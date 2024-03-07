« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 09:26:20 am
1964 - A 24-minute four-goal blitz set us up to beat Ipswich Town 6-0 at Anfield, the fourth time that season we had bagged half a dozen in a game. Roger Hunt and Alf Arrowsmith both netted braces, with Ian St. John and Peter Thompson also scoring on this occasion.

1970  Top-of-the-table Leeds United held us to a goalless draw at Anfield as we struck the woodwork twice and had a strong penalty claim for handball turned down.

1973 - We entertained table-topping Dynamo Dresden in the Fourth Round of the UEFA Cup, winning 2-0 thanks to a Brian Hall header and a goal from Phil Boersma. This was the first time we had faced clubs from the same country in successive European rounds, having already beaten Dynamo Berlin before Christmas

1984 - We faced Sven-Göran Erikssons SL Benfica in the European Cup Third Round, with Ian Rush scoring the only goal of the game, as Kenny Dalglish made his return from injury as a second-half substitute for Michael Robinson.

1987  Luton Town were beaten 2-0 at Anfield in a top-flight fixture in snowy conditions, thanks to a Jan Mølby penalty and Mal Donaghy own goal. A bored Bruce Grobbelaar resorted to throwing snowballs at one of the linesmen!  ;D

1998  We secured a 2-1 home Premiership victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Paul Ince heading us level after Alan Thompsons sensational 30-yard strike. Michael Owen struck the winner while Mark Kennedy played his 21st and last reds game.

2000 - Roger Hunt finally received his MBE at Buckingham Palace, many years after most of the rest of his fellow 1966 World Cup winning side.

2020  Adam Lallana played his 178th and last reds game as we beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah netted while reaching a century of League games for the reds, with Sadio Mané also on target in the first half, after we had fallen behind to a Callum Wilson goal. This was our 22nd successive home League win, breaking the English top-flight record set by Bill Shanklys reds in 1972. We went on to reach 24 in a row before finally being held by Burnley in July 2020.

2021  We suffered a sixth consecutive home League defeat as Mario Lemina bagged the only goal of Fulhams visit to Anfield behind closed doors.

2023 - James Milner was presented with his MBE at Windsor Castle, having been recognised for his services to football and charity the previous June.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 10:34:48 am
The Luton 1987 game, never realized that was at Anfield, there is a famous picture of Paul walsh on the ball and its orange, great winter pic. Can easily find on google

2020- I thought Lallana played again but now I think of it I think he got injured after the covid lockdown, there was something about him not getting his last games at Anfield? That was one of the last games in front of a crowd, the covid worries were just starting around then. I love when we win a game despite the officials being shit, Bournemouths goal shouldnt have stood as there was a blatant push on Gomez in the build up.

2021- We were so bad at home then, I was sure Fulham would win that game even before it started, 6 defeats in a row was nuts, and it wasnt bad luck, from what I remember we deserved to lose at least 5.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 10:53:05 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  7, 2024, 10:34:48 am
The Luton 1987 game, never realized that was at Anfield, there is a famous picture of Paul walsh on the ball and its orange, great winter pic. Can easily find on google
We played Luton five times that season! I think the first Cup game was an orange ball, and that was at Kenilworth Rd, could be the one youre thinking of Paul.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 10:54:37 am
The Bournemouth game was weird. Uneasy atmosphere about the threat of Covid as you say. Turned out to be the last league game for a long time. But was this the first league game after the Watford defeat? If not, it was not long after, and wed also gone out to Chelsea in the FA Cup. Even though we were a ridiculous number of points clear, I remember having a slight panic when we went one down that everything was going to fall apart! Was a big turnaround for us, and Milner made an incredible goal line clearance late on.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 11:00:36 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on March  7, 2024, 10:53:05 am
We played Luton five times that season! I think the first Cup game was an orange ball, and that was at Kenilworth Rd, could be the one youre thinking of Paul.


