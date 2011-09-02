« previous next »
Stag in Liverpool

Stag in Liverpool
September 2, 2011, 07:55:22 pm
My mates having his stag in Liverpool and theres going to be about 15 lads probably dressed up like w*nkers. My question is, being from Liverpool myself i usually see lads/girls on stags/hens but iv no idea what bars/clubs allow them entry as i wouldnt usually drink in those places myself.

Any help/suggestions?

Cheers

Re: Stag in Liverpool
September 3, 2011, 01:53:33 am
I'd say they'll be sound anywhere on Mathew Street. I can't really be more specific because like you I don't drink round there, but there is generally loads of tourists there and they should accomodate.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
September 3, 2011, 01:54:58 am
Quote from: gregor on September  3, 2011, 01:53:33 am
I'd say they'll be sound anywhere on Mathew Street. I can't really be more specific because like you I don't drink round there, but there is generally loads of tourists there and they should accomodate.

This, just stick around there.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
September 3, 2011, 11:02:31 am
Nice one lads, not my usual area but gotta do whats best for the stag!
Re: Stag in Liverpool
September 22, 2011, 09:41:01 pm
Might be too late,

But I went to a stag do in Liverpool back in June.

We dressed up as celebrity women & spent the whole night doing most pubs & clubs down Matthew Street.

We had a superb night was warmly recieved by all , in fact we all said we had one of the best nights out ever.

Recommend Matthew Street
Re: Stag in Liverpool
September 22, 2011, 10:03:36 pm
Yes, Matthew Street is the place, Went there last august and I was amazed at the sight of this social phenomenon... very amusing seeing people walking around in silly dresses, even the old 60-something lady dressed as a stripper from the 20's, feathers included with all her mates.
The Cavern Club was packed :D
Re: Stag in Liverpool
December 13, 2014, 04:19:18 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on December 13, 2014, 02:42:07 pm
Starting to think about plans for my stag do in the spring.  Where's the best place to go round Liverpool?  Is Concert Square really full of idiots (as I read in another thread on here)?  What's Matthew Street like?

They'll probably be a group of about 12 of us, with ages ranging from mid 20's to late 40's, so not too bothered about clubbing but some decent bar recommendations (and possibly a strip club) would be good...

It really depends on what sort of places you like. Personally, the idea of a night out on Mathew Street is my idea of hell, but I guess some people like it. You won't find many locals round there it'll mainly be tourists, and what locals there are will generally be older. The idea of what a night out in Liverpool is has changed and continues to change, maybe even since this thread was started. People care about what they drink a lot more these days but the likes of Mathew Street, to be fair, still caters for its market like it always has.

For me I wouldn't even consider going "that end" of town unless it was to the pubs around Dale Street, which is a good place to drink if you're around in the daytime. All the best bars and places to go are at the other end of town, around Seel Street, Parr Street, and all the little roads inbetween.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
December 15, 2014, 07:54:05 pm
You couldn't pay me to drink in Concert Square.  Full of glassy eyed meffs that place.  Plenty of decent bars and pubs nearby though.  Got The Swann on Wood Street and The Attic on Parr Street to name just two.
Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 10:04:07 am
I've a mate's stag to plan in Liverpool in March.  Been to Liverpool loads but only for matches and when over I've stayed in hotels and (more recently) airbnbs or just gone there and back in a day.  Was wondering if you guys can give me recommendations for accoomodation for 10-12 people for 3 nights?

As they're all in their mid 30s, I thought serviced apartments might be a better idea than hostels, but I wouldn't rule out a budget hotel. The Groom doesn't want to put anyone to wild expense as the wedding will already set them back a fair bit in travel, but at the same time I can see some of these guys expecting more than a £35 a night hostel.

Totally clueless despite a lot of googling!

Any suggestions for good bars and restaurants would be lovely as well. 
Re: Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 10:37:21 am

Some inspiration from grifter here mate:

Quote from: grifter on February  3, 2007, 04:42:33 am
Stag night c*nts. :no

Instead of spending cash on T shirts printed with slogans such as " Gary's stags on Tour 2004"  or " Derek's stag party..Prague 2007 "  Save money by writing  I'M A c*nt on your forehead in black felt tip, same effect but much cheaper. Fucking American stag do's too,  meat headed big gobbed " awesome man "  c*nts who get pissed after three bevies then start crushing empty cans on their heads, lightweight c*nts, stick to shandies and pack in getting the biggest galoot in your gang to dress as a woman, not funny yeh over patriotic bell ends. You Rock....c*nts. 
Re: Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 11:03:18 am
Mid thirties stag do... we've already booked in a wine tasting dinner.  We're a different kind of c**t.
Re: Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 03:56:27 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 11, 2017, 10:04:07 am
I've a mate's stag to plan in Liverpool in March.  Been to Liverpool loads but only for matches and when over I've stayed in hotels and (more recently) airbnbs or just gone there and back in a day.  Was wondering if you guys can give me recommendations for accoomodation for 10-12 people for 3 nights?

