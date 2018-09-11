« previous next »
Offline soxfan

Re: 9/11
« Reply #520 on: September 11, 2018, 10:25:40 pm »
Did anyone else have the reaction I had at the beginning of it? I was in a customer's office and they had a small TV set just outside the room. The first plane hit & a man suggested that we should take a look. We remarked how serious it appeared but no one thought terrorism. We walked back into the office, forgot about the plane, and continued to talk business. Then we heard someone say "Oh my God!" and life changed forever.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: 9/11
« Reply #521 on: September 11, 2018, 10:34:14 pm »
Remember being out with one of my mates on the walk home from college and got a text about it around 3.30 or so, didnt really think anything of it (at least in terms of the gravity, I mean there was nothing anything like that in my lifetime, thought it was most likely a helicopter) until I got in around 4.30/5 and saw the footage of the second plane, just so messed up seeing something like that
Offline Not that Gareth

Re: 9/11
« Reply #522 on: September 11, 2018, 10:40:12 pm »
It was one month before I started basic training. I was packing boxes in a factory and the news came on over the radio. When i got home I was watching it on TV with the family and my mum was asking me not to join the army, she was afraid we were going to war. I was lucky and ended up getting stood down on two occasions and never being deployed to either iraq or Afghanistan.

There have been a lot of terrorist attacks over the years but this one is one of those where you remember it with a clarity most memories do not have.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: 9/11
« Reply #523 on: September 11, 2018, 10:54:47 pm »
One of the days I will never forget. The colleague who first saw something, but couldn't believe it. He asked if it was true, if we knew. Remember I knew about a site for basically all newspapers in the world. Immediately we checked all big newspapers to find out. NYT, Le Figaro, The Times etc. All ran the same story and that's when we knew, when we began to understand. Then left work early with a friend and we spent hours watching CNN. It was unreal, impossible to take in. In particular when the WTC collapsed. I was up there just four years before and then they were gone forever. I also remember another colleague at work, from Iraq, who a couple of days later wondered how long it would take before Iraq was to be attacked.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: 9/11
« Reply #524 on: September 12, 2018, 09:29:24 am »
Was in a meeting in our Aberdeen office which was also attended by about half a dozen colleagues from Houston.  One of my engineers knocked on the conf room door and suggested we might want to turn on the TV.  Absolute shock at what we were seeing followed.

The worst part for my American colleagues was the fact they were now stuck in the UK with no way to get back their families as all flights were grounded for days followed by the backlog knock on.  Once things were flying again from Europe to Canada one of them took a flight to Montreal and then drove all the way back to Houston.

I myself was on one of the first flights back into Houston once they opened up the airspace as it was a scheduled trip anyway and I got "lucky" that the flight actually departed.  The KLM flight from Amsterdam to Houston was very eerie and quiet with even the flight crew clearly nervous.

I truly believe the world changed on 9/11 and we are still being hit by the backwash.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: 9/11
« Reply #525 on: September 12, 2018, 09:46:42 am »
I was at work and got a text from a mate saying that a plane had hit one of the towers. Tried to follow the story on the internet but the amount of web traffic trying to access information in 2001 obviously meant that sites were constantly timing out.  Went to the boozer that night in a state of shock and nearly got into a fight with some cockhead who was being a twat - nothing to do with the Twin towers but i wasn't in the mood for his twattishness given what had happened. 
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: 9/11
« Reply #526 on: September 12, 2018, 10:49:08 am »
One of those days I think will always be vivid in my memory in a 'where were you when...?' kind of way.

I was working (in Manchester) for an American company at the time, but was off that day, doing some house decorating with my missus. We had to nip out late morning so had broken off to get cleaned up. I got out the shower, went into the bedroom and put the TV on. We had cable back then, and the set-top box would display the channel number. It was on 12 (BBC2) so as the screen was coming to life, I picked up the remote to change it to 11 (BBC1). There was a couple of seconds of screen time before the channel changed but when the screen flicked over, the same image was on. I thought the cable box was knackered so flicked back and forth a couple of times - same image - then onto 13 (ITV). This showed a different view of the same scene - smoke coming from one of the towers. Back to BBC1 to get the full story. It had happened only minutes before, as there was still some confusion over what exactly had happened, some reports saying it was a light aircraft. Whatever, the general consensus was that it had been an accident.