Yep

25 October 1986   1 - 4   Kenilworth Road   1st Division
11 January 1987   0 - 0   Kenilworth Road   FA Cup 3rd round
26 January 1987   0 - 0   Anfield   FA Cup 3rd round replay
28 January 1987   0 - 3   Kenilworth Road   FA Cup 3rd round 2R
7 March 1987   2 - 0   Anfield   1st Division
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 11:02:52 am
They had our number! (And a plazzy pitchand no away supporters)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 11:48:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2024, 10:54:37 am
The Bournemouth game was weird. Uneasy atmosphere about the threat of Covid as you say. Turned out to be the last league game for a long time. But was this the first league game after the Watford defeat? If not, it was not long after, and wed also gone out to Chelsea in the FA Cup. Even though we were a ridiculous number of points clear, I remember having a slight panic when we went one down that everything was going to fall apart! Was a big turnaround for us, and Milner made an incredible goal line clearance late on.
we also went out of the Champions league, ironically probably one of our best displays all season, we murdered them but Oblak in goal kept them in it while Adrian had a mare for us.

Quote from: Red_Mist on March  7, 2024, 10:53:05 am
We played Luton five times that season! I think the first Cup game was an orange ball, and that was at Kenilworth Rd, could be the one youre thinking of Paul.
I see, when I see that pic I always assume its Kenilworth although the post above made me think Anfield when it said snow.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 11:57:04 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  7, 2024, 11:48:24 am
we also went out of the Champions league, ironically probably one of our best displays all season, we murdered them but Oblak in goal kept them in it while Adrian had a mare for us.
 I see, when I see that pic I always assume its Kenilworth although the post above made me think Anfield when it said snow.



Bastard away goals rule too. Should have been scrapped after 90 minutes of the 2nd leg. Twice Atletico have fucked us in extra time because of it.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 12:00:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2024, 11:57:04 am
Bastard away goals rule too. Should have been scrapped after 90 minutes of the 2nd leg. Twice Atletico have fucked us in extra time because of it.
Yeah I think once it went to 2-2 on the night, under the rules at the time we needed to score 2, I think had it been just 1 we might have snuck through.

I agree that since it has been removed it has been a good thing.

It did have its moments, the thought Barcelona could knock us out late on with a goal in the 4-0 game kept it so edgey and made it all the more brilliant
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 12:02:16 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on March  7, 2024, 11:48:24 am
I see, when I see that pic I always assume its Kenilworth although the post above made me think Anfield when it said snow.
Found the pic. Yeah defo Kenilworth Rd in that first cup game. Great photo! :)

https://twitter.com/camporetro/status/417677011771854848
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 12:06:23 pm
Adidas tango ball? Magic. Great kit, and Paul Walsh looked cool as fuck in it. Well he did when I was 8 anyway! Shame he was so badly hit by injuries when he was here, really good player.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 12:33:11 pm
Cracking player, very exciting
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 02:23:17 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March  7, 2024, 09:26:20 am
2020  Adam Lallana played his 178th and last reds game as we beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah netted while reaching a century of League games for the reds, with Sadio Mané also on target in the first half, after we had fallen behind to a Callum Wilson goal. This was our 22nd successive home League win, breaking the English top-flight record set by Bill Shanklys reds in 1972. We went on to reach 24 in a row before finally being held by Burnley in July 2020.

2021  We suffered a sixth consecutive home League defeat as Mario Lemina bagged the only goal of Fulhams visit to Anfield behind closed doors.


What a difference a year makes!

Similar to the turnaround in performances this season.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 03:18:38 pm
6 home defeats on the bounce having been unbeaten for about 4 years was absolutely nuts! And then since then, weve only lost one home League since (in three years).
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 7, 2024, 03:32:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2024, 03:18:38 pm
6 home defeats on the bounce having been unbeaten for about 4 years was absolutely nuts! And then since then, weve only lost one home League since (in three years).
The power of the fans eh. Wheres our famous atmosphere? Well, go one-nil up and youll hear it! :D

Take those 6 out and our home record under Jürgen with supporters in the ground must be unbelievable.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2024, 09:36:01 am
March 9th

1966 - We beat Honvéd 2-0 at Anfield in the second leg of our European Cup Winners Cup Second Round tie, thanks to goals from Chris Lawler and Ian St. John. Lawler and Peter Thompson between them rattled the woodwork three times as we dominated the game.

