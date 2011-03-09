Out of interest, what are your numbers? I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.



Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.



I took readings twice a day over a week and the average was over 140/90, which is mild hypertension. I've changed my diet over the past couple of months, but it can take 3 months or so, for some, to have an effect. But my Dad has/had high BP, so it could be genetic with me, and sometimes there's no known reason. I'm not overweight or anything and it was never super low even at my fittest when distance running. (There are elite athletes with high BP and on meds.)Try changing your diet and light exercise (our BP increases with strenuous exercise, and exercise tolerance decreases with higher BP) and check every few weeks. But go to your GP if it doesn't come down.I'm hoping to be on meds short-term if my ECG comes back clear and I can return to proper running not walking/jogging.To be honest, getting checked out has given me the motivation to make changes. Otherwise, I tend to stick my head in the sand and just not measure my BP any more, which happened after covid.