Author Topic: 9/11

TSC

Re: 9/11
Reply #560 on: September 11, 2021, 03:50:13 pm
I was working for a UK airline when it happened and started watching footage shortly after the first aircraft hit the tower.  A lot of us watched footage in disbelief from one of our ops/conference rooms.  Very quickly focus turned to landing our airborne aircraft in the states. 

A surreal experience.

RIP.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 9/11
Reply #561 on: September 11, 2021, 07:09:09 pm
working in an office in glasgow - When I was told of the first plane I thought it was an accident then heard about the 2nd plane - it was

no real access to news in the office - then went to meet some mates to watch the Boavista game in a bar

rushed home as soon as the game finished to put the news on.  I left our front door wide open and when my housemate got home he ran in screaming thinking wed been burgled - thought I was going to have a heart attack


the most surreal thing you'll ever see


Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: 9/11
Reply #562 on: September 11, 2021, 07:37:31 pm
I came home after my shift at my part time bar job (was studying at the time) and turned on the TV to reports of the first plane hitting. Sat stunned for hours watching it unfold. Then news came in that one of the flights was from Boston and my feelings quickly turned to anguish. My girlfriend at the time was in Boston visiting family and was due to fly that day, to NY. With no cellphone coverage and the news taking time to clarify where that Boston flight was originally heading it added a horrible edge to what was terrible event.

It is still staggering to me that it was all so possible for the terrorists to achieve such devastation.

RIP to all those lost
MrGrumpy

Re: 9/11
Reply #563 on: September 11, 2021, 10:21:49 pm
I took a flight from Newark to Miami on September 8th 2001. My memories of that day are the lack of visibility from my seat next to the engine on the Continental Airlines MD-80 series and the lack of security at Newark.

Curb side check-in was new to me, I was far from happy leaving my suitcase by the side of the road at a busy airport. Having experienced high security airports like Tel-Aviv, I was bemused to be able to walk through security without having to empty my pockets. As we waited for our flight my friends and I commented about how easy it would be for a terrorist to hijack a plane here. None of this made the shock of seeing the World Trade center collapse on live television a few days later any less shocking.

The World Trade Center sadly very a soft target, may those that died on that awful day 20 years ago rest in peace.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 9/11
Reply #564 on: September 11, 2021, 11:48:04 pm
Gilly77

Re: 9/11
Reply #565 on: September 12, 2021, 12:40:09 am
I was at work and when we heard about it we put the TV on in the canteen and could not believe the horror unfolding.

Shortly after I called my dad to ask if he had seen what was happening. He said his Brother, my Uncle, used to work in the building, although he thought he had moved jobs. However my nan believed he had gone back and he was obviously concerned. He had been trying to contact my Aunt in the States but had not been able to get through.

We agreed to meet at home and see what we could do. I got home before him and as he came in he gave me my Uncles phone number to call and said just keep trying. I got an answer 1st time. My Aunt answered, I gave the phone to my dad. She was distraught. She said he's in there and my Dad just burst into tears. He was on the 103rd floor of the North Tower, first tower hit and second to fall. He never stood a chance. He had a wife and 3 children.

2 weeks later I was in New York with the family. We visited the family support centre and Ground Zero.
We met so many people left in all sorts of different awful situations and so many wonderful people helping and supporting them. It was a truly humbling experience and one that will stay with me for ever.
RIP to all
BarryCrocker

Re: 9/11
Reply #566 on: September 12, 2021, 12:40:12 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2021, 11:48:04 pm
Republicans really are thick as shit

https://twitter.com/KenPaxtonTX/status/1436647462710792194

Who painted that monstrosity and where is it currently hanging?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: 9/11
Reply #567 on: September 12, 2021, 11:01:59 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 12, 2021, 12:40:12 am
Who painted that monstrosity and where is it currently hanging?

https://www.facebook.com/158505064164861/posts/from-a-different-perspective-/2931886770159996/

Dave Mastrejuan (from California) painted it.

A tweet of the same image on the 9/11 anniversary from last year by Jenelle Evans* - a 'reality television personality' - caused her to be 'cancelled'.

It was an interesting choice of image by AG Paxton. If only he was a follower of Jenelle Evens, he could have avoided this debacle - because, obviously, he is incapable of applying any kind of judgement for himself.

The comments to the tweet I linked are staggering in their stupidity.

