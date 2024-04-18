I thought that going for an ECG today - finally got round to it - would make me feel young, but quite a few people in their 20s were in the waiting room among the older patients. Good to see that generation taking their health seriously. I doubt I would have showed up even if my GP referred me when I was in my 20s. It took me weeks to get round to it even now.Oh yeah, don't be an idiot like me and power walk 3 miles to the hospital after a coffee for an ECG, as I was seen quickly (expected a long wait) and I only just got my heart rate down to a 'normal' level (resting is ~50 usually). It was supposed to be a resting ECG. Got my steps in though.