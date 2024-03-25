« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 22452 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,550
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #560 on: March 25, 2024, 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 02:59:40 pm
Haha fuck me! 14 years ago and I still remembered it! Think about it every time I have to deal with my own!
  ;D

Used to always be wary walking through doors in case the door slammed shut and it got caught like a the train from a wedding dress. Once got dragged 3 miles getting out of a cab cos he drove off and the hair was still in the back seat after I got out.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #561 on: March 25, 2024, 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 03:17:09 pm
  ;D

Used to always be wary walking through doors in case the door slammed shut and it got caught like a the train from a wedding dress. Once got dragged 3 miles getting out of a cab cos he drove off and the hair was still in the back seat after I got out.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #562 on: March 25, 2024, 07:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 02:38:28 pm
Haha  ;D

I feel ya about the toenails. I broke a pair of scissors trying to cut my big-toe nails last week. I had to get some proper hefty toenail clippers. I did consider a hacksaw.

Including nose and ears in the shaving routine is a fucking ballache too. I may just lather myself in hair removal cream once a week to save time.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,550
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #563 on: March 25, 2024, 07:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 25, 2024, 07:03:27 pm
I feel ya about the toenails. I broke a pair of scissors trying to cut my big-toe nails last week. I had to get some proper hefty toenail clippers. I did consider a hacksaw.

Including nose and ears in the shaving routine is a fucking ballache too. I may just lather myself in hair removal cream once a week to save time.


haha was it Bottom were he gets out the leccy  sander or something for Riks toe nails?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,550
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #564 on: March 25, 2024, 07:16:43 pm »
Actually think it was an Adam Sandler film the more I think aboot it (Mr Deeds? )
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,356
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #565 on: March 25, 2024, 07:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 25, 2024, 07:16:43 pm
Actually think it was an Adam Sandler film the more I think aboot it (Mr Deeds? )

Dumb and Dumber (too) maybe?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,550
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #566 on: March 25, 2024, 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 07:36:34 pm
Dumb and Dumber (too) maybe?
Yup, thats it. Well in mate. Been doin my swede in looking for it
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #567 on: March 25, 2024, 07:58:29 pm »
That's the one. Haha. It does sound like something that could have happened in Bottom though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #568 on: March 25, 2024, 08:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 25, 2024, 07:58:29 pm
That's the one. Haha. It does sound like something that could have happened in Bottom though.

Nah, Eddie would have used a chainsaw on Richie
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #569 on: April 3, 2024, 11:19:34 am »
I have a colleague who doesn't know who Princess Diana was.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #570 on: April 3, 2024, 05:49:03 pm »
Being less stable on my feet, slipping, tripping and falling more than I've ever done. 

Plus finding previously simple tasks a fucking pain in the ass to do 😕
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #571 on: April 3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 05:49:03 pm
Being less stable on my feet, slipping, tripping and falling more than I've ever done. 

Plus finding previously simple tasks a fucking pain in the ass to do 😕
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #572 on: April 3, 2024, 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?

I've not seen a doctor in nearly 15yrs mate and me becoming a bit clumsy isn't a sufficient reason to see one soon 😂
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #573 on: April 3, 2024, 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 06:02:39 pm
I've not seen a doctor in nearly 15yrs mate and me becoming a bit clumsy isn't a sufficient reason to see one soon 😂
fair enough, but keep an eye on it if it becomes worse or more  persistent.
Regards
Dr Sam
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #574 on: April 3, 2024, 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 06:07:43 pm
fair enough, but keep an eye on it if it becomes worse or more  persistent.
Regards
Dr Sam

Will do 👍
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #575 on: April 3, 2024, 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  3, 2024, 06:19:05 pm
Will do 👍
that will be $10.  cash only.
Thanks.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,456
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #576 on: April 3, 2024, 11:26:16 pm »
The Phantom Menace turns 25 this year.

Avengers: Infinity War was six years ago.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 01:24:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  3, 2024, 05:53:31 pm
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?

Yeah, my missus told me about the balance test. Lots of otherwise symptomless issues can affect your balance - some being minor like vision.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:24:26 pm
Yeah, my missus told me about the balance test. Lots of otherwise symptomless issues can affect your balance - some being minor like vision.



Or in my missus case, just being a clumsy twat ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 01:51:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm
Or in my missus case, just being a clumsy twat ;D

 ;D

 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:31:15 pm »
You know your old when you see Denis the Menace and Gnasher grown up
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
Had 2 people at work comment this week on the fact I have grey hairs coming through.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,271
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #582 on: Today at 09:03:53 pm »
Abba won the Eurovision 50 years ago today with Waterloo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 