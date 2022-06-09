« previous next »
Author Topic: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?  (Read 5987 times)

Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #40 on: June 9, 2022, 10:47:21 am »
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #41 on: June 9, 2022, 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2022, 10:31:59 am
Ours is, but its tiny, its like the roof in this pic but even smaller, there are only 3 ridge tiles on the top


You can often put panels on the front and on the hip if both faces have some southerly aspect. You just need an inverter that knows this - it could be a single inverter with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) or microinverters attached to each panel.

In which case that roof could still host a couple of kW which could generate 1800 kWh/yr (or more depending on depending on where you are).
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #42 on: June 9, 2022, 11:05:28 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on June  9, 2022, 10:47:21 am
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.

Isn't Aberdeen a little bit less gloomy than people think though? Especially in the mornings. Usually being seaside means high pressure around sunrise and you get a little something most mornings before the low pressure builds up. Since the weather station at Dyce is a bit inland and still shows 1447 hours/year in theory the immediate coastline where the city is should be about 1500 hours, which is more than a lot of England.

Aberdeen on the other hand has always been a bit surprisingly damp to me looking at the geography, one would expect the highlands would block a lot more of the low pressure and enable similar summer temperatures to the areas behind the Pennines. Effectively, 20°C in July with 1700 hours of sun instead of the gloomy NE England. Somehow, a lot more of the rain finds its way around the mountains than it in theory should. Even 300 metre peaks in southwest Sweden divert a lot of rainfall here and makes where I live sunny and dry.

In my home town the annual sunshine rate is probably about 1950-2000 hours/year based on the nearest station being quite a bit further away from the Baltic Sea and still being above 1900 hours. While riding to work in the mornings it so often is clear even on expected rainy days.

Either way, where I live solar panels would work phenomenally well during spring and summer, but I live in a rental apartment so as much as I'd love to have solar power for my place it's probably not the best idea to invest in that when it's not even my house  :-X
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #43 on: June 9, 2022, 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on June  9, 2022, 10:47:21 am
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.
There are solar parks as far north as Aberdeen so developers have obviously decided that there is scope for a ROI. Best case annual output in Aberdeen is probably about 880 kWh/kWp (710 kWh/kWp if East facing), compared to say 1090 kWh/kWp when south facing in Penzance.

Post-FIT the biggest contributer to reducing payback is arguably the proportion of self-consumption (as opposed to export), so it suits those who are home during the day - failing that you can schedule cooker/washing machine/dishwasher to run during the day when you can.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #44 on: June 9, 2022, 11:55:08 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on June  9, 2022, 10:55:23 am
You can often put panels on the front and on the hip if both faces have some southerly aspect. You just need an inverter that knows this - it could be a single inverter with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) or microinverters attached to each panel.

In which case that roof could still host a couple of kW which could generate 1800 kWh/yr (or more depending on depending on where you are).

Cheers for that. Ours faces west on the side, so during spring/summer it gets loads of sun on it, in winter it will get some.

Need to look into this, we use a lot of lecky due to me working from home and the kids and their playstations and the oven.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #45 on: June 9, 2022, 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2022, 11:55:08 am
Cheers for that. Ours faces west on the side, so during spring/summer it gets loads of sun on it, in winter it will get some.

Need to look into this, we use a lot of lecky due to me working from home and the kids and their playstations and the oven.

If I was in your position mate, I definitely would!  I haven't got 5 k spare at the moment, otherwise I'd be all over it, especially at current pricing levels!
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #46 on: June 10, 2022, 01:06:39 pm »
Got all the documents from the company that going to install my solar panels today had to sign them online plus one that said they can start work within the 2 week cooling down period its not like I will change my mind seeing its all free.

Just as well I emptied the loft out because they say the convertor box etc will be fitted up there.

How powerful are modern panels? I know that I'm getting 10 fitted on a West facing roof. Read it doesn't matter about sunshine with modern ones it's all about light.

Not sure if that is right.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #47 on: June 10, 2022, 05:16:18 pm »
Typical panel capacities are around 250 Wp in which case 10 panels would give you a 2.5 kWp installation.  Panels generate under beam radiation (direct sunlight) and diffuse radiation (indirect radiation scattered by the atmosphere). Monocrtystalline panels were meant to perform bettter than polycrystalline panels under diffuse radiation but tended to be more expensive. The price/performance difference has narrowed these days and I suspect is only marginal for most small installations.

Inverters in the loft  minimise the DC cable run and keep costs down although they used to make a bit of a low humming sound so if it is going to be directly above your bedroom it might be worth asking whether it is likely to be an issue.