I shouted down to my missus who was in the kitchen, told her that a plane had flown into the World Trade Centre in New York and to put the telly on. I watched it for a while more as it was established the first plane was an airliner (OMG) then went back to the bathroom to finish getting ready. She then shouted up that another plane had hit. I told her it was just showing footage of what had happened. No, she said, it was a second plane. I ran back to the bedroom and saw the horric, blood-chilling sight of an airliner being flown into the send tower. I was transfixed and watched for a while; it was quickly realised that speculation after the first impact about this perhaps being done on purpose, could only be true. I then thought to phone one of my friends at the office.

When I called, I told him that two planes had hit the World Trade Centre and he should check it out on the internet. He said they already knew, and most staff were crowded into the conference room watching the TV in there. I recall at the time my feelings about it were a mixture of horror, awe, amazement and the realisation that this was a massive event. Perhaps it made me seem excitable, but he paused and said sombrely, "You do know our New York office is in the Trade Centre, don't you?"

I didn't. Finding that out somehow put a new perspective on it, though. The company I worked for lost nearly 200 people. I later found out I'd met one of them when I'd first joined the company and was on a course.

I guess the media coverage forced you to think of the personal stories and what the victims went through, and that has had an impact on everyone who watched and later read the details about the heartbreaking horror of that day.

Offline AlphaDelta

Re: 9/11
« Reply #527 on: September 12, 2018, 01:26:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 11, 2018, 06:24:37 pm
RIP to all those innocents who died in New York, on flight 93 and at the Pentagon.

We had some colleagues from our Denver office over that week and they were with us as news started to filter through that a plane had crashed in New York. As the story developed, you could see them getting more and more worried and upset.

This is a pic,released by FDNY, of Bill Tolley, a friend of a good friend of mine - he was one of those heroes who worked and survived that day. Sadly he lost his life in 2017 in an accident while on duty. RIP Bill



Wow, what an incredible coincidence, I landed in NYC with some friends roughly the same time Bill Tolley had his accident, we met a good few FDNY members over the next couple of days, saw them lowering the flags outside the stations and visited the FDNY training academy and saw them preparing the ceremonial fire truck for his funeral.

So in the short time I was in New York I heard all about this rock drummer from a band called Internal Bleeding, a decent guy and a very brave guy who was also an FDNY firefighter.

Such a small world.
Online rob1966

Re: 9/11
« Reply #528 on: September 12, 2018, 03:02:58 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 12, 2018, 01:26:07 pm
Wow, what an incredible coincidence, I landed in NYC with some friends roughly the same time Bill Tolley had his accident, we met a good few FDNY members over the next couple of days, saw them lowering the flags outside the stations and visited the FDNY training academy and saw them preparing the ceremonial fire truck for his funeral.

So in the short time I was in New York I heard all about this rock drummer from a band called Internal Bleeding, a decent guy and a very brave guy who was also an FDNY firefighter.

Such a small world.

Small world indeed. It's through the music and not the FDNY that my mate got to know Bill and the rest of the band.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: 9/11
« Reply #529 on: September 13, 2018, 10:52:44 am »
Story about a guy who was in the world trade centre at the time of the attack and his sister and niece were on the second plane that hit.

https://www.irishcentral.com/news/ron-clifford-escaped-world-trade-center-sister-niece-killed-in-plane-121086179-237737491
Offline iAnfieldRoad

Re: 9/11
« Reply #530 on: September 14, 2018, 10:25:18 pm »
My old mate from work was in new York when the planes hit the towers.On the 10th September him and his sister went to ne of the towers for lunch and as they had such nice meal arranged to go back the next day.However for whatever reason they didn't go back and went elsewhere instead.He told me this with a shrug of his shoulders and not even realising he was a lucky man.Sadly he passed away a few years ago but I think about his story every time the anniversary comes round.R.i.p all those who lost their lives.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: 9/11
« Reply #531 on: June 19, 2019, 09:52:18 pm »
Unseen 9/11 photos bought at house clearance

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48689783

https://www.flickr.com/photos/textfiles/albums/72157708997281912

Some fascinating photographs in there.
Offline soxfan

9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #532 on: September 11, 2019, 07:07:44 pm »
It's now been 18 years. Hard to believe.

