« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 25797 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,480
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #600 on: April 18, 2024, 06:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on April 18, 2024, 10:21:42 am
First I've looked at this thread in a while. Really surprised that the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, 30 years ago on 5th April, hasn't been mentioned. That made me feel ancient. Remember it like it was last week.
I was watching programmes about Kurt and his demise last weekend. I was wondering where those years went too. It still feels quite recent to me.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #601 on: April 18, 2024, 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2024, 06:29:05 pm
I was watching programmes about Kurt and his demise last weekend. I was wondering where those years went too. It still feels quite recent to me.

She was called Courtney, not Denise.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #602 on: April 18, 2024, 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2024, 06:29:05 pm
I was watching programmes about Kurt and his demise last weekend. I was wondering where those years went too. It still feels quite recent to me.

Was it on a grand national day as well? I remember arriving at my mate's in a cheery mood and everyone was miserable
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #603 on: April 18, 2024, 07:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 18, 2024, 07:06:51 pm
Was it on a grand national day as well? I remember arriving at my mate's in a cheery mood and everyone was miserable

Minnihoma 94?
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #604 on: April 18, 2024, 08:58:44 pm »
Went to a barbers today that I havent been for a while, was 2017 the last time I went in. Thought it was about 3 years ago.

2017 is as far away from now, as 2010 was from 2017
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #605 on: April 18, 2024, 09:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 18, 2024, 09:44:35 am
it can be loads of horrible things or as simple as dehydration (which is serious but easily rectified), if you're feeling other wise okay in yourself Debs, though I'd still err on the side of caution and get a check over, blood pressure etc, have a look at how much water you're getting.

I never drink water and never have done since I left primary school, I drink loads of coffee though 😁

Yeah my blood pressure is always a bit on the low side, as is my pulse and resting heartbeat but my stress levels are low too.

I once got rushed to and admitted into hospital from work, ambulance the lot, as I was hyperventilating and when they did my blood pressure they went to get a different machine as it was so low they thought the machine was broken.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #606 on: April 19, 2024, 11:57:56 am »
I thought that going for an ECG today - finally got round to it - would make me feel young, but quite a few people in their 20s were in the waiting room among the older patients. Good to see that generation taking their health seriously. I doubt I would have showed up even if my GP referred me when I was in my 20s. It took me weeks to get round to it even now.

Oh yeah, don't be an idiot like me and power walk 3 miles to the hospital after a coffee for an ECG, as I was seen quickly (expected a long wait) and I only just got my heart rate down to a 'normal' level (resting is ~50 usually). It was supposed to be a resting ECG. Got my steps in though. ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • Never Forget
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #607 on: April 19, 2024, 12:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on April 19, 2024, 11:57:56 am
I thought that going for an ECG today - finally got round to it - would make me feel young, but quite a few people in their 20s were in the waiting room among the older patients. Good to see that generation taking their health seriously. I doubt I would have showed up even if my GP referred me when I was in my 20s. It took me weeks to get round to it even now.

Oh yeah, don't be an idiot like me and power walk 3 miles to the hospital after a coffee for an ECG, as I was seen quickly (expected a long wait) and I only just got my heart rate down to a 'normal' level (resting is ~50 usually). It was supposed to be a resting ECG. Got my steps in though. ;D

resting is 50 ?.

are you some kind of super athlete

I use to have it at 60 when I was younger and really quite fit. Now I'm the classic 72
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #608 on: April 19, 2024, 02:45:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 19, 2024, 12:28:24 pm
resting is 50 ?.

are you some kind of super athlete

I use to have it at 60 when I was younger and really quite fit. Now I'm the classic 72

It was 40 or below when I was running and in great shape, so 50-60 is a sign I could be in better shape. It's all relative - e.g. 90 is normal for some people.

The nurse told me today that someone once came in with a pulse of 17 and insisted they were feeling ok.  :o
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #609 on: April 19, 2024, 03:13:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 19, 2024, 12:28:24 pm
resting is 50 ?.

are you some kind of super athlete

I use to have it at 60 when I was younger and really quite fit. Now I'm the classic 72

Mine is nearly always below 50.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #610 on: April 19, 2024, 03:13:44 pm »
What the fuck is cloud seeding?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #611 on: April 19, 2024, 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2024, 03:13:44 pm
What the fuck is cloud seeding?

Basically throw salt - or silver iodide - into suitable clouds to condense water vapour that then falls as rain. Used in quite a few countries - even here in the UK - during droughts. Only works on existing clouds though, so unlikely to be the cause of the Dubai floods.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #612 on: April 19, 2024, 09:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on April 19, 2024, 05:43:35 pm
Basically throw salt - or silver iodide - into suitable clouds to condense water vapour that then falls as rain. Used in quite a few countries - even here in the UK - during droughts. Only works on existing clouds though, so unlikely to be the cause of the Dubai floods.

Well whoever the fuck has been doing it over the UK for the last 5mths can fuck right off!!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,480
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #613 on: April 19, 2024, 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2024, 09:00:15 pm
Well whoever the fuck has been doing it over the UK for the last 5mths can fuck right off!!
Especially the swine who seeded the cloud above my car, just after I washed and dried it this evening.  :butt
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #614 on: April 20, 2024, 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2024, 09:00:15 pm
Well whoever the fuck has been doing it over the UK for the last 5mths can fuck right off!!

Apologies. I've cut out salt in my diet, so I had a lot to spare and I didn't want to waste it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #615 on: April 30, 2024, 05:24:14 pm »
Thirty years today since the kops last stand .
Never see its like again :'(
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #616 on: May 2, 2024, 10:15:00 pm »
Next year I will see the grandsons of the local ice hockey players I grew up with watching play. nice in a way but time flies
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #617 on: May 12, 2024, 06:39:09 pm »
Pulled my hamstring running down the stairs. What makes me feel old is I sat on the floor to stretch it and I cant even get close to touching my toes. I fucked  my hamstring good and proper many years ago when I was still playing football so it's always been a bit tight but this is weird. I can do the right leg fairly easy but I cant get closer than about 6" to my left foot.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,623
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #618 on: May 12, 2024, 09:17:19 pm »
Ready for bed.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #619 on: Today at 10:35:31 am »
A pub near me has done an aggressive advertising campaign around £4 pints during live sporting events'

four fucking quid
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,196
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:31 am
A pub near me has done an aggressive advertising campaign around £4 pints during live sporting events'

four fucking quid

That's cheap for by ours, I pay over a fiver for a Guinness.

London at the weekend, £17 for a large Pinot and a Pint of Ruddles :butt :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:13:24 pm »
My mates lad recently joined the police, he's only 21. It didn't hit home until I seen him in the uniform. Genuinely only seemed like the other week he was born and we were all terrified of holding him. Now he is supposed to go into boozers to break up fights!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #622 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:58 am
That's cheap


Thats my point mate,  and theirs, £4 is now seen as cheap.
I remember in the 90s moaning that I was paying £2.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,633
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #623 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:31 am
A pub near me has done an aggressive advertising campaign around £4 pints during live sporting events'

four fucking quid
Fiver for a pint of Madri in Gallagher's Traditional Pub, Birkenhead, but worth every penny as it's an idiot free pub.
The only other idiot free pub around there is the Swinging Arm which sells mainly very decent German beer for around a fiver as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 