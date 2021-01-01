I got a grant and had some fitted last June (see earlier post}) and they were saving me £20 a month even in this winter they are saving me money even with the price increase and still get 4 or 5 hours a day when the panels are covering my energy usage which isn't that much really



I looking forward to tomorrow I also got a grant to fit a air source heat pump heating and hot water system, it's been fitted and being wired in tomorrow



They are saying the heating system is 1 to 3.7 which means for every kW of electricy it uses you get 3.7 kw of heat and seeing how much the panels cut the cost of heating.



I see myself as lucky I got around £20,000 of grants over the last 5 months or so I got fitted for free..



The solar panels installed

New Loft insulation up to 100mm

A electric air vent fitted in each room

Internal wall insulation that was a nightmare took 4 days and was very dusty

And the air sourced heat pump heat and hot water system.



It will be so strange it will be the first time I have lived in a house with proper heating before it was a fire or plug in heaters... As a kid I remember a paraffin heater





I'm interested how that is all going for you, its rare that you get so much investment into turning an older house into an energy-efficient building.It will be strange for you to have constant heating, especially because the heatpump prefers to keep the temperature stable and not turn it on and off. Every time it needs to work against a big temperature difference, it uses more energy. But because you didn't have central heating before, you are more used to it getting warm quickly and then turn it off when its enough. Probably leaving it on and a low temperature is the better way for you.Hopefully the solar panels will contribute most of the electricity to the heat pump.