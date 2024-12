Finding old bank statements from Midland bank :/



That reminds me of the time someone i knew [he's been dead a few years now] was in the boozer one evening, but pissed off because he was refused a loan, not sure the exact wording, but something like, the listening bank went deaf, the black horse said neeeigh, the bank that say yes, said fuck off.Think there were a couple of others, which i've forgotten.