Alan Ball strike, one of his eleven past us.



1970  Alun Evans bagged the only goal of our trip to Southampton as Geoff Strong appeared for the 200th time.



1972  We held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.



1978  Phil Neal missed a penalty as Kenny Dalglish bagged the only goal of our top-flight meeting with Leeds United at Anfield.



1980 - Graeme Souness struck as we beat Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield, with a Tommy Caton own goal opening the scoring.



1980  Forward Frank McGarvey was sold to Celtic for £270,000, becoming Scotlands most expensive footballer. He had signed from St. Mirren for £300,000 in May 1979 but failed to break through at Anfield. He went on to score 113 times in 245 games for the Bhoys.



1986 - We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Watford in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup. However, we won the replay at Vicarage Road 2-1 six days later, as we headed towards the double.



1989 - We won 4-0 at Ayresome Park, with Peter Beardsley, Ray Houghton, John Aldridge and Steve McMahon all netting.



1990  We drew a Sixth Round match 2-2 at Queens Park Rangers. John Barnes scored direct from a free-kick, with Ian Rush also on the scoresheet. We lost out to Crystal Palace in the Semi-final that season.



1992  Dean Saunders netted the only goal early on in West Ham Uniteds visit to Anfield.



1994  Left-back Andy Robertson was born in Glasgow. He signed from Hull City for an initial £8m in July 2017, netting just eight times in 254 games before his 29th birthday, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.



1995  We lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie. Robbie Fowler gave us the lead, but Teddy Sheringham equalised on the stroke of half time with one of his seven goals past us. Jürgen Klinsmann nabbed the late winner.



2000 - Emile Heskey made his reds debut in a 1-1 League draw with Sunderland at Anfield, with Patrik Berger bagging a penalty in the second minute while playing his hundredth League game. The same game also brought Erik Meijers final reds start. He only managed seven more appearances as a substitute before being released to Hamburger SV via a loan spell with Preston North End.



2001 - We won 4-2 at John Aldridges Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup Quarter-final, with Danny Murphy, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard all on target. Robbie Fowlers penalty made him the tenth different reds player to score in that seasons FA Cup, equalling a club record.



2004 - Milan Baro struck our goal as we were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the first leg of our UEFA Cup Fourth round tie with Olympique de Marseille. Didier Drogba netted the equaliser for the French side, the first of eleven goals he scored against the reds.



2008 - Jamie Carragher played his hundredth European game as Fernando Torres struck the only goal of our Champions League tie against Internazionale at the San Siro, to reach the Quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 aggregate victory. Nicolas Burdisso was sent off for the home side early in the second half. Xabi Alonso became a father to Jon that day, missing the game to remain at home for the birth.



2010  Left-winger Albert Riera played his 56th and final reds game as we lost 1-0 at Lille OSC Métropole in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie after Eden Hazards late free-kick curled over everyone and into the far corner, the first of his seven goals against the reds to date.



2020 - Joe Gomez reached a century of reds games as we lost 3-2 to Club Atlético de Madrid after extra time in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, having led 1-0 on the night after ninety minutes through a Gini Wijnaldum header. Roberto Firmino put us in front in extra time, before a Marcos Llorente brace and late Álvaro Morata strike condemned us to defeat. This was our last game before the COVID-19 lockdown.



2023  Philip Billing put Bournemouth in front after half an hour as we lost 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium, with Mohamed Salah missing a second-half penalty.