West facing is not ideal but 2.5 kWp will probably generate about 1900-2000 kWh a year (in Frome?) depending on the pitch of your roof. If you are at home most of the time expect to consume around 45% of that directly and export the remaining 55%. Your electricity supplier will have a Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariff and should pay you 1.5-7.5 p/kWh for every kWh you export (see for example https://solarenergyuk.org/resource/smart-export-guarantee/).

These are just generic figures but the installer should be Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) registered and should provide you with performance estimates even if you are not paying for it.

Good luck, hope it all goes smoothly.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #48 on: June 10, 2022, 05:56:06 pm »
Living on  my own just looking at the smart meter graphs I use about 5kw a day a bit more if I use my washing machine or dishwasher.

I'm a low user I use to spend £40 a month on electric after the price rise its around £55 a. Month.

Anything that keeps costs down seeing I'm on UC.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #49 on: June 12, 2022, 06:32:34 pm »
Just wondering  how long does it Usally take them to install a 10 panel system to the roof is it a day.

Hopefully the scaffolding is installed the day before when they are gone I can sneak up to  paint the  Palmets at the very top of the roof that I couldn't reach.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #50 on: June 13, 2022, 11:22:57 am »
Quote from: Trada on June 12, 2022, 06:32:34 pm
Just wondering  how long does it Usally take them to install a 10 panel system to the roof is it a day.

Hopefully the scaffolding is installed the day before when they are gone I can sneak up to  paint the  Palmets at the very top of the roof that I couldn't reach.

I had an 11 panel system installed and if i recall correctly it was a one day install, but  the scaffolding was up for about 3 or 4 days, as that part of the job went out to a subcontractor
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #51 on: June 20, 2022, 10:29:17 pm »
Had my Solar panels fitted today.

Had the electricians come first who put in all the electrics for them and when they had finished the blokes with the solar angels turned up took about 6 hours all together.

The only down side my wildflower patch was laid half to waste by the scaffoldings but that's OK it will be interesting to see what grows now with the extra space and light.

And the panels seem to be working well the meter says its created 9kWs of electric since about 5pm when it was turned on made my tea and my smart meter stayed on zero electric being used.

Interested to see what my electric will cost in the next month







Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #52 on: June 21, 2022, 03:52:15 pm »
With these free deals, who pays for maintenance/repair of these things?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #53 on: June 21, 2022, 06:07:20 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 21, 2022, 03:52:15 pm
With these free deals, who pays for maintenance/repair of these things?


Mine has got a 10 guarantee on the equipment and workmanship that passes to the new owner of the house if you sell.

I still find  it strange I got it for nothing and it now belongs to me.

I'm now hoping they also decide to fit the smart storage heaters but that's not been confirded yet just mentioned I doubt I will be that lucky.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #54 on: June 21, 2022, 06:15:18 pm »
You might make a profit on your leccy at this time of year.  I am assuming you can feed back into the national grid?

Sorry about your weeds .. sorry, wild flowers ;D
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #55 on: June 22, 2022, 10:49:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 21, 2022, 06:15:18 pm
You might make a profit on your leccy at this time of year.  I am assuming you can feed back into the national grid?

Sorry about your weeds .. sorry, wild flowers ;D

I've never been a big user of electric rarely go above 6Kw in a day. But the usage went off a cliff yesterday with the solar panels



Of course right now its the perfect weather it will be interesting to see in the winter and when the weather is bad

Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #56 on: June 24, 2022, 09:28:47 pm »
Had my free panels fitted on Wednesday, my roof's only small so I only got 6 panels, took them an hour and a half. My electrician can't come to fit the inverter until a week on Monday (I'm on holiday next week) so they're currently up there doing nothing. Just glad I went through with it because I assumed the application process was going to be drawn out but it was an absolute doddle.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #57 on: June 25, 2022, 10:59:17 am »
How did you guys get your free panels? 

As in, who did you contact?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #58 on: June 25, 2022, 06:36:44 pm »
Solar panels are supposed to typically cut your electricity bill by 15-25%. But they can still cost much to install, which many people find off-putting.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #59 on: June 25, 2022, 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 25, 2022, 10:59:17 am
How did you guys get your free panels? 

As in, who did you contact?

I apply for mine with a company called city energy who help people to get grants in the Somerset area still find it strange I got a solar panel system that would cost £6000 for nothing.

But after I got the grant they were installed by a company whos headquarters are in Liverpool called  LMF Services who have installers all over the country.

https://lmfenergyservices.co.uk/
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #60 on: June 26, 2022, 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 25, 2022, 10:27:34 pm
I apply for mine with a company called city energy who help people to get grants in the Somerset area still find it strange I got a solar panel system that would cost £6000 for nothing.