As they're all in their mid 30s, I thought serviced apartments might be a better idea than hostels, but I wouldn't rule out a budget hotel. The Groom doesn't want to put anyone to wild expense as the wedding will already set them back a fair bit in travel, but at the same time I can see some of these guys expecting more than a £35 a night hostel.

Totally clueless despite a lot of googling!

Any suggestions for good bars and restaurants would be lovely as well.

 Have a look at the Z Hotel for accommodation mate. Not too pricey at all, minimalist approach inside and there's free wine and cheese every evening. Located right by Matthew Street as well so you're right by all the life. Last time my bird stayed there think she spent about £50 for two nights and was very nice apparently, though she did book a long way in advance.

 If you want good restaurants then look at the Art School (Sugnall St) or some of the gaffs on Hope St (60 Hope St, the Carriageworks). There's also the Old Blind School on Hardman Street. Salthouse Bacaro (Castle St) is a nice little Italian and Lunya does some great tapas and has a fucking great wine list. The Hanover St Social (on Hanover St, obviously) is also a nice little spot with some top beers - the food isn't spectacular but it's still more than decent and it's a great room. Gusto is also very nice. Etsu is a great Japanese restaurant though I haven't been in a couple of years and Buyers Club (Hardman St again) has a really nice menu, as well. Remora (just off Hardman St, can't remember the exact name) is the best Indian I've ever had in the city but you'll need to bring your own booze for that.

 Bars? Fucking hundreds to choose from, mate. All the places on Hope St are great. The Pen Factory is a great little spot with a nice wine list and good tapas, Jenever is a great little gin bar, the Clove & Hitch is another really good gaff with a boss beer garden if you get lucky with the weather.  Frederik's (also on Hope St) is a nice spot and gets quite lively. There's also another little gin bar called Hard Times and Misery on Back Maryland Street which has some great gins if you're into it (everyone seems to be these days). You could go to Kaz Gardens or Berry and Rye as well, both are great. There's also the Merchant or Blind Tiger which are a bit livelier but still classy by all means. Kabinett (Myrtle St) has a lovely wine list and is my favourite sort of establishment ie it's set down from the street. Dead Crafty on Dale Street is a good spot as well, loads of nice craft beers there.

 If you want more old fashioned, traditional boozers then get to Peter Kavanagh's (Egerton St, bit out the way), The Fly in The Loaf (Hardman St), the Globe (right opposite Central station in town), the Lion Tavern (Moorfields) or Shenanigans (Tithebarn St). Shenans would be fucking great for a stag, actually. There's also an abundance of nice drinking spots down on the docks such as Circo. Then there are all the gaffs on Matthew St like the Cavern and what not. Ye Cracke is boss as well, it's genuinely one of the weirdest pubs in the city centre but it's great. Liverpool has the best nightlife in the country as far as I'm concerned, there really is an incredible amount of diversity so you won't be short of places to go. Oh the Philharmonic is a boss little pub as well (check the bogs out, they're mad). Oh, there's also the Ship and Mitre and the Exelsior which are next door to each other at the top of Dale Street. It's not a place I go much these days but the Liverpool on James Street gets fucking mad on a Friday night so have a look there if you're into all that. Red Door is also sound, that's on Berry Street (it's a cocktail bar rather than a pub though).

 Few ideas there, mate. I'm a bit younger than you but I go all those places regularly (or semi regularly in the case of the restaurants) and there's a good mix of people in all of them agewise. No student meffs in any of them, either.

 Hope that's of some use. Happy to suggest more if you want, that's only scratching the surface of everything in Liverpool.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 11, 2017, 04:20:18 pm
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 11, 2017, 05:56:12 pm
Something else might be the bongo bingo at camp and furnace.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 11, 2017, 06:13:59 pm
Quote from: liversaint on January 11, 2017, 05:56:12 pm
Something else might be the bongo bingo at camp and furnace.

 Great shout, that.
Re: Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 06:29:18 pm
Cheers, mate, very helpful!
Re: Liverpool stag ideas
January 11, 2017, 07:11:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 11, 2017, 06:29:18 pm
Cheers, mate, very helpful!

 No worries, mate. I'd definitely try get a night around Matthew Street in if I were you. It's rammed on the weekend and all the bars round there are happy for you to let your hair down a bit.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 11, 2017, 09:53:41 pm
Quote from: TravisBickle on January 11, 2017, 03:56:27 pm
Buyers Club (Hardman St again)
all good suggestions in your post. can't endorse this place though for reasons I don't want to get into online. bad money
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 11, 2017, 10:18:01 pm
Quote from: aggerdid on January 11, 2017, 09:53:41 pm
all good suggestions in your post. can't endorse this place though for reasons I don't want to get into online. bad money

 PM'd mate.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 12, 2017, 01:06:13 pm
Word of warning about the Z Hotel if there's a load of you (much as the hotel is superb).... there are no twin rooms, as me and my brother found out upon arrival there last year for a game. All doubles! He went down to reception to see if he could get us a twin room, landed back with a spare duvet!

Top hotel though.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 13, 2017, 04:15:41 pm
Got a decent rate at the Holiday Inn so went with that.

In terms of 'activities,' we've booked in wine-tasting and I'm gonna go with Ghetto Golf as well. Unfortunately only two of the guys are reds (including me) so watching a game is a no go.

