Haha fuck me! 14 years ago and I still remembered it! Think about it every time I have to deal with my own!
Used to always be wary walking through doors in case the door slammed shut and it got caught like a the train from a wedding dress. Once got dragged 3 miles getting out of a cab cos he drove off and the hair was still in the back seat after I got out.
I feel ya about the toenails. I broke a pair of scissors trying to cut my big-toe nails last week. I had to get some proper hefty toenail clippers. I did consider a hacksaw.Including nose and ears in the shaving routine is a fucking ballache too. I may just lather myself in hair removal cream once a week to save time.
Actually think it was an Adam Sandler film the more I think aboot it (Mr Deeds? )
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dumb and Dumber (too) maybe?
That's the one. Haha. It does sound like something that could have happened in Bottom though.
Being less stable on my feet, slipping, tripping and falling more than I've ever done. Plus finding previously simple tasks a fucking pain in the ass to do 😕
from what I've read, the falling / balance thing can be a symptom of serious issues deb. have you discussed with your GP?
I've not seen a doctor in nearly 15yrs mate and me becoming a bit clumsy isn't a sufficient reason to see one soon 😂
fair enough, but keep an eye on it if it becomes worse or more persistent.RegardsDr Sam
Will do 👍
Yeah, my missus told me about the balance test. Lots of otherwise symptomless issues can affect your balance - some being minor like vision.
Or in my missus case, just being a clumsy twat