But after I got the grant they were installed by a company whos headquarters are in Liverpool called  LMF Services who have installers all over the country.

https://lmfenergyservices.co.uk/

Thanks.  :thumbup
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #61 on: July 10, 2022, 11:32:51 am »
The Solar panels are working really well for me would have had them for 3 weeks tomorrow and already my electric costs are just below what I was paying in April before the price rise so should be well below when they reach a month old

It's strange got a call from the company that installed my Solar panels Friday and he bloke told me I got the solar panels done on a old grant scheme which has now ended and there is a new one now and they ask if they could send a surveyor and I may be able to get a grant on the new scheme to fit loft and wall installation and fit a heat pump system.

Of course I said they can.

Was checking out heat pumps on YouTube and they seem to get mixed review does anyone know anything about them.

Mind you right now my house has no heating apart from a plug in heater and a fireplace.

If the system is free anything will be good.


Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #62 on: July 10, 2022, 03:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 10, 2022, 11:32:51 am
The Solar panels are working really well for me would have had them for 3 weeks tomorrow and already my electric costs are just below what I was paying in April before the price rise so should be well below when they reach a month old

It's strange got a call from the company that installed my Solar panels Friday and he bloke told me I got the solar panels done on a old grant scheme which has now ended and there is a new one now and they ask if they could send a surveyor and I may be able to get a grant on the new scheme to fit loft and wall installation and fit a heat pump system.

Of course I said they can.

Was checking out heat pumps on YouTube and they seem to get mixed review does anyone know anything about them.

Mind you right now my house has no heating apart from a plug in heater and a fireplace.

If the system is free anything will be good.




A heat pump alone isn't a heating system, it's something to generate heat and feed into a normal heating system. They work a bit like a reverse fridge, they take the heat from an environmental source (the ground, the air, or the water) and "pump" it to higher temperature and to warm something else, usually the water in your heating system. Because the heat they generate isn't that high, they work better with well-insulated houses, and with heating systems that don't need to get that warm, like underfloor heating.

Unless you have a lot of land, domestic heat pumps will usually be air source heatpumps, they are big boxes with a fan in, like an air conditioning unit. They need a bit  of space and they make a noise, so you might not want them under your bed room window for example.

Next time you speak to any of them, tell them you have no heating, maybe there is a way to get them to install a heating system?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #63 on: July 10, 2022, 05:21:03 pm »
So is there no catch with these free panels at all ?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #64 on: July 11, 2022, 12:58:05 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July 10, 2022, 05:21:03 pm
So is there no catch with these free panels at all ?

It was totally easy for me did a online form on the City energy website then the next day they rang me and asked me a few questions the main one seemed to be having to be on benefits and income least than around £6000,

She said I would qualify and one of the surveyors would ring me to arrange an appointment a a couple of weeks later I got a call and arranged an appointment he came and did a survey of the house and then told me I may get a grant for heating and solar panels and said I would hear in a week or so. A week later I got a email from them saying I had got a grant for £6000 to fit solar panels and had to sign the forms to say I still wanted them there was a 2 week cooling off period after that the company rang to arrange an install date a fews day later they were installed.

Had all the paperwork come now with all the warranties and guarantees and saying if I sold the house they would cover the new owners.

It was that easy for me.

But I think you have to make sure it's a good company and the panels are yours after install which I did  I think some companies lease them.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #65 on: July 26, 2022, 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 10, 2022, 11:32:51 am
The Solar panels are working really well for me would have had them for 3 weeks tomorrow and already my electric costs are just below what I was paying in April before the price rise so should be well below when they reach a month old
Have you signed up to an export tariff to sell the excess electricity that you don't use?

My free panels have been up for 5 weeks but still aren't hooked up, going on holiday has meant i've slipped through their net but they SHOULD be coming to do it tomorrow. I'll be signing up to Octopus's export tariff as soon as I know they're working properly.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #66 on: January 3, 2023, 03:54:46 pm »
How to calculate the number of panels my house needs?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #67 on: January 10, 2023, 01:55:50 am »
Quote from: Ibarra on January  3, 2023, 03:54:46 pm
How to calculate the number of panels my house needs?
There are various ways to calculate it. You can do it by multiplying your household's hourly energy requirement by the peak sunlight hours for your area and dividing that by a panel's wattage. As for me, using a solar panel cost and savings calculator is the easiest way (you can easily find it online). On average, a 2000 sq ft home would need a 4kW system which means 10 400-watt panels.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #68 on: January 12, 2023, 02:49:09 am »
Do they still restrict domestic panel capacity to 4KW systems like they used to?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #69 on: January 14, 2023, 08:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 12, 2023, 02:49:09 am
Do they still restrict domestic panel capacity to 4KW systems like they used to?
It has never been 'restricted' as such - it is just that the connection procedure is different for larger arrays.