Now to look through all the food/drink suggestions.  I think an Indian is in order...
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 13, 2017, 06:48:39 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 13, 2017, 04:15:41 pm
Got a decent rate at the Holiday Inn so went with that.

In terms of 'activities,' we've booked in wine-tasting and I'm gonna go with Ghetto Golf as well. Unfortunately only two of the guys are reds (including me) so watching a game is a no go.

Now to look through all the food/drink suggestions.  I think an Indian is in order...

Please post to let us know how Ghetto golf is.

As for Indians, our group tend to go Indian Delight on Renshaw street, nice food, friendly staff and open lateish.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 13, 2017, 07:52:37 pm
Quote from: Shazz on January 13, 2017, 06:48:39 pm
Please post to let us know how Ghetto golf is.

I'll let you know tomorrow Shazz, my daughter & nieces are on their way there now :)
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 13, 2017, 09:22:23 pm
Great stuff, cheers John
Quote from: John C on January 13, 2017, 07:52:37 pm
I'll let you know tomorrow Shazz, my daughter & nieces are on their way there now :)

Great stuff, cheers John  :wave
Re: Stag in Liverpool
January 13, 2017, 10:05:41 pm
I haven't got a clue whats going on down there but she's sent me a pic of a 'don't buy the S*n' gravestone. It may be the first Tee :)
Re: Stag in Liverpool
March 24, 2017, 06:19:29 pm
Ghetto golf was good fun but have a bit of a problem. We had a booking for tomor night in the Remora but they just rang and cancelled saying they 'closed due to a gas problem'.

Any suggestions for a decent alternative eaterie within walking distance of lime street? Doesn't matter what type of cuisine, really, as long as it's good food.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
March 24, 2017, 11:58:54 pm
Quote from: thejbs on March 24, 2017, 06:19:29 pm
Ghetto golf was good fun but have a bit of a problem. We had a booking for tomor night in the Remora but they just rang and cancelled saying they 'closed due to a gas problem'.

Any suggestions for a decent alternative eaterie within walking distance of lime street? Doesn't matter what type of cuisine, really, as long as it's good food.


For burgers etc. Death Row Diner (just went tonight), or Free State Kitchen which are both at the top of Hardman Street on Hope Street, and Maryland Street respectively.

Head over to Bold Street for Lucha Libre (mexican),  Nolita Cantina (American style scran), Miyagis, and Mowgli (Indian).

Basically there's loads of stuff. Pity about Remora as I thought it was great when I went.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
Today at 10:51:19 pm
This looks like the most appropriate thread to bump, rather than creating a new one.

Got my brother's stag on the horizon, and I'm keeping it local. Going to organise karting for the Friday evening, and there are enough people local that we can cover off accommodation that night - no plans for everyone as it's always a bit hot, sweaty, and dirty anyway.

Saturday - looking for an activity or two for the afternoon, somewhere that can take a big crowd for food, and bars that are happy to accommodate such a group too.

I know about half of the group - shouldn't be a rowdy one and there'll be nothing 'seedy'. Any suggestions very much welcome - eateries and bars for big groups...?

Had been thinking of simple crowd-pleasers for the afternoon (escape room, bowling, Roxys, etc - figure it's more about getting people together than what you necessarily do), but I'm thinking of the Baltic Triangle and surrounding area after reading above. Probably ticks lots of boxes.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
Today at 10:52:59 pm
How many people are you talking?
Re: Stag in Liverpool
Today at 11:03:54 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:51:19 pm
This looks like the most appropriate thread to bump, rather than creating a new one.

Got my brother's stag on the horizon, and I'm keeping it local. Going to organise karting for the Friday evening, and there are enough people local that we can cover off accommodation that night - no plans for everyone as it's always a bit hot, sweaty, and dirty anyway.

Saturday - looking for an activity or two for the afternoon, somewhere that can take a big crowd for food, and bars that are happy to accommodate such a group too.

I know about half of the group - shouldn't be a rowdy one and there'll be nothing 'seedy'. Any suggestions very much welcome - eateries and bars for big groups...?

Had been thinking of simple crowd-pleasers for the afternoon (escape room, bowling, Roxys, etc - figure it's more about getting people together than what you necessarily do), but I'm thinking of the Baltic Triangle and surrounding area after reading above. Probably ticks lots of boxes.
Youd probably want to split into smaller groups of 3/4 people max for the evening so you can get in everywhere where you want to go. Especially if theres people who are more lightweight than others as bouncers seem more strict these days.
Re: Stag in Liverpool
Today at 11:16:28 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:03:54 pm
Youd probably want to split into smaller groups of 3/4 people max for the evening so you can get in everywhere where you want to go. Especially if theres people who are more lightweight than others as bouncers seem more strict these days.

Yep, good thinking. Looking at a few places around Baltic/Cains and I can see they take bookings for larger groups too, so I should get on the phone tomorrow.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:52:59 pm
How many people are you talking?

He's given me a list of about 25 to invite, but there'll inevitably be a handful who can't make it/can't stay into the evening or whatever.