1978 - Long-time reserve keeper Steve Ogrizovic made his reds debut in a 4-2 top-flight defeat at Derby County. David Fairclough and Kenny Dalglish bagged our goals. Boss Bob Paisley was so disappointed with the performance he said, If I were in the horse racing world I would be hauled before the stewards for putting out non-triers. Charlie George grabbed one of his five goals against the reds, with Gerry Daly nabbing a brace and Andy Crawford also scoring.

1980 - We won at White Hart Lane in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup, with Terry McDermott scoring the only goal of the game when he knocked the ball up in the air with his left foot, and volleyed it home with his right, a strike that was later voted the BBCs Goal of the Season.

1986  Bruce Grobbelaar played his 200th League game for the club as we thumped Queens Park Rangers 4-1 at Anfield three days after they had knocked us out of the Milk Cup at the Semi-final stage at Anfield, despite Leroy Rosenior giving the visitors the lead after just seven minutes. Player/Manager Kenny Dalglish returned to the side and was instrumental in our win as Steve McMahon bagged a brace with Ian Rush and John Wark also on target, as ex-red Michael Robinson featured for the Hoops.

1992 - We met our only top-flight opposition in that seasons FA Cup-winning campaign, as a Michael Thomas goal saw off Aston Villa at Anfield.

1995 - Robbie Fowler bagged the only goal of the game at Crystal Palace as we reached the Coca-Cola Cup Final 2-0 on aggregate. This was our 300th League Cup goal.

2001 - We held Porto to a goalless draw on a sodden pitch in the first leg of our UEFA Cup Quarter-final at their Estádio das Antas. We won the return 2-0 to reach the last four.

2006 - We were beaten 2-0 at home by SL Benfica to lose our grip on the Champions League, crashing out 3-0 on aggregate at the last sixteen, failing to score in the fourth consecutive European game, a club record. Sami Hyypiä missed his first European game since our 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in October 2001, having played every minute of the intervening 57 matches. Simão Sabrosa and Fabrizio Miccoli scored for the visitors.

2008 - We beat Kevin Keegans Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield, with the first goal coming when a defensive clearance ricocheted off Jermaine Pennant and into the net. Fernando Torres then grabbed his 25th goal of the season on the stroke of half time after being played in by Steven Gerrard. The roles were reversed in the second period, with the Spaniard providing an assist for his captain to complete the scoring. Future red James Milner broke his foot in this match.

2010  We lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic at their renamed DW Stadium, when Hugo Rodallega was on target. The closest we came in a poor performance was when Fernando Torres struck the outside of a post early on.

2015  We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Blackburn Rovers in our FA Cup Sixth Round encounter, going on to win the replay and make it as far as a Wembley Semi-final.

2022 - Lautaro Martínez struck the only goal of the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter with Internazionale at Anfield, with the reds hitting the woodwork three times. Alexis Sánchez was sent off for the visitors two minutes later as we progressed 2-1 on aggregate, on our way to the Final in Paris.

A Mixed Bag Today
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2024, 09:38:35 am
Terry McDermott goal of the season, Liverpool v Tottenham 1980

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRMJT187wxs
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2024, 09:45:49 am
A very mixed bag!

I remember that Michael Thomas winner against Villa well, lovely side footed finish into the top corner.

1995 - Robbie scored and turned his shirt back to front to celebrate. A very brief thing he did around that time for a few goals! The second leg had been postponed because of heavy rain. Back in the day, only found out when it was due to be televised on ITV and suddenly they showed The First Great Train Robbery with Sean Connery instead. :D

2001 - was in Thailand for this one. One of the first games of that run in I had to wait a while to find out the result for. Was in Sydney by the time the second leg came round.

2006 - Simao scored a screamer. Some appearance record for Sami that. Had no idea he had played every minute in Europe since 2001. Pretty mad.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2024, 09:59:42 am
1980- Heard there was murder after that game all the way to the train station, serious fights.

