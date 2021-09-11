I was at work and when we heard about it we put the TV on in the canteen and could not believe the horror unfolding.



Shortly after I called my dad to ask if he had seen what was happening. He said his Brother, my Uncle, used to work in the building, although he thought he had moved jobs. However my nan believed he had gone back and he was obviously concerned. He had been trying to contact my Aunt in the States but had not been able to get through.



We agreed to meet at home and see what we could do. I got home before him and as he came in he gave me my Uncles phone number to call and said just keep trying. I got an answer 1st time. My Aunt answered, I gave the phone to my dad. She was distraught. She said he's in there and my Dad just burst into tears. He was on the 103rd floor of the North Tower, first tower hit and second to fall. He never stood a chance. He had a wife and 3 children.



2 weeks later I was in New York with the family. We visited the family support centre and Ground Zero.

We met so many people left in all sorts of different awful situations and so many wonderful people helping and supporting them. It was a truly humbling experience and one that will stay with me for ever.

RIP to all