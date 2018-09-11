One of those days I think will always be vivid in my memory in a 'where were you when...?' kind of way.



I was working (in Manchester) for an American company at the time, but was off that day, doing some house decorating with my missus. We had to nip out late morning so had broken off to get cleaned up. I got out the shower, went into the bedroom and put the TV on. We had cable back then, and the set-top box would display the channel number. It was on 12 (BBC2) so as the screen was coming to life, I picked up the remote to change it to 11 (BBC1). There was a couple of seconds of screen time before the channel changed but when the screen flicked over, the same image was on. I thought the cable box was knackered so flicked back and forth a couple of times - same image - then onto 13 (ITV). This showed a different view of the same scene - smoke coming from one of the towers. Back to BBC1 to get the full story. It had happened only minutes before, as there was still some confusion over what exactly had happened, some reports saying it was a light aircraft. Whatever, the general consensus was that it had been an accident.



I shouted down to my missus who was in the kitchen, told her that a plane had flown into the World Trade Centre in New York and to put the telly on. I watched it for a while more as it was established the first plane was an airliner (OMG) then went back to the bathroom to finish getting ready. She then shouted up that another plane had hit. I told her it was just showing footage of what had happened. No, she said, it was a second plane. I ran back to the bedroom and saw the horric, blood-chilling sight of an airliner being flown into the send tower. I was transfixed and watched for a while; it was quickly realised that speculation after the first impact about this perhaps being done on purpose, could only be true. I then thought to phone one of my friends at the office.



When I called, I told him that two planes had hit the World Trade Centre and he should check it out on the internet. He said they already knew, and most staff were crowded into the conference room watching the TV in there. I recall at the time my feelings about it were a mixture of horror, awe, amazement and the realisation that this was a massive event. Perhaps it made me seem excitable, but he paused and said sombrely, "You do know our New York office is in the Trade Centre, don't you?"



I didn't. Finding that out somehow put a new perspective on it, though. The company I worked for lost nearly 200 people. I later found out I'd met one of them when I'd first joined the company and was on a course.



I guess the media coverage forced you to think of the personal stories and what the victims went through, and that has had an impact on everyone who watched and later read the details about the heartbreaking horror of that day.