1992- Definitely a paper over cracks cup win if ever there was one, we made hard work of a draw you nearly would have cherry picked, as has been said this was the only time we played top flight opposition in the cup. Ronnie Whelan and John Barnes were back from long term injuries.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 9, 2024, 09:31:39 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2024, 09:59:42 am
1980- Heard there was murder after that game all the way to the train station, serious fights.

Getting away from White Hart Lane after the game was always a bit dicey  all the way to Euston .
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 9, 2024, 09:38:11 am
March 9th

Year   Result   Against
2005   3 - 1   Bayer Leverkusen
1991   3 - 0   Manchester City
1982   5 - 1   Stoke City
1977   0 - 1   Tottenham Hotspur
1974   1 - 0   Bristol City
1968   1 - 1   Tottenham Hotspur
1963   2 - 2   Arsenal


1963 - Goals from Kevin Lewis and Roger Hunt helped us to a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Highbury.

1968 - We held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Tony Hateley struck our goal, and we eventually went out to West Bromwich Albion in the next round, after two replays. Jimmy Greaves scored for Spurs, one of his twelve strikes against the reds.

1974 - John Toshack netted the only goal of the game as we won our FA Cup Quarter-final at Bristol City. The reds enjoyed the rare luxury of flying back from the game.

1977  We lost a League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 as Ralph Coates scored the last of his four goals past us.

1982 - A 5-1 thumping of Stoke City at the Victoria Ground, postponed from the previous December. Five different scorers bagged our goals, with Terry McDermott, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee and Ronnie Whelan all on target.

1991 - We won 3-0 at Manchester City to go joint top of the table, with Jan Mølby scoring two from the spot in a six-minute first-half spell, and John Barnes netting late on.

2005 - Luis García netted twice before Milan Baro struck his 27th and final reds goal as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in the BayArena to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 6-2 on aggregate. We were able to take our feet off the gas towards the end, as John Welsh made his Champions League debut and we ended the match with Antonio Núñez at right-back and Igor Bican alongside Welsh in the centre of defence, although Jacek Krzynówek grabbed a late consolation  cue Rocking All Over The World! Rafa was also able to replace Dietmar Hamann with Vladimír micer on the hour, in a replica of the switch made by his predecessor three years earlier that some people claimed had tipped the balance towards the German outfit.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
March 10th

1965 - Roger Hunt struck the only goal of our FA Cup Sixth Round replay against Leicester City at Anfield.

1971 - Alun Evans bagged a hat-trick, our first in Europe, in his first full match after a cartilage operation as we beat Bayern München 3-0 in our Fairs Cup Fourth Round first leg tie.

1973  The  Main Stand was officially opened by the Duke of Kent, prior to our 3-2 win over  Southampton.  Kevin Keegan bagged a brace after Larry Lloyd had opened the scoring. Mick Channon bagged one of his seven goals against the reds, with Paul Gilchrist also on target.

1979 - We beat FA Cup holders Ipswich Town in the Sixth Round, with Kenny Dalglish grabbing the only goal of the game. We reached the Semi-final that season, only to lose out to Manchester United after a replay.

1984  We beat Spurs 3-1 at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan both netting just before half time. Sammy Lee added the third late on as left-back Alan Kennedy reached 200 League games with the reds.

1985 - Ian Rush netted a treble in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie at Barnsley, taking him to seven goals in that seasons competition. Ronnie Whelan also scored in a 4-0 win. Unfortunately, we lost out to eventual winners Manchester United in the Semi-final that year.

1987 - Ian Rush grabbed the only goal of the game in our 1-0 win at Arsenal

1993  Mike Marsh had a penalty saved by Queens Park Rangers keeper Tony Roberts before Ian Rush headed the only goal of our Premier League game at Anfield. John Barnes then struck a second spot-kick wide.

1996 - We held Leeds United to a goalless draw at Elland Road in a FA Cup Sixth Round tie.

