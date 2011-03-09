« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 19773 times)

Online Saltashscouse

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #480 on: March 4, 2024, 07:53:49 am »
Went to Bristol for the weekend and there was snow about ,

Me , my wife and my mate and his wife went out Saturday evening all wrapped up , coat , scarf and gloves only to see " Young Girls " out and about in skimpy dresses no coats and " young Bucks " in T shirts

my Mrs said we were the same when we were young and she is probably right but it just seems so long ago  :-\
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #481 on: March 5, 2024, 05:21:42 pm »
I went out for a beer Saturday afternoon in Cambridge Mass and they had the main road closed off for a demo/march.i managed to get across before they came by and was thinking 20 year old me would of more than likely been on it but old fart me is just happy not to get delayed by the crowds on the way to the pub...It was raining as well.
Offline Peabee

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #482 on: March 6, 2024, 02:24:14 pm »
Being prescribed blood pressure meds. I only wanted to start distance running again, so I got a check-up, and now I'm having ECGs and blood tests. At least I'll know where I stand in a few weeks or so, and it hasn't gone undiagnosed.
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #483 on: March 6, 2024, 02:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March  6, 2024, 02:24:14 pm
Being prescribed blood pressure meds. I only wanted to start distance running again, so I got a check-up, and now I'm having ECGs and blood tests. At least I'll know where I stand in a few weeks or so, and it hasn't gone undiagnosed.

Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #484 on: March 6, 2024, 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 02:44:24 pm
Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.

I'm sure you can get it done at the pharmacy now Rob where they'll at least tell you if you need to send the Doc.
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #485 on: March 6, 2024, 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  6, 2024, 03:31:59 pm
I'm sure you can get it done at the pharmacy now Rob where they'll at least tell you if you need to send the Doc.

I'm hoping to join the local gym next week - should have done it by now been been too bloody busy with painting and stuff - so I'll speak to them and yes go the local chemists and get some advice.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #486 on: March 6, 2024, 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 03:35:51 pm
I'm hoping to join the local gym next week - should have done it by now been been too bloody busy with painting and stuff - so I'll speak to them and yes go the local chemists and get some advice.

No point taking unnecessary risks Rob just cos the bastards have made it near impossible to get medical advice.

Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #487 on: March 6, 2024, 05:04:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  6, 2024, 03:40:10 pm
No point taking unnecessary risks Rob just cos the bastards have made it near impossible to get medical advice.



My GP is still really good to get in to see, just spent to much time in docs surgeries as it is (I know, typical bloke before you start)
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #488 on: March 6, 2024, 05:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March  4, 2024, 07:53:49 am
Went to Bristol for the weekend and there was snow about ,

Me , my wife and my mate and his wife went out Saturday evening all wrapped up , coat , scarf and gloves only to see " Young Girls " out and about in skimpy dresses no coats and " young Bucks " in T shirts

my Mrs said we were the same when we were young and she is probably right but it just seems so long ago  :-\


4 of us went into local town for a comedy show and a few scoops in November about 7 or 8 years ago.  Got in the taxi to go home, very roomy sliding door sort of affair, and some young Judy we'd never seen before jumped in with us asking us to drop her off somewhere on the way.  She was beautiful, tall and slender, and she wore a very short skirt, very short and thin top, strappy high heels.  When the taxi stopped at traffic lights she jumped out with a cry of "this'll do me".  As the door slammed two of us looked at each other and said, in unison, "she'll catch her fuckin' death of cold".  That's when I knew I was old.   
Offline Alan_X

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #489 on: March 6, 2024, 06:01:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2023, 05:53:01 pm
Times where if you wanted to talk to someone, you had to call their landline, and ask if they were in. If they were not, you had to wait until they either called you back (asking for them to do that first), or just try your luck another time. For them to call you back, you had to hang round your own landline phone, hoping nobody else would use it for long calls. You ended up memorising most of your friends diaries, so you knew where you might reach them.

(Now someone will mention party lines and asking to be connected, but I'm too young for that ;D )

A fair few people didnt have phones in the house when I was young. Used to agree a time to call and theyd walk up to the phone box.

Black and white telly with two channels.

Smoking carriages on trains.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #490 on: March 6, 2024, 09:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March  6, 2024, 06:01:10 pm
A fair few people didnt have phones in the house when I was young. Used to agree a time to call and theyd walk up to the phone box.

Black and white telly with two channels.

Smoking carriages on trains.
Our Mum and Dad never had a house phone until well after I left home to get married and start a family.
We had a phone box at the end of our road and whenever we (my brothers and sisters) needed a message relaying to our parents, we would ring that phone box and 9 times out of 10 the person who answered the phone would know our family.
Online John C

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #491 on: March 6, 2024, 09:59:11 pm »
And when you finally got a phone in the house with no party line .......









Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #492 on: March 6, 2024, 10:06:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  6, 2024, 09:59:11 pm
And when you finally got a phone in the house with no party line .......


Then they brought out these ;D

Online John C

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #493 on: March 6, 2024, 10:07:40 pm »
They were as fancy as fuck when they came out Rob :D
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #494 on: March 6, 2024, 10:13:44 pm »
We had the dial one first, that was upstairs and I'd always use that rather than the one in the hall, just cos it was futuristic, like something out of UFO.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #495 on: March 6, 2024, 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 02:44:24 pm
Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.

haha ultimate old fart territory, standing at the bar (or RAWK) comparing medical problems

I had seen my blood pressure rise for the last few years when stress went up a bit and exercised less (54 and 30 pounds over weight). Doctor finally said I should be a little concerned. Got myself a home test armband thing that blue toothes to the phone that checks blood pressure and another thing for my finger that does heart beat. Easy to check in just a minute or so. Mine was about 160 or 170 over 90. After a changing to regular exercise and eating a little less meat and less salt, it came down very quickly. try diet and exercise first and stay away from pills if you can.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #496 on: March 6, 2024, 11:59:02 pm »
My dad will be 79 this year, the same age his dad died (old people dont look as old as the used to, am I wrong?)

It was mind boggling to me that football players were younger than me. Now some managers are. And now some players could be my kids.
Offline dannymc

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #497 on: March 7, 2024, 12:52:52 am »
I'm back
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #498 on: March 7, 2024, 09:04:51 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March  6, 2024, 10:20:27 pm
haha ultimate old fart territory, standing at the bar (or RAWK) comparing medical problems

I had seen my blood pressure rise for the last few years when stress went up a bit and exercised less (54 and 30 pounds over weight). Doctor finally said I should be a little concerned. Got myself a home test armband thing that blue toothes to the phone that checks blood pressure and another thing for my finger that does heart beat. Easy to check in just a minute or so. Mine was about 160 or 170 over 90. After a changing to regular exercise and eating a little less meat and less salt, it came down very quickly. try diet and exercise first and stay away from pills if you can.

Similar numbers to me, mine will drop to 135/85 if i relax.

Trying to join the gym, if i ever get 5 fucking minutes to myself. Having a teenage son who needs running about everywhere and a wife who decides to get major works done on the house all at once is so time consuming. I spent Saturday painting, Sunday flying with the lad, every dinner time this week painting, got a parents this afternoon so working dinner time, I've still got to gloss the living room, paint the front room once the new plaster has dried and paint the kitchen.

She can paint OK, but gets more paint on herself than the walls, so I do it  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #499 on: March 7, 2024, 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  7, 2024, 09:04:51 am
.... I've still got to gloss the living room, paint the front room once the new plaster has dried and paint the kitchen.

She can paint OK, but gets more paint on herself than the walls, so I do it  ;D
Just paint 7-0 on each wall you want her to paint. I'm sure she'll be eager to get the work done and not waste a drop of paint.  :D
Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #500 on: March 7, 2024, 09:25:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  7, 2024, 09:15:41 am
Just paint 7-0 on each wall you want her to paint. I'm sure she'll be eager to get the work done and not waste a drop of paint.  :D

I'd end up like this if i did that ;D

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #501 on: March 7, 2024, 10:02:12 am »
 :lmao
Offline afc tukrish

« Reply #502 on: March 7, 2024, 12:39:10 pm »
 ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #503 on: March 7, 2024, 02:49:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 02:44:24 pm
Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.


I took readings twice a day over a week and the average was over 140/90, which is mild hypertension. I've changed my diet over the past couple of months, but it can take 3 months or so, for some, to have an effect. But my Dad has/had high BP, so it could be genetic with me, and sometimes there's no known reason. I'm not overweight or anything and it was never super low even at my fittest when distance running. (There are elite athletes with high BP and on meds.)

Try changing your diet and light exercise (our BP increases with strenuous exercise, and exercise tolerance decreases with higher BP) and check every few weeks. But go to your GP if it doesn't come down.

I'm hoping to be on meds short-term if my ECG comes back clear and I can return to proper running not walking/jogging.

To be honest, getting checked out has given me the motivation to make changes. Otherwise, I tend to stick my head in the sand and just not measure my BP any more, which happened after covid.

