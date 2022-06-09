The Solar panels are working really well for me would have had them for 3 weeks tomorrow and already my electric costs are just below what I was paying in April before the price rise so should be well below when they reach a month old
It's strange got a call from the company that installed my Solar panels Friday and he bloke told me I got the solar panels done on a old grant scheme which has now ended and there is a new one now and they ask if they could send a surveyor and I may be able to get a grant on the new scheme to fit loft and wall installation and fit a heat pump system.
Of course I said they can.
Was checking out heat pumps on YouTube and they seem to get mixed review does anyone know anything about them.
Mind you right now my house has no heating apart from a plug in heater and a fireplace.
If the system is free anything will be good.
A heat pump alone isn't a heating system, it's something to generate heat and feed into a normal heating system. They work a bit like a reverse fridge, they take the heat from an environmental source (the ground, the air, or the water) and "pump" it to higher temperature and to warm something else, usually the water in your heating system. Because the heat they generate isn't that high, they work better with well-insulated houses, and with heating systems that don't need to get that warm, like underfloor heating.
Unless you have a lot of land, domestic heat pumps will usually be air source heatpumps, they are big boxes with a fan in, like an air conditioning unit. They need a bit of space and they make a noise, so you might not want them under your bed room window for example.
Next time you speak to any of them, tell them you have no heating, maybe there is a way to get them to install a heating system?