1997 - We secured our second successive 4-3 League win over Newcastle United at Anfield, with Robbie Fowler nabbing his second in the last minute, after we had led 3-0 going into the final twenty minutes before Keith Gillespie, Faustino Asprilla and Warren Barton drew the Geordies level. Steve McManaman and Patrik Berger also scored for the reds. Jamie Redknapp remembers this game as his favourite from his reds career.

2000 - Emile Heskey joined the reds from Leicester City for a then club record transfer fee of £10.5 million. The big front man scored sixty goals in 223 reds appearances, helping us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and FA Charity Shield before moving to Birmingham City in May 2004 for a fee of up to £6.25m.

2009 - We thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 5-0 on aggregate. Steven Gerrard played his hundredth game in Europe, while Xabi Alonso was making his 200th reds appearance. Fernando Torres opened the scoring before Gerrard converted a penalty prior to the break. The skipper added his second before the night was rounded off by Andrea Dossena bagging the first of his two, equally memorable reds strikes. Pepe Reina played his fiftieth game in Europe for the club.

2011  Christian Poulsen made his 21st and final reds appearance as we lost our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Sporting Clube de Braga, with Sotirios Kyrgiakos conceding a penalty that was converted by Alan. Skipper Jamie Carragher played his 138th European game, passing Ryan Giggs British record of 137 games. Substitute Andy Carroll had to wear the number 29 shirt as Fernando Torres had previously worn nine in the competition.

2012  Nicklas Bendtner bagged the only goal of the game at Sunderland after Fraizer Campbells shot from distance had rebounded off a post, Pepe Reinas head and then the post again.

2013  Jamie Carragher played his 500th League game as we beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield. Luis Suárez opened the scoring with his fiftieth reds strike, before centre-back Jan Vertonghen bagged a brace to put the visitors in front. Stewart Downing netted his seventh and last reds goal following a wayward back-pass before Steven Gerrard converted a spot-kick awarded after Suárez was fouled.

2016  We beat Manchester United 2-0 in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield. Daniel Sturridge converted a penalty after Nathaniel Clyne was brought down in the box, with Roberto Firmino also on target. We went on to reach the Final in Basel that season.

2018  We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford as Marcus Rashford bagged an early brace, the first of his four goals past us to date. We pulled a goal back after the break when Eric Bailly turned a Sadio Mané cross past his own keeper

2019 - Sadio Mané scored his fiftieth reds goal as we came from behind early on to beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino bagged a brace, with Manés second goal coming in stoppage time to complete his half century in the wind and hail. This result left us a point behind Manchester City with eight League games remaining, as we ended the season on a mammoth 97 points.

2021  Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané struck as we beat Red Bull Leipzig e.V. 2-0 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in Budapest to progress 4-0 on aggregate.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:41:51 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March  9, 2024, 09:38:11 am
2005 - Luis García netted twice before Milan Baro struck his 27th and final reds goal as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in the BayArena to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 6-2 on aggregate. We were able to take our feet off the gas towards the end, as John Welsh made his Champions League debut and we ended the match with Antonio Núñez at right-back and Igor Bican alongside Welsh in the centre of defence, although Jacek Krzynówek grabbed a late consolation  cue Rocking All Over The World! Rafa was also able to replace Dietmar Hamann with Vladimír micer on the hour, in a replica of the switch made by his predecessor three years earlier that some people claimed had tipped the balance towards the German outfit.
One of my favourite European aways that. Rockin all over the world was just joyous and summed up the thrill of that seasons CL run. Just gutted I missed Rafa in the bar!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:28:36 am
March 11th

Happy 30th Birthday Andy Robertson

1936  Right-half Matt Busby signed from Manchester City for £8,000. He played 122 reds games, many as captain, notching three times as well as netting once more in 26 wartime matches. He, of course, went on to even greater success as the Manager of Manchester United.

1967 - We played in the first FA Cup match to be screened on CCTV, as 64,851 attended the Fifth Round derby meeting at Goodison and another 40,149 watched on eight giant TV screens at Anfield this Saturday evening. The result went the wrong way, however, with Everton winning 1-0 thanks to an Alan Ball strike, one of his eleven past us.

