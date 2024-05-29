« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 28168 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #640 on: May 29, 2024, 09:58:04 am »
Bought a couple of bags of top soil the other day and when the assistant asked if I wanted a hand loading them in my car I was more than happy to let him do so.
Offline amir87

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #641 on: May 29, 2024, 10:19:17 am »
Finding out I might have arthritis.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #642 on: May 29, 2024, 11:08:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on May 29, 2024, 10:19:17 am
Finding out I might have arthritis.

Contrary to common belief, arthritis is not a sign of getting older.

My granddaughter was diagnosed at 7yrs old.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #643 on: May 29, 2024, 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on May 28, 2024, 10:55:24 pm
Being a grandmother for the first time.

Congratulations!


It would make me feel old too though :D
Offline Peabee

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #644 on: May 29, 2024, 12:29:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May 29, 2024, 10:19:17 am
Finding out I might have arthritis.

Use your left hand.

Offline Rob K

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #645 on: May 31, 2024, 11:57:10 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 28, 2024, 08:16:10 pm
That video doing the rounds that GTA Vice City is far further from now (22 years) than its setting was from release (16 years)

I mention this to colleague at work and hes was like yeah I was one when it come out. Prick ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #646 on: May 31, 2024, 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 29, 2024, 12:24:20 pm
Congratulations!


It would make me feel old too though :D

One of my old neighbours in Southport was horrified to become a grandmother, mind you, she was only 32 ;D
Online SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #647 on: May 31, 2024, 12:57:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 31, 2024, 12:04:44 pm
One of my old neighbours in Southport was horrified to become a grandmother, mind you, she was only 32 ;D
great-granny at 48 would get your attention as well.  :)
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #648 on: May 31, 2024, 01:47:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2024, 12:57:06 pm
great-granny at 48 would get your attention as well.  :)

She'd be in her late 50's now and she probably was :lmao
Online Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #649 on: May 31, 2024, 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on May 28, 2024, 10:55:24 pm
Being a grandmother for the first time.

Congratulations, and join the Club.  You are going to love every minute of it.  I'm 5 years in (where did the time go?), and the joy my Grandaughter brings me is priceless.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #650 on: May 31, 2024, 04:25:16 pm »
Well Im about to be a great grandfather.

Unfortunately my grandson has bought the child to be an Everton shirt.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #651 on: May 31, 2024, 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2024, 04:25:16 pm
Well Im about to be a great grandfather.

Unfortunately my grandson has bought the child to be an Everton shirt.

Is the child forever doomed to life as an Everton shirt?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #652 on: May 31, 2024, 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 31, 2024, 04:26:32 pm
Is the child forever doomed to life as an Everton shirt?

You should be a nit picking lawyer with your ability to parse. :D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #653 on: May 31, 2024, 04:33:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2024, 04:28:16 pm
You should be a nit picking lawyer with your ability to parse. :D

Parse? I don't smell any parse...
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #654 on: May 31, 2024, 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on May 28, 2024, 10:55:24 pm
Being a grandmother for the first time.

Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #655 on: May 31, 2024, 05:42:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2024, 04:25:16 pm
Well Im about to be a great grandfather.

Unfortunately my grandson has bought the child to be an Everton shirt.

Child abuse that :no

Her Dad bought our 2nd lad a Utd Shirt with Rooney on the back for his first birthday, I got him the away kit. She wouldn't dress him in LFC stuff at home, I bloody did though.
Online SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #656 on: May 31, 2024, 05:44:18 pm »
memes make me feel old - tons of them mean nothing to me.
« Last Edit: June 1, 2024, 02:35:54 pm by SamLad »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #657 on: June 1, 2024, 11:29:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2024, 04:25:16 pm
Well Im about to be a great grandfather.

Unfortunately my grandson has bought the child to be an Everton shirt.

Be worth a few bob in years to come that, like an original Wimbledon shirt or Third Lanark.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #658 on: June 1, 2024, 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  1, 2024, 11:29:19 am
Be worth a few bob in years to come that, like an original Wimbledon shirt or Third Lanark.

Always wondered whatever happened to the first and second lanarks...
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:02:26 am »
Went to the local pub tonight for a few games of pool and pints with my lad.
3 others walk in and he's all hugs and handshakes with them.
It's ones I used to pick up from primary school when I was getting him 10 years ago   :-\
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:13 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Offline shy_talk

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #660 on: Today at 01:59:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2024, 05:44:18 pm
memes make me feel old - tons of them mean nothing to me.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #661 on: Today at 07:04:35 am »