Most domestic homes have a 16 A supply so the maximum allowed power is 16 A x 230 V = 3.68 kW. No UK PV installation with a capacity of 3680 kWp will ever produce this much because the rated capacity of the panels is based on standard test conditions (being irradiated at 1000 W/m2) but the network  people won't take any risks. Up to this limit the installer can fit first and notify the network operator later (this is connecting under the 'G98' proceedure).

If you have space for a larger installation you need to apply to the network operator first and they will check that there is enough resilience on the local system before granting the go ahead. If there are already loads of large installations connected through the same transformer/substation permission may be refused unless reinforcment works are carried out.

The procedure for installations over 3.68 kW is called 'G99'. The local DNOs tend to have all the details but they are also available from the Energy Networks Association (ENA):
https://www.energynetworks.org/operating-the-networks/connecting-to-the-networks/connecting-generation-to-the-electricity-networks
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #70 on: January 14, 2023, 10:10:24 pm »
I keep hearing that solar powered electricity is the future, but its not gonna happen overnight.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #71 on: January 15, 2023, 02:17:12 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on January 14, 2023, 08:38:31 pm
It has never been 'restricted' as such - it is just that the connection procedure is different for larger arrays.

Most domestic homes have a 16 A supply so the maximum allowed power is 16 A x 230 V = 3.68 kW. No UK PV installation with a capacity of 3680 kWp will ever produce this much because the rated capacity of the panels is based on standard test conditions (being irradiated at 1000 W/m2) but the network  people won't take any risks. Up to this limit the installer can fit first and notify the network operator later (this is connecting under the 'G98' proceedure).

If you have space for a larger installation you need to apply to the network operator first and they will check that there is enough resilience on the local system before granting the go ahead. If there are already loads of large installations connected through the same transformer/substation permission may be refused unless reinforcment works are carried out.

The procedure for installations over 3.68 kW is called 'G99'. The local DNOs tend to have all the details but they are also available from the Energy Networks Association (ENA):
https://www.energynetworks.org/operating-the-networks/connecting-to-the-networks/connecting-generation-to-the-electricity-networks

Thanks for the info. I had space for a larger than normal array when I enquired a few years ago. I was told that a 4kw system was all that was allowed for residential use. But I suspect they meant what you just said there now and I didn't properly understand.

I'll check out the link, thankyou
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #72 on: January 23, 2023, 10:59:12 am »
It is hard to say how much you can save using solar panels. Taking the average numbers, a solar panel system will cost you about $30 per month in electricity, but the average American household spends about $110 per month on electricity (again, your number can differ). That means that you could potentially save $80 per month, or $960 per year, by switching to solar power.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #73 on: January 23, 2023, 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: Lalesa on January 23, 2023, 10:59:12 am
It is hard to say how much you can save using solar panels. Taking the average numbers, a solar panel system will cost you about $30 per month in electricity, but the average American household spends about $110 per month on electricity (again, your number can differ). That means that you could potentially save $80 per month, or $960 per year, by switching to solar power.

Why would a solar panel system cost you anything in electricity?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #74 on: January 23, 2023, 11:20:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 23, 2023, 11:18:06 am
Why would a solar panel system cost you anything in electricity?

I assume they mean that the solar panels never provide all your electricity so on average people still have to pay $30/month for electricity off the grid to make up the shortfall, compared to $110/month for non solar households, so you save $80/month.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #75 on: January 23, 2023, 12:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 23, 2023, 11:20:13 am
I assume they mean that the solar panels never provide all your electricity so on average people still have to pay $30/month for electricity off the grid to make up the shortfall, compared to $110/month for non solar households, so you save $80/month.

That would make more sense, but it's not worded that way.

In any case, its a question where "average" doesn't work well. Electricity consumption is too varied, maybe even more in the UK than the US.

I'd think about it in terms of electric things running during the day  - what do they use? If your solar system provides that, you'll save money. If you basically only use electricity at night, you won't
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #76 on: January 23, 2023, 12:21:28 pm »
Its amazing that you can get grants from UK where you pay pretty much nothing for a fully functioning solar system and also there grants for home improvements.

I'm going to look into this again in the US.

last time I looked it was fairly obscene. Supposedly the federal govt gives 30% off the panels, but as the suppliers are limited, I think the prices are hiked to start with.