1970  Alun Evans bagged the only goal of our trip to Southampton as Geoff Strong appeared for the 200th time.

1972  We held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

1978  Phil Neal missed a penalty as Kenny Dalglish bagged the only goal of our top-flight meeting with Leeds United at Anfield.

1980 - Graeme Souness struck as we beat Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield, with a Tommy Caton own goal opening the scoring.

1980  Forward Frank McGarvey was sold to Celtic for £270,000, becoming Scotlands most expensive footballer. He had signed from St. Mirren for £300,000 in May 1979 but failed to break through at Anfield. He went on to score 113 times in 245 games for the Bhoys.

1986 - We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Watford in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup. However, we won the replay at Vicarage Road 2-1 six days later, as we headed towards the double.

1989 - We won 4-0 at Ayresome Park, with Peter Beardsley, Ray Houghton, John Aldridge and Steve McMahon all netting.

1990  We drew a Sixth Round match 2-2 at Queens Park Rangers. John Barnes scored direct from a free-kick, with Ian Rush also on the scoresheet. We lost out to Crystal Palace in the Semi-final that season.

1992  Dean Saunders netted the only goal early on in West Ham Uniteds visit to Anfield.

1994  Left-back Andy Robertson was born in Glasgow. He signed from Hull City for an initial £8m in July 2017, netting just eight times in 254 games before his 29th birthday, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.

1995  We lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie. Robbie Fowler gave us the lead, but Teddy Sheringham equalised on the stroke of half time with one of his seven goals past us. Jürgen Klinsmann nabbed the late winner.

2000 - Emile Heskey made his reds debut in a 1-1 League draw with Sunderland at Anfield, with Patrik Berger bagging a penalty in the second minute while playing his hundredth League game. The same game also brought Erik Meijers final reds start. He only managed seven more appearances as a substitute before being released to Hamburger SV via a loan spell with Preston North End.

2001 - We won 4-2 at John Aldridges Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup Quarter-final, with Danny Murphy, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard all on target. Robbie Fowlers penalty made him the tenth different reds player to score in that seasons FA Cup, equalling a club record.

2004 - Milan Baro struck our goal as we were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the first leg of our UEFA Cup Fourth round tie with Olympique de Marseille. Didier Drogba netted the equaliser for the French side, the first of eleven goals he scored against the reds.

2008 - Jamie Carragher played his hundredth European game as Fernando Torres struck the only goal of our Champions League tie against Internazionale at the San Siro, to reach the Quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 aggregate victory. Nicolas Burdisso was sent off for the home side early in the second half. Xabi Alonso became a father to Jon that day, missing the game to remain at home for the birth.

2010  Left-winger Albert Riera played his 56th and final reds game as we lost 1-0 at Lille OSC Métropole in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie after Eden Hazards late free-kick curled over everyone and into the far corner, the first of his seven goals against the reds to date.

2020 - Joe Gomez reached a century of reds games as we lost 3-2 to Club Atlético de Madrid after extra time in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, having led 1-0 on the night after ninety minutes through a Gini Wijnaldum header. Roberto Firmino put us in front in extra time, before a Marcos Llorente brace and late Álvaro Morata strike condemned us to defeat. This was our last game before the COVID-19 lockdown.

2023  Philip Billing put Bournemouth in front after half an hour as we lost 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium, with Mohamed Salah missing a second-half penalty.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:42:03 am
A lot of memories there, good and bad.

I remember watching that QPR cup tie on TV, and the brilliant Barnes free kick. The Tranmere game was a highlight too, watched that in Koh Samui, Thailand. Think we played an all British side, actually Sami probably played, but we went really physical and matched them in that regard, and our superior quality told.

I remember the Marseille game. Hadnt heard much of Drogba at that point but his I hated him at Chelsea!

Atletico game was horrible. Wed done so well, 2 up and then one away game changed the whole complexion. The result, plus the growing unease with Covid made for a very strange feeling afterwards.
