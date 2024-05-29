Finding out I might have arthritis.
Being a grandmother for the first time.
That video doing the rounds that GTA Vice City is far further from now (22 years) than its setting was from release (16 years)
Congratulations!It would make me feel old too though
One of my old neighbours in Southport was horrified to become a grandmother, mind you, she was only 32
great-granny at 48 would get your attention as well.
Well Im about to be a great grandfather.Unfortunately my grandson has bought the child to be an Everton shirt.
Is the child forever doomed to life as an Everton shirt?
You should be a nit picking lawyer with your ability to parse.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Be worth a few bob in years to come that, like an original Wimbledon shirt or Third Lanark.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
memes make me feel old - tons of them mean nothing to me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
