Feels mad that it happened 21 years ago, it certainly doesn't feel that long. I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing, I was working from home and towards the end of my lunch break I saw a headline on BBC news that a plane had crashed into the twin towers.
I went downstairs and put the TV and watched the 2nd plane crash on live TV. I didn't do any more work for the rest of the day, it was an unbelievable thing to happen and you felt like a voyeur or a rubbernecker on the motorway when there has been a bad smash. You don't feel comfortable watching but you just had to.
I've been to New York twice, once in 2010 when the construction work for the new buildings were in progress and the second time in 2015. In 2015 we visited the Ground Zero memorial and I can't quite explain how peaceful it was there. You are in the middle of the busiest city in the world, the City that never sleeps, yet it was quiet, so surreal. It felt similar to when I visited the World War Two cemeteries in Normandy to be honest.
September 11th 2001, the day the world changed forever RIP