RIP to those who died that day at multiple locations, and to the brave souls who helped afterward and have since died from the toxins they encountered. :'(


Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #533 on: September 11, 2019, 07:21:53 pm »
My youngest (10) was asking me what was going on on the telly this morning, it was a minute's silence for 9/11. He knew a bit about it, but as I was talking to him it just struck me how much that day changed the world. One day, just a couple of hours really, and everything changed.

RIP
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #534 on: September 12, 2019, 02:01:07 am »
I was 11 at the time, living in a different country and in a different time zone and only remember being pissed that my dad was all over the news that he didn't make me watch our game in the CL that day.

But I found this article really interesting about how the world in 2001 despite being only 18 years old, was so different back then that if, God Forbid a similar attack happens, how different the reaction, coverage and spread of information will be. We'll be getting the news in real time and how we'll be getting live feeds from inside the towers or even from the hijacked planes.

https://www.wired.com/story/pagers-pay-phones-and-dialup-how-we-communicated-on-911/
Offline Brissyred

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #535 on: September 12, 2019, 03:46:50 am »
Things that happened post 9/11
https://twitter.com/unabanned/status/1171794187609657345
For example
Clear Channel memorandum
 Following the September 11 attacks in 2001, Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia), the largest owner of radio stations in the United States, circulated an internal memo containing a list of songs that program directors felt were "lyrically questionable" to play in the aftermath of the attack.[1]

During the time immediately after the attacks, many television and radio stations altered normal programming in response to the events, and the rumor spread that Clear Channel and its subsidiaries had established a list of songs with lyrics Clear Channel deemed "questionable." The list was not a compulsory demand not to play the songs listed, but rather a suggestion that they "might not want to play these songs." The list was made public by the independent radio industry newsletter Hits Daily Double, which is not affiliated with iHeartMedia.[2] Snopes.com did research on the subject and concluded that the list did exist as a suggestion for radio stations but noted that it was not an outright ban on the songs in question.[3] The compiled list was the subject of media attention around the time of its release.[3]

The list contains 165 suggestions, including a single suggestion for all songs by Rage Against the Machine as well as certain songs recorded by multiple artists (for example "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Guns N' Roses and the original version by Bob Dylan).[4] In some cases, only certain versions of songs were included on the list. For example, the cover of "Smooth Criminal" by Alien Ant Farm is on the list while the original Michael Jackson recording is not. Similarly, J. Frank Wilson's version of "Last Kiss" is included, but Pearl Jam's cover is not. Also, Martha and the Vandellas's original version of "Dancing in the Street" and Van Halen's version are included; David Bowie and Mick Jagger's recording was excluded from the list. Also, the song "Leaving on a Jet Plane" by Peter, Paul, and Mary is included, but the version by the song's composer John Denver is not. AC/DC has the most individual songs listed, with seven, although Rage Against the Machine have their entire catalogue of songs listed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clear_Channel_memorandum
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #536 on: September 12, 2019, 04:49:44 pm »
I remember the day so well. There were initial reports of a light aircraft hitting the WTC on television. That sounded bad enough, but as more news filtered through it escalated so quickly into one of the most horrific things I've ever seen. Even today, the sheer scale of it all is quite difficult to comprehend fully. To be honest, at the time I thought it could kick of a third world war depending on who was behind it. It wasn't long (same day) before speculation saw the name Bin Laden mentioned. I'd never heard of him, but we heard a lot about him from then onwards.

RIP all those lost in this horrific tragedy and its aftermath, and my heart goes out to all those still suffering to this day due to injury, loss and/or trauma.  :'(
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #537 on: September 12, 2019, 06:18:32 pm »
It's a shame that the current POTUS cannot remember the day as vividly as most people.I was finishing up a 4w stint working in St.Ives when I got the phone call,we packed up early and headed straight for home.
Online reddebs

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #538 on: September 12, 2019, 06:58:29 pm »
Remember it like yesterday.

I was driving over to see Paul (lancs to yorks) when he text me that something had happened. 

I arrived at his mates flat about 3ish, put the tv on and spent the next hour relaying by text everything to him as it happened.

When that 2nd plane hit the towers was unbelievable.  Up until then most  were thinking/saying the 1st was a tragic accident not hijacking or terrorists.

Everything changed that day and the world still hasn't reconciled itself.