So the companies want to give you the system no money down. However, you have to sign a huge loan for the system. Last time I looked, it was going to take several years to pay off the proposed solar panels and installation and the company basically financed it for you and you are on the hook for a huge loan with limited warranty. I got worried that the liability side of things, what if the panels stop working after 10 years, what if the law changes and you can't sell the electricity back to the grid anymore, what if they get damaged or destroyed, what if the roof starts leaking and I cant get to the roof because of the panels.

Going to review again and see what kind of result I get.

It is ridiculous that it is not more supposed in the states as large parts of the country get lots of sun and could well reduce the reliance on power station electricity
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm »
I got a grant and had some fitted last June (see earlier post}) and they were saving me £20 a month even in this winter they are saving me money even with the price increase and still get 4 or 5 hours a day when the panels are covering my energy usage which isn't that much really

I looking forward to tomorrow I also got a grant to fit a air source heat pump heating and hot water system, it's been fitted and being wired in tomorrow

They are saying the heating system is 1 to 3.7 which means for every kW of electricy it uses you get 3.7 kw of heat and seeing how much the panels cut the cost of heating.

I see myself as lucky I got around £20,000 of grants over the last 5 months or so I got fitted for free..

The solar panels installed
New Loft insulation up to 100mm
A electric air vent fitted in each room
Internal wall insulation that was a nightmare took 4 days and was very dusty
And the air sourced heat pump heat and hot water system.

It will be so strange it will be the first time I have lived in a house with proper heating before it was a fire or plug in heaters... As a kid I remember a paraffin heater
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 pm »
Really good that your local authority is delivering for you.

It might be worth checking what the installers are referencing when they give you that heat to power ratio of 3.7:1.

Heat pumps become less efficient when the temperature difference between the inside and outside is greater, and installers can give a variety of different performance numbers which can be confusing.

For example it might be the performance under standard conditions (e.g. 7°C air temperature outside and 45°C water temperature inside) in which case they are giving you a Coefficient of Performance (or COP).

Because COP varies with temperature throughout the year it is common to give a seasonal average known as a Seasonal Performance Factor (or SPF) which tends to be lower than the COP under the standard test conditions.

For a reasonably well insulated property I imagine that 3.7 would be at the top end of a seasonal performance figure for an ASHP. If the 3.7 quoted is a COP under test conditions your annual SPF could end up being much lower (say 2.5).

In order to be cheaper than gas (at the same level of heating) you need a minimum SPF of 3.2 under the current tariff price caps (32.09 p/kWh for electricity, 9.93 p/kWh for gas in the SW). Obviously your solar will contribute too, but the power available will often be at its weakest when you most need the heating on.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:12:22 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 08:26:37 pm
Really good that your local authority is delivering for you.

It might be worth checking what the installers are referencing when they give you that heat to power ratio of 3.7:1.

Heat pumps become less efficient when the temperature difference between the inside and outside is greater, and installers can give a variety of different performance numbers which can be confusing.

For example it might be the performance under standard conditions (e.g. 7°C air temperature outside and 45°C water temperature inside) in which case they are giving you a Coefficient of Performance (or COP).

Because COP varies with temperature throughout the year it is common to give a seasonal average known as a Seasonal Performance Factor (or SPF) which tends to be lower than the COP under the standard test conditions.

For a reasonably well insulated property I imagine that 3.7 would be at the top end of a seasonal performance figure for an ASHP. If the 3.7 quoted is a COP under test conditions your annual SPF could end up being much lower (say 2.5).

In order to be cheaper than gas (at the same level of heating) you need a minimum SPF of 3.2 under the current tariff price caps (32.09 p/kWh for electricity, 9.93 p/kWh for gas in the SW). Obviously your solar will contribute too, but the power available will often be at its weakest when you most need the heating on.

I will put the document up they emailed me with their working outs, I got it wrong it's 3.4 but can get it higher if i get double glazing and new main doors in right now I have old metal frames that are really letting the cold in and badly fitted front and back doors.

Mind you i will turn heat and water down on the system to save money and off in a few rooms like I have 2 bedrooms I never hardly go iin just until I get the real running costs.

I must be use to a cold house the workmen fitting it kept saying how cold the house is and I was sat there with a t shirt on.

But you can't get a grant now for double glazing, but was told Medip District Council do loans  for people on low incomes and benifets if the money is for home improvements and they only charge 4% interest for the whole term of the loan.

So thinking of getting the double glazing done in 2 stages first the front windows and door a d then the back window and doors.

