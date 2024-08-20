« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 39366 times)

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #720 on: August 20, 2024, 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on August  6, 2024, 01:55:45 pm
I have a combination lock in work for locking up ladders .

It is set to 1976 the long hot summer that everyone remembers

One lad who uses the lock regularly cannot remember the combo

" The Long Hot Summer " I said to him

Blank expression  ??? I said  " The Long Hot Summer of 76 don't you remember it ?

He said " I wasn't born till 97 "  :knob

What an ignaramus - him, not you. I bet he's never even heard of the great ladybird invasion of 76 either. What do they teach in schools these days ?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #721 on: August 21, 2024, 09:41:22 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 20, 2024, 10:40:10 pm
What an ignaramus - him, not you. I bet he's never even heard of the great ladybird invasion of 76 either. What do they teach in schools these days ?

My son was two in 1976. Wed bought him his first pair of posh Clarks toddler shoes, ones that you could actually polish over the scratches and blemishes.

After work one evening I took him up to Caldies and the ladybirds were every, carpeting the path. I pointed out the pretty little Coccinellidae at which point he let out a yell and proceeded to run into them stamping vigorously with his new shoes.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #722 on: August 21, 2024, 09:44:26 am »
Luis Garcia saying he made the decision to come to Liverpool 20 years ago :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #723 on: August 21, 2024, 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on August  6, 2024, 01:55:45 pm
I have a combination lock in work for locking up ladders .

It is set to 1976 the long hot summer that everyone remembers

One lad who uses the lock regularly cannot remember the combo

" The Long Hot Summer " I said to him

Blank expression  ??? I said  " The Long Hot Summer of 76 don't you remember it ?

He said " I wasn't born till 97 "  :knob

Team meeting at work yesterday and someone was celebrating a 10 year work anniversary. We asked the group whos been here the longest and someone first started here in 2000. I asked the youngest guy in the team where he was in 2000 and he said he hadnt been born yet. Hes the outlier but made the rest of us feel ancient. :D
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #724 on: August 21, 2024, 10:13:20 am »
Losing or having no interest in stuff and having no patience to try and find out about it.

Far too many little things really, really annoy me.

I've become a grumpy old woman 😡
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #725 on: August 21, 2024, 10:51:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 21, 2024, 09:46:02 am
Team meeting at work yesterday and someone was celebrating a 10 year work anniversary. We asked the group whos been here the longest and someone first started here in 2000. I asked the youngest guy in the team where he was in 2000 and he said he hadnt been born yet. Hes the outlier but made the rest of us feel ancient. :D

I've got a Liverpool centenary mug at work from 1992. It came up in conversation that the mug is older than a coworker who sits in front of me
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #726 on: August 21, 2024, 11:35:56 am »
We had a young grad started work the other week. We were talking at lunchtime about classic films we saw recently and she said watched one the other day and it might have been the oldest film she ever saw.
'Liam Neeson was in it and he had to rescue his daughter who was kidnapped in France'.   Folks, Taken was released in 2008.

Honestly we all nearly went down to HR to make a complaint.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #727 on: August 21, 2024, 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 21, 2024, 11:35:56 am
We had a young grad started work the other week. We were talking at lunchtime about classic films we saw recently and she said watched one the other day and it might have been the oldest film she ever saw.
'Liam Neeson was in it and he had to rescue his daughter who was kidnapped in France'.   Folks, Taken was released in 2008.

Honestly we all nearly went down to HR to make a complaint.

Perhaps her geography (and grasp of family) is a bit sketchy and she meant Schindlers List.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #728 on: August 21, 2024, 02:07:11 pm »
When you are the only person in the room who has seen a John Wayne western
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #729 on: August 21, 2024, 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 21, 2024, 02:07:11 pm
When you are the only person in the room who has seen a John Wayne western
or knows who TF John Wayne is.  :)
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #730 on: August 21, 2024, 02:17:22 pm »
its getting worst because now they dont know who Clint Eastward is.  My dad loved John Wayne i was always a Clint guy.  Whos the next generation cowboys?


Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #731 on: August 21, 2024, 05:40:41 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 21, 2024, 02:17:22 pm
its getting worst because now they dont know who Clint Eastward is.
hate to break it to you - but nobody does.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #732 on: September 17, 2024, 12:01:25 pm »
Realising/finding out that Arne Slot is 18 years younger than me.   :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #733 on: September 17, 2024, 12:09:50 pm »
Read that Oasis had been split up for as long as they were around the first time around.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #734 on: September 17, 2024, 12:57:41 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 17, 2024, 12:09:50 pm
Read that Oasis had been split up for as long as they were around the first time around.

My mate asked me yesterday if I want to go and see Supergrass next yeartheyre touring the 30th anniversary of their debut album. That cant be right, I was halfway through 6th form when that came out!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #735 on: September 20, 2024, 08:26:49 am »
I have a hospital appointment for a pre op for arthritis in my hands. Never had a pre op before, so think makes me feel old for a start.

I am getting two fingers slit open and getting the joints fused with some sort of pin. Also getting a cortosone injection on the big knuckle of the ball of my hand. My interview with the consultant was last year, so I think that's what's happening anyway.

I have thought of all the questions I think I need to know. How long will I need to take off work, how long until I can drive again, how will I open my beer cans. All the important stuff. I've had ages to think about it, after all.

One thing has crept up on me recently though. How will I wipe my arse? I am 56 now, so have probably being used to same hand and method for over 40 years at this point. Maybe try and use my left hand before I really need to I thought, so I tried last night. I obviously under estimated the muscle memory and dexterity required to carry out this delicate operation and nearly gave myself a hernia in the process.

