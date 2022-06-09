Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.



My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.



Isn't Aberdeen a little bit less gloomy than people think though? Especially in the mornings. Usually being seaside means high pressure around sunrise and you get a little something most mornings before the low pressure builds up. Since the weather station at Dyce is a bit inland and still shows 1447 hours/year in theory the immediate coastline where the city is should be about 1500 hours, which is more than a lot of England.Aberdeen on the other hand has always been a bit surprisingly damp to me looking at the geography, one would expect the highlands would block a lot more of the low pressure and enable similar summer temperatures to the areas behind the Pennines. Effectively, 20°C in July with 1700 hours of sun instead of the gloomy NE England. Somehow, a lot more of the rain finds its way around the mountains than it in theory should. Even 300 metre peaks in southwest Sweden divert a lot of rainfall here and makes where I live sunny and dry.In my home town the annual sunshine rate is probably about 1950-2000 hours/year based on the nearest station being quite a bit further away from the Baltic Sea and still being above 1900 hours. While riding to work in the mornings it so often is clear even on expected rainy days.Either way, where I live solar panels would work phenomenally well during spring and summer, but I live in a rental apartment so as much as I'd love to have solar power for my place it's probably not the best idea to invest in that when it's not even my house