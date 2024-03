I've always pictured Tory ministers as stuffy old people out of touch with 'my' generation. Even now in my head, the average Tory looks like kind of horror you'd see on the news in the 90s - Douglas Hurd and all that lot.



But I'm 42. Sunak & Braverman are 43. Badenoch is 44. I was at school at the same time as these people (although clearly not the same schools!).



If Labour get a solid 10-15 years in No 10, then the next wave of Tory bastards who emerge and win an election are going to be currently in their 30s and maybe even late 20s.



I'm not sure I can handle senior politicians not being old farts.