Most other things I think I will be comftable with using my left hand, if the need arises, but I am really not looking forward to this operation now.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #736 on: October 10, 2024, 08:30:45 pm »
Listening to some new tunes driving back from Barnsley and had to turn the sound down on one track cos I thought the car had developed a knocking sound!!

Fuck sake 😂
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #737 on: October 10, 2024, 08:33:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 17, 2024, 12:09:50 pm
Read that Oasis had been split up for as long as they were around the first time around.


They should seek to double it, the pair of oxygen thief c*nts
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #738 on: October 10, 2024, 08:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 20, 2024, 08:26:49 am
I have a hospital appointment for a pre op for arthritis in my hands. Never had a pre op before, so think makes me feel old for a start.

I am getting two fingers slit open and getting the joints fused with some sort of pin. Also getting a cortosone injection on the big knuckle of the ball of my hand. My interview with the consultant was last year, so I think that's what's happening anyway.

I have thought of all the questions I think I need to know. How long will I need to take off work, how long until I can drive again, how will I open my beer cans. All the important stuff. I've had ages to think about it, after all.

One thing has crept up on me recently though. How will I wipe my arse? I am 56 now, so have probably being used to same hand and method for over 40 years at this point. Maybe try and use my left hand before I really need to I thought, so I tried last night. I obviously under estimated the muscle memory and dexterity required to carry out this delicate operation and nearly gave myself a hernia in the process.

Most other things I think I will be comftable with using my left hand, if the need arises, but I am really not looking forward to this operation now.


 :lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #739 on: October 10, 2024, 09:38:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 10, 2024, 08:30:45 pm
Listening to some new tunes driving back from Barnsley and had to turn the sound down on one track cos I thought the car had developed a knocking sound!!

Fuck sake 😂

 :lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #740 on: October 10, 2024, 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 20, 2024, 08:26:49 am
I have a hospital appointment for a pre op for arthritis in my hands. Never had a pre op before, so think makes me feel old for a start.

I am getting two fingers slit open and getting the joints fused with some sort of pin. Also getting a cortosone injection on the big knuckle of the ball of my hand. My interview with the consultant was last year, so I think that's what's happening anyway.

I have thought of all the questions I think I need to know. How long will I need to take off work, how long until I can drive again, how will I open my beer cans. All the important stuff. I've had ages to think about it, after all.

One thing has crept up on me recently though. How will I wipe my arse? I am 56 now, so have probably being used to same hand and method for over 40 years at this point. Maybe try and use my left hand before I really need to I thought, so I tried last night. I obviously under estimated the muscle memory and dexterity required to carry out this delicate operation and nearly gave myself a hernia in the process.

Most other things I think I will be comftable with using my left hand, if the need arises, but I am really not looking forward to this operation now.

:lmao

Get in the shower after a shit and just spray the water at your hoop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm »
Tom Cleverley is Watford manager. I'd have guessed him at about 27.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm »
Got the LFC ticket survey earlier, 3 months from today I'll be in the 45-54 category.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
Got the LFC ticket survey earlier, 3 months from today I'll be in the 45-54 category.

That's not old, I'm in the 55 to 64 category.

I was 35 when I went on the ST waiting list :no
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm »
58 years ago today 116 children and 28 adults died when their school was engulfed in mining slag.

I was 6yrs old, the same age as most of those kids but can still remember watching the news footage like it was yesterday 😔



Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
58 years ago today 116 children and 28 adults died when their school was engulfed in mining slag.

I was 6yrs old, the same age as most of those kids but can still remember watching the news footage like it was yesterday 😔


That was awful that, can imagine it was a massive story at the time.

I was just under 2 months from entering the world.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
58 years ago today 116 children and 28 adults died when their school was engulfed in mining slag.

I was 6yrs old, the same age as most of those kids but can still remember watching the news footage like it was yesterday 😔

I was 15.  heartbreaking event.  the only time the Queen was ever seen to shed a tear in public.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm
That was awful that, can imagine it was a massive story at the time.

I was just under 2 months from entering the world.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm
I was 15.  heartbreaking event.  the only time the Queen was ever seen to shed a tear in public.

And like so many disasters they're still waiting for proper justice!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
I was too young at the time to remember Aberfan, but as I later became aware of what happened it was difficult to get my head around. It still is today. Such a terrible tragedy.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
58 years ago today 116 children and 28 adults died when their school was engulfed in mining slag.

I was 6yrs old, the same age as most of those kids but can still remember watching the news footage like it was yesterday 😔
I was 5 ,just started school can remember vividly my mam watching the evening news and me asking what had happened.

The school I attended had a pit tip just a  couple of hundred yards or so away although we were in no danger of it sliding all ,us kids were looking at it very differently on the Monday morning after that weekend .

A dreadful tragedy and sadly ,one that should never have happened and could have been avoided if the coal board had done its job properly.

RIP to all who lost their lives in horrific circumstances.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
I was too young at the time to remember Aberfan, but as I later became aware of what happened it was difficult to get my head around. It still is today. Such a terrible tragedy.
I was only 6 and I clearly remember my lovely Mum crying like a baby at the news coverage.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #751 on: Today at 01:41:08 am »
^
That's awful, Terry. 😢
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #752 on: Today at 05:47:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm
That's not old, I'm in the 55 to 64 category.

I was 35 when I went on the ST waiting list :no

What's the category after? That's me.
