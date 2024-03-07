March 10th



1965 - Roger Hunt struck the only goal of our FA Cup Sixth Round replay against Leicester City at Anfield.



1971 - Alun Evans bagged a hat-trick, our first in Europe, in his first full match after a cartilage operation as we beat Bayern München 3-0 in our Fairs Cup Fourth Round first leg tie.



1973  The Main Stand was officially opened by the Duke of Kent, prior to our 3-2 win over Southampton. Kevin Keegan bagged a brace after Larry Lloyd had opened the scoring. Mick Channon bagged one of his seven goals against the reds, with Paul Gilchrist also on target.



1979 - We beat FA Cup holders Ipswich Town in the Sixth Round, with Kenny Dalglish grabbing the only goal of the game. We reached the Semi-final that season, only to lose out to Manchester United after a replay.



1984  We beat Spurs 3-1 at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan both netting just before half time. Sammy Lee added the third late on as left-back Alan Kennedy reached 200 League games with the reds.



1985 - Ian Rush netted a treble in an FA Cup Sixth Round tie at Barnsley, taking him to seven goals in that seasons competition. Ronnie Whelan also scored in a 4-0 win. Unfortunately, we lost out to eventual winners Manchester United in the Semi-final that year.



1987 - Ian Rush grabbed the only goal of the game in our 1-0 win at Arsenal



1993  Mike Marsh had a penalty saved by Queens Park Rangers keeper Tony Roberts before Ian Rush headed the only goal of our Premier League game at Anfield. John Barnes then struck a second spot-kick wide.



1996 - We held Leeds United to a goalless draw at Elland Road in a FA Cup Sixth Round tie.



1997 - We secured our second successive 4-3 League win over Newcastle United at Anfield, with Robbie Fowler nabbing his second in the last minute, after we had led 3-0 going into the final twenty minutes before Keith Gillespie, Faustino Asprilla and Warren Barton drew the Geordies level. Steve McManaman and Patrik Berger also scored for the reds. Jamie Redknapp remembers this game as his favourite from his reds career.



2000 - Emile Heskey joined the reds from Leicester City for a then club record transfer fee of £10.5 million. The big front man scored sixty goals in 223 reds appearances, helping us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and FA Charity Shield before moving to Birmingham City in May 2004 for a fee of up to £6.25m.



2009 - We thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League 5-0 on aggregate. Steven Gerrard played his hundredth game in Europe, while Xabi Alonso was making his 200th reds appearance. Fernando Torres opened the scoring before Gerrard converted a penalty prior to the break. The skipper added his second before the night was rounded off by Andrea Dossena bagging the first of his two, equally memorable reds strikes. Pepe Reina played his fiftieth game in Europe for the club.



2011  Christian Poulsen made his 21st and final reds appearance as we lost our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Sporting Clube de Braga, with Sotirios Kyrgiakos conceding a penalty that was converted by Alan. Skipper Jamie Carragher played his 138th European game, passing Ryan Giggs British record of 137 games. Substitute Andy Carroll had to wear the number 29 shirt as Fernando Torres had previously worn nine in the competition.



2012  Nicklas Bendtner bagged the only goal of the game at Sunderland after Fraizer Campbells shot from distance had rebounded off a post, Pepe Reinas head and then the post again.



2013  Jamie Carragher played his 500th League game as we beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield. Luis Suárez opened the scoring with his fiftieth reds strike, before centre-back Jan Vertonghen bagged a brace to put the visitors in front. Stewart Downing netted his seventh and last reds goal following a wayward back-pass before Steven Gerrard converted a spot-kick awarded after Suárez was fouled.



2016  We beat Manchester United 2-0 in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield. Daniel Sturridge converted a penalty after Nathaniel Clyne was brought down in the box, with Roberto Firmino also on target. We went on to reach the Final in Basel that season.



2018  We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford as Marcus Rashford bagged an early brace, the first of his four goals past us to date. We pulled a goal back after the break when Eric Bailly turned a Sadio Mané cross past his own keeper



2019 - Sadio Mané scored his fiftieth reds goal as we came from behind early on to beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino bagged a brace, with Manés second goal coming in stoppage time to complete his half century in the wind and hail. This result left us a point behind Manchester City with eight League games remaining, as we ended the season on a mammoth 97 points.



2021  Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané struck as we beat Red Bull Leipzig e.V. 2-0 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in Budapest to progress 4-0 on aggregate.

