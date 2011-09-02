I've a mate's stag to plan in Liverpool in March. Been to Liverpool loads but only for matches and when over I've stayed in hotels and (more recently) airbnbs or just gone there and back in a day. Was wondering if you guys can give me recommendations for accoomodation for 10-12 people for 3 nights?



As they're all in their mid 30s, I thought serviced apartments might be a better idea than hostels, but I wouldn't rule out a budget hotel. The Groom doesn't want to put anyone to wild expense as the wedding will already set them back a fair bit in travel, but at the same time I can see some of these guys expecting more than a £35 a night hostel.



Totally clueless despite a lot of googling!



Any suggestions for good bars and restaurants would be lovely as well.



Have a look at the Z Hotel for accommodation mate. Not too pricey at all, minimalist approach inside and there's free wine and cheese every evening. Located right by Matthew Street as well so you're right by all the life. Last time my bird stayed there think she spent about £50 for two nights and was very nice apparently, though she did book a long way in advance.If you want good restaurants then look at the Art School (Sugnall St) or some of the gaffs on Hope St (60 Hope St, the Carriageworks). There's also the Old Blind School on Hardman Street. Salthouse Bacaro (Castle St) is a nice little Italian and Lunya does some great tapas and has a fucking great wine list. The Hanover St Social (on Hanover St, obviously) is also a nice little spot with some top beers - the food isn't spectacular but it's still more than decent and it's a great room. Gusto is also very nice. Etsu is a great Japanese restaurant though I haven't been in a couple of years and Buyers Club (Hardman St again) has a really nice menu, as well. Remora (just off Hardman St, can't remember the exact name) is the best Indian I've ever had in the city but you'll need to bring your own booze for that.Bars? Fucking hundreds to choose from, mate. All the places on Hope St are great. The Pen Factory is a great little spot with a nice wine list and good tapas, Jenever is a great little gin bar, the Clove & Hitch is another really good gaff with a boss beer garden if you get lucky with the weather. Frederik's (also on Hope St) is a nice spot and gets quite lively. There's also another little gin bar called Hard Times and Misery on Back Maryland Street which has some great gins if you're into it (everyone seems to be these days). You could go to Kaz Gardens or Berry and Rye as well, both are great. There's also the Merchant or Blind Tiger which are a bit livelier but still classy by all means. Kabinett (Myrtle St) has a lovely wine list and is my favourite sort of establishment ie it's set down from the street. Dead Crafty on Dale Street is a good spot as well, loads of nice craft beers there.If you want more old fashioned, traditional boozers then get to Peter Kavanagh's (Egerton St, bit out the way), The Fly in The Loaf (Hardman St), the Globe (right opposite Central station in town), the Lion Tavern (Moorfields) or Shenanigans (Tithebarn St). Shenans would be fucking great for a stag, actually. There's also an abundance of nice drinking spots down on the docks such as Circo. Then there are all the gaffs on Matthew St like the Cavern and what not. Ye Cracke is boss as well, it's genuinely one of the weirdest pubs in the city centre but it's great. Liverpool has the best nightlife in the country as far as I'm concerned, there really is an incredible amount of diversity so you won't be short of places to go. Oh the Philharmonic is a boss little pub as well (check the bogs out, they're mad). Oh, there's also the Ship and Mitre and the Exelsior which are next door to each other at the top of Dale Street. It's not a place I go much these days but the Liverpool on James Street gets fucking mad on a Friday night so have a look there if you're into all that. Red Door is also sound, that's on Berry Street (it's a cocktail bar rather than a pub though).Few ideas there, mate. I'm a bit younger than you but I go all those places regularly (or semi regularly in the case of the restaurants) and there's a good mix of people in all of them agewise. No student meffs in any of them, either.Hope that's of some use. Happy to suggest more if you want, that's only scratching the surface of everything in Liverpool.