Online rob1966

Re: 9/11 - Never Forget
« Reply #539 on: September 12, 2019, 08:34:53 pm »
I put this picture up last year, was a hard day for his family, friends and bandmates yesterday. Friend of a friend, FDNY firefighter and drummer for the band Internal Bleeding, William Tolley, who was one of many working on 9/11 only to die when he fell 5 storeys on a shout in Queens in April 2017

Offline AndyInVA

Re: 9/11/11 - Pay your respects
« Reply #540 on: September 28, 2019, 01:19:45 am »
I still think there are a few events that we know exactly where we were. Princess Dianas death was one for me and 911 another.
There were a surprising number of people moved to Virginia and NC afterwards.
RIP indeed to those that died and to those that lived and were affected every day afterwards.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: 9/11
« Reply #541 on: August 30, 2021, 09:21:04 pm »
New program on BBC 2 now called Surviving 9/11, some harrowing stories from people that were in the building and firemen.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 9/11
« Reply #542 on: August 30, 2021, 09:23:24 pm »
I'm watching it as well, it already feels like it's going to be one of the most harrowing of the 9/11 programmes I've watched.

Watched one last week (I think) about some of the children of dads who died on 9/11 before their kids were born.
Offline ljycb

Re: 9/11
« Reply #543 on: August 30, 2021, 11:17:26 pm »
Thought I would post this in here if anyone is interested. Long read by Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic on the family of Bobby McIlvaine (who was killed in the attack). An incredible, gut-wrenching piece of writing. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2021/09/twenty-years-gone-911-bobby-mcilvaine/619490/?utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
Online Red Berry

Re: 9/11
« Reply #544 on: August 31, 2021, 12:06:22 am »
I still have videos I downloaded from youtube of the live reports of as it happened buried somewhere on an old hard drive. I can barely fathom it's been 20 years. It defined the 21st century before it had barely begun. :(
Offline cdav

Re: 9/11
« Reply #545 on: August 31, 2021, 12:30:51 am »
Quote from: ljycb on August 30, 2021, 11:17:26 pm
Thought I would post this in here if anyone is interested. Long read by Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic on the family of Bobby McIlvaine (who was killed in the attack). An incredible, gut-wrenching piece of writing. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2021/09/twenty-years-gone-911-bobby-mcilvaine/619490/?utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

Thanks for posting that, its a fantastic piece of writing and a real insight into grief and the recovery from it
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 9/11
« Reply #546 on: August 31, 2021, 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: ljycb on August 30, 2021, 11:17:26 pm
Thought I would post this in here if anyone is interested. Long read by Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic on the family of Bobby McIlvaine (who was killed in the attack). An incredible, gut-wrenching piece of writing. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2021/09/twenty-years-gone-911-bobby-mcilvaine/619490/?utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

Thanks, will give this a read later - I opened it and saw the photo of the wallet at the top and decided I need to be in a better frame of mind to process the article.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: 9/11
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on August 30, 2021, 09:21:04 pm
New program on BBC 2 now called Surviving 9/11, some harrowing stories from people that were in the building and firemen.
yes watched that, was a difficult watch.  How the woman who had 85% burns survived is miraculous in itself.  It's not just her that was effected, her son's mental health is shot to pieces even though he was essentially a toddler at the time.

I don't recall the fireman saying how he got out though, he said he hid under a table as the tower collapsed, the next thing he said was that he was talking to a Chief and said he had lost contact with the rest of the firehouse.  The only survivor from his watch I think.

The one that got me though was the widow of the fireman that died, killed by one of the falling bodies
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: 9/11
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm »
What do I remember about that day!

Like now I was working from home, still for the same company and around 18 months or so into the job.  Didn't have much to do that day so went on the BBC website and saw a headline, plane crashes into World Trade Centre.  I went downstairs and switched the TV on and as I did, the second plane crashed into the South Tower (I think it was David Dimbleby presenting or maybe he came on later).  It was kind of one of those moments where you seen something happening but it almost doesn't register and the significance of it certainly didn't at the time.  I kept thinking about the people on the plane, sent a text to two of my mates and one of them sent something back that said, "Bush will nuke the bastards!"  Whilst it didn't quite get to that level, the world changed on that day.

The rest of the afternoon I got literally nothing done as I just sat there watching the TV coverage and continued watching it long into the evening
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 9/11
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 05:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm
What do I remember about that day!