Offline rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #504 on: March 7, 2024, 02:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March  7, 2024, 02:49:23 pm
snip



Cheers for the reply, makes me feel better about my readings. I've put a shit load of weight on, so I'm convinced its down to that (two stupid AI holidays where I went mad) and the sitting on my arse all day job doesn't help, nor does the torn meniscus I've had for 7 months.

Hoping to find the time to go join the gym Monday and start building up some fitness again and get rid of this fucking belly that is getting me down.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #505 on: March 7, 2024, 03:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March  7, 2024, 02:49:23 pm

I took readings twice a day over a week and the average was over 140/90, which is mild hypertension. I've changed my diet over the past couple of months, but it can take 3 months or so, for some, to have an effect. But my Dad has/had high BP, so it could be genetic with me, and sometimes there's no known reason. I'm not overweight or anything and it was never super low even at my fittest when distance running. (There are elite athletes with high BP and on meds.)

Try changing your diet and light exercise (our BP increases with strenuous exercise, and exercise tolerance decreases with higher BP) and check every few weeks. But go to your GP if it doesn't come down.

I'm hoping to be on meds short-term if my ECG comes back clear and I can return to proper running not walking/jogging.

To be honest, getting checked out has given me the motivation to make changes. Otherwise, I tend to stick my head in the sand and just not measure my BP any more, which happened after covid.

If you had those numbers taken by a Dr or nurse you would score 0 (no action required)
Its great to reduce it by exercise./Diet obviously but dont stress about it that would ber counter productive
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #506 on: March 7, 2024, 03:59:04 pm »
Popped into The Iceland the other day to pick up some frozen stuff. When I got to the checkout, the assistant advised me that if I could show her proof of my age, I could have 10% discount offered to the over-60s on Tuesdays  :-\
Online Saltashscouse

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #507 on: March 7, 2024, 04:01:05 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on March  6, 2024, 05:13:38 pm
4 of us went into local town for a comedy show and a few scoops in November about 7 or 8 years ago.  Got in the taxi to go home, very roomy sliding door sort of affair, and some young Judy we'd never seen before jumped in with us asking us to drop her off somewhere on the way.  She was beautiful, tall and slender, and she wore a very short skirt, very short and thin top, strappy high heels.  When the taxi stopped at traffic lights she jumped out with a cry of "this'll do me".  As the door slammed two of us looked at each other and said, in unison, "she'll catch her fuckin' death of cold".  That's when I knew I was old.
;D ;D ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #508 on: March 7, 2024, 04:08:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  7, 2024, 02:55:14 pm
Cheers for the reply, makes me feel better about my readings. I've put a shit load of weight on, so I'm convinced its down to that (two stupid AI holidays where I went mad) and the sitting on my arse all day job doesn't help, nor does the torn meniscus I've had for 7 months.

Hoping to find the time to go join the gym Monday and start building up some fitness again and get rid of this fucking belly that is getting me down.

Yeah mate, sounds like making changes should bring it down. low salt and sat fats, more potassium, fruits and greens etc. I was at 150+/100+ after I was ill with covid in December and went to my GPs, and I've managed to bring it down with a change of diet, but it's still a bit high. I went for an eye test as they can check your blood vessels with that OCT scan and everything came back fine, and I'm hoping it's the same with the ECG. I haven't had full bloods done for a while now, so it's good to get that checked out too. Everything was fine last time.

If I wasn't returning to running, I'd probably just continue with what I've been doing for a few months, like in my 30s, but risk increases with age.

BP is only one factor anyway, so you'll benefit from looking at diet and exercise anyway in the long run.
 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #509 on: Today at 11:07:21 am »
Just read that The Bends by Radiohead came out on this day in 1995, and I thought to myself, I remember that coming out when I was in 6th form. And then did the Maths that was 29 years ago. You what mate, hows that happened.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #510 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:07:21 am
Just read that The Bends by Radiohead came out on this day in 1995, and I thought to myself, I remember that coming out when I was in 6th form. And then did the Maths that was 29 years ago. You what mate, hows that happened.
Bumped into an old band member/friend of mine a few days ago and he reminded me that in a couple of weeks, it will be 40 years since we started a season in San Antonio/Ibiza.  :o
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #511 on: Today at 11:53:18 am »
Been on the Newcastle thread in the general football forum and seeing a remark about how its nearly 50 years since we wiped the floor with them in the FA cup final in 74   :o
Half a century ago ,dear god !!
Remember it like yesterday .
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #512 on: Today at 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:53:18 am
Been on the Newcastle thread in the general football forum and seeing a remark about how its nearly 50 years since we wiped the floor with them in the FA cup final in 74   :o
Half a century ago ,dear god !!
Remember it like yesterday .

My first trip to Anfield South as a