* Yeah - I have no fucking idea who she is either.
Hazell

Re: 9/11
Reply #568 on: September 12, 2021, 11:38:22 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2021, 11:48:04 pm
Republicans really are thick as shit

https://twitter.com/KenPaxtonTX/status/1436647462710792194

I can't stop staring at it. The more I think about it (and the accompanying tweet), the more horrifying and bizarre it gets.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: 9/11
Reply #569 on: September 12, 2021, 11:51:49 am
Quote from: Hazell on September 12, 2021, 11:38:22 am
I can't stop staring at it. The more I think about it (and the accompanying tweet), the more horrifying and bizarre it gets.
I would suggest it is because AG Paxton possesses no ability to put himself in the shoes of others. Consequently, he confuses voyeurism/spectacle with empathy, because he has absolutely no understanding of the emotion.
kloppismydad

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
Reply #570 on: September 12, 2021, 12:02:30 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on September 12, 2019, 02:01:07 am
https://www.wired.com/story/pagers-pay-phones-and-dialup-how-we-communicated-on-911/

I was 11 at the time, and my mother's sister had moved to New York with her family 5 years ago. My mother was horrified at the news, and with my dad away on a work trip, she hauled 11 years old me to make an international phone call to my aunt, who was distraught because she couldn't get through to her husband who worked in the area. After a sleepless night, my mother was informed the next morning that my uncle returned home safe and had been stuck on the subway while on his way to work.

Unfortunately, my aunt and her family were racially profiled and targeted for quite some time after 9/11. Some of the scars of the horrors they faced remain, and it shows us how fragile the world really is.

Rest in peace to those who lost their lives. It's one day I'll never forget for as long as I'm alive.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: 9/11
Reply #571 on: September 12, 2021, 12:07:50 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 12, 2021, 12:40:12 am
Who painted that monstrosity and where is it currently hanging?

Just surprised there isnt a Pepsi logo on the drinks containers.
Hazell

Re: 9/11
Reply #572 on: September 12, 2021, 12:09:54 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 12, 2021, 11:51:49 am
I would suggest it is because AG Paxton possesses no ability to put himself in the shoes of others. Consequently, he confuses voyeurism/spectacle with empathy, because he has absolutely no understanding of the emotion.

I don't know anything about him but that would make sense.
Red Berry

Re: 9/11
Reply #573 on: September 12, 2021, 01:03:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 12, 2021, 11:01:59 am
https://www.facebook.com/158505064164861/posts/from-a-different-perspective-/2931886770159996/

Dave Mastrejuan (from California) painted it.

A tweet of the same image on the 9/11 anniversary from last year by Jenelle Evans* - a 'reality television personality' - caused her to be 'cancelled'.

It was an interesting choice of image by AG Paxton. If only he was a follower of Jenelle Evens, he could have avoided this debacle - because, obviously, he is incapable of applying any kind of judgement for himself.

The comments to the tweet I linked are staggering in their stupidity.

* Yeah - I have no fucking idea who she is either.

Maybe it was deliberate.  We know how Republicans love trolling so they can engage in their favourite pastime of faux outrage at the inevitable backlash. Keeps their base all nicely riled up.

I see stuff like that and can't help but think that the terrorists won. These people have become that which America vowed to destroy.  :(
redgriffin73

Re: 9/11
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm
Quote from: Gilly77 on September 12, 2021, 12:40:09 am
I was at work and when we heard about it we put the TV on in the canteen and could not believe the horror unfolding.

Shortly after I called my dad to ask if he had seen what was happening. He said his Brother, my Uncle, used to work in the building, although he thought he had moved jobs. However my nan believed he had gone back and he was obviously concerned. He had been trying to contact my Aunt in the States but had not been able to get through.

We agreed to meet at home and see what we could do. I got home before him and as he came in he gave me my Uncles phone number to call and said just keep trying. I got an answer 1st time. My Aunt answered, I gave the phone to my dad. She was distraught. She said he's in there and my Dad just burst into tears. He was on the 103rd floor of the North Tower, first tower hit and second to fall. He never stood a chance. He had a wife and 3 children.

2 weeks later I was in New York with the family. We visited the family support centre and Ground Zero.
We met so many people left in all sorts of different awful situations and so many wonderful people helping and supporting them. It was a truly humbling experience and one that will stay with me for ever.
RIP to all

What a dreadfully sad post for your first one on RAWK, I'm so sorry for your loss, I can't imagine what all your family had to go througgh. RIP to your uncle.
