Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 23130 times)

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #560 on: March 25, 2024, 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 02:59:40 pm
Haha fuck me! 14 years ago and I still remembered it! Think about it every time I have to deal with my own!
  ;D

Used to always be wary walking through doors in case the door slammed shut and it got caught like a the train from a wedding dress. Once got dragged 3 miles getting out of a cab cos he drove off and the hair was still in the back seat after I got out.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #561 on: March 25, 2024, 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 03:17:09 pm
  ;D

Used to always be wary walking through doors in case the door slammed shut and it got caught like a the train from a wedding dress. Once got dragged 3 miles getting out of a cab cos he drove off and the hair was still in the back seat after I got out.

:lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #562 on: March 25, 2024, 07:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 02:38:28 pm
Haha  ;D

I feel ya about the toenails. I broke a pair of scissors trying to cut my big-toe nails last week. I had to get some proper hefty toenail clippers. I did consider a hacksaw.

Including nose and ears in the shaving routine is a fucking ballache too. I may just lather myself in hair removal cream once a week to save time.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #563 on: March 25, 2024, 07:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 25, 2024, 07:03:27 pm
I feel ya about the toenails. I broke a pair of scissors trying to cut my big-toe nails last week. I had to get some proper hefty toenail clippers. I did consider a hacksaw.

Including nose and ears in the shaving routine is a fucking ballache too. I may just lather myself in hair removal cream once a week to save time.


haha was it Bottom were he gets out the leccy  sander or something for Riks toe nails?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #564 on: March 25, 2024, 07:16:43 pm »
Actually think it was an Adam Sandler film the more I think aboot it (Mr Deeds? )
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #565 on: March 25, 2024, 07:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 07:16:43 pm
Actually think it was an Adam Sandler film the more I think aboot it (Mr Deeds? )

Dumb and Dumber (too) maybe?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #566 on: March 25, 2024, 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 07:36:34 pm
Dumb and Dumber (too) maybe?
Yup, thats it. Well in mate. Been doin my swede in looking for it
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #567 on: March 25, 2024, 07:58:29 pm »
That's the one. Haha. It does sound like something that could have happened in Bottom though.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #568 on: March 25, 2024, 08:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 25, 2024, 07:58:29 pm
That's the one. Haha. It does sound like something that could have happened in Bottom though.

Nah, Eddie would have used a chainsaw on Richie
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #569 on: April 3, 2024, 11:19:34 am »
I have a colleague who doesn't know who Princess Diana was.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #570 on: April 3, 2024, 05:49:03 pm »
Being less stable on my feet, slipping, tripping and falling more than I've ever done. 

Plus finding previously simple tasks a fucking pain in the ass to do 😕
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #571 on: April 3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 05:49:03 pm
Being less stable on my feet, slipping, tripping and falling more than I've ever done. 

Plus finding previously simple tasks a fucking pain in the ass to do 😕
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #572 on: April 3, 2024, 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?

I've not seen a doctor in nearly 15yrs mate and me becoming a bit clumsy isn't a sufficient reason to see one soon 😂
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #573 on: April 3, 2024, 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 06:02:39 pm
I've not seen a doctor in nearly 15yrs mate and me becoming a bit clumsy isn't a sufficient reason to see one soon 😂
fair enough, but keep an eye on it if it becomes worse or more  persistent.
Regards
Dr Sam
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #574 on: April 3, 2024, 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 06:07:43 pm
fair enough, but keep an eye on it if it becomes worse or more  persistent.
Regards
Dr Sam

Will do 👍
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #575 on: April 3, 2024, 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 06:19:05 pm
Will do 👍
that will be $10.  cash only.
Thanks.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #576 on: April 3, 2024, 11:26:16 pm »
The Phantom Menace turns 25 this year.

Avengers: Infinity War was six years ago.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #577 on: April 4, 2024, 01:24:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?

Yeah, my missus told me about the balance test. Lots of otherwise symptomless issues can affect your balance - some being minor like vision.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #578 on: April 4, 2024, 01:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on April  4, 2024, 01:24:26 pm
Yeah, my missus told me about the balance test. Lots of otherwise symptomless issues can affect your balance - some being minor like vision.



Or in my missus case, just being a clumsy twat ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #579 on: April 4, 2024, 01:51:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2024, 01:48:59 pm
Or in my missus case, just being a clumsy twat ;D

 ;D

 
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #580 on: April 5, 2024, 08:31:15 pm »
You know your old when you see Denis the Menace and Gnasher grown up
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #581 on: April 5, 2024, 08:38:31 pm »
Had 2 people at work comment this week on the fact I have grey hairs coming through.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #582 on: April 5, 2024, 09:03:53 pm »
Abba won the Eurovision 50 years ago today with Waterloo.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #583 on: April 5, 2024, 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  5, 2024, 09:03:53 pm
Abba won the Eurovision 50 years ago today with Waterloo.
 
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #584 on: April 5, 2024, 10:19:04 pm »
I watched more than a minute of Last of the Summer Wine the other day. I might be turning into my grandad.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #585 on: April 7, 2024, 01:15:38 pm »
Met my wife when she was 22. Just celebrated her 40th.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #586 on: April 7, 2024, 02:34:19 pm »
Listening to Duff and Susan Holmes McKagan on Planet Rock last night, Duff has recently turned 60, I was just coming up to 20 when I first heard Guns and he was 22 at the time, ffs
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #587 on: April 7, 2024, 02:36:32 pm »
Generation Z are having kids
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #588 on: April 7, 2024, 02:44:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  7, 2024, 02:36:32 pm
Generation Z are having kids

Which lot are generation z (I genuinely don't know)
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #589 on: April 7, 2024, 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 02:44:14 pm
Which lot are generation z (I genuinely don't know)
me too.  makes me feel old.  is there a Generation Alpha now or something like that?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #590 on: Today at 01:31:06 am »
Auf Wiedersehen Pet was first broadcast 40 years ago [well, episode 1 November 83], & i remember watching the first series at the time [Friday nights 9pm on ITV]. :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #591 on: Today at 01:34:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 02:44:14 pm
Which lot are generation z (I genuinely don't know)

Born 1995-2010

Gen Alpha are those born after 2010.

Gen Alpha is the most heavily online gen. They know how to use it better than any of us and Youtube is extremely popular with Gen A. E.g. My 12 yo nephew is about to hit 500k subs on Youtube (17M views last month).