Like now I was working from home, still for the same company and around 18 months or so into the job.  Didn't have much to do that day so went on the BBC website and saw a headline, plane crashes into World Trade Centre.  I went downstairs and switched the TV on and as I did, the second plane crashed into the South Tower (I think it was David Dimbleby presenting or maybe he came on later).  It was kind of one of those moments where you seen something happening but it almost doesn't register and the significance of it certainly didn't at the time.  I kept thinking about the people on the plane, sent a text to two of my mates and one of them sent something back that said, "Bush will nuke the bastards!"  Whilst it didn't quite get to that level, the world changed on that day.

The rest of the afternoon I got literally nothing done as I just sat there watching the TV coverage and continued watching it long into the evening

I was on site in Trowbridge when the Mrs phoned me up with the news,had no idea about the extent of it until we finished for the day and went to the pub to watch our game,spent the rest of the night with my  mouth wide open trying to make sense of it all.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: 9/11
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm »
I was in high school, we used to have a TV in the main lobby that always played BBC World News and that was when I first saw it, at lunch time. Watched the second plane hit and the gasp from the few students watching it grabbed the attention of admin and the teachers and within a few minutes they were all in the lobby watching.

After school I walked to my mums workplace, she didnt even know it had happened. Then got home and watched for a few hours at home just in utter shock and really like everyone, unable to comprehend the size of what happened. I remember waiting for an announcement from UEFA that they would cancel the Champions League games that night but it never happened and me and my dad made the last minute decision to go the game. The atmosphere was eery that night and I remember at one point a small aircraft flew over and everyone was looking up at it and probably all having the same thoughts.
Offline KillieRed

Re: 9/11
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »


I think I`ve told this story before, but i was working in the public library and word got round from people who were online very quickly. A lot of the public used to come in to use computers and as many have said the second crash created the real shock.

One of our colleagues was on Honeymoon in NYC and flew back early on the morning of 9/11. We found out later (he showed us the photos) that he and his new missus had been on the viewing deck of South Tower the day before. One small fortune is that on the day of the actual crash that deck was not yet open.

The aftermath of the crashes was, of course, even more unbelievable than the sight of planes deliberately being flown into the towers; the unexpected collapse, the dust and papers, the fleeing people. Then all the stories, all the personal tragedies that came after. I can`t believe it`s 20 years.
Online AndyMuller

Re: 9/11
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
The Bin Laden programme on Channel 4 last night was interesting. I can't believe his father had 54 kids.
Online west_london_red

Re: 9/11
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:47:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:07:39 am
The Bin Laden programme on Channel 4 last night was interesting. I can't believe his father had 54 kids.

Osama Bin Laden had 20 or 25 himself.
Offline stewil007

Re: 9/11
« Reply #554 on: Today at 11:05:46 am »
Watching the 5 part mini series on Netflix about the Towers, the war in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden,  the US government arming the 'freedom fighters', the fuck ups along the way. etc etc.

Even now when you see that 2nd plane hit, its like something out of Hollywood and something that will probably live with us forever.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 9/11
« Reply #555 on: Today at 11:08:37 am »
There is a six episode documentary on Hulu/national Geographic, 9/11 one day in America, it's extremely well done.
Offline Roady

Re: 9/11
« Reply #556 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
I was working in Croydon for the home office at the time. Was only 24 and distinctly remember there being panic as things took hold. We had armed security brought in to all five office buildings and we were evacuated as a precaution. I'll never forget it. Was truly an odd feeling. Never really got the whole just of what was happening and there were so many conflicting reports etc. Rumors about several more missing planes etc. Truly disturbing. Some of the scenes I still cannot watch to this day.
Online Macphisto80

Re: 9/11
« Reply #557 on: Today at 05:52:37 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:05:46 am
Watching the 5 part mini series on Netflix about the Towers, the war in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden,  the US government arming the 'freedom fighters', the fuck ups along the way. etc etc.

Even now when you see that 2nd plane hit, its like something out of Hollywood and something that will probably live with us forever.
I had that exact same thought last night seeing it again when I watched the BBC Surviving 9/11 program. The view from directly under and then the one looking directly from the side close up where you can see the explosion reflected in the windows on the building behind it. It still looks it's CGI or something, like your brain just can't take in that it's real and it happened.

That BBC program was a hard watch. I felt for the fireman, the heavyset fella who was a first responder. Seems like a lovely fella too. All those firemen are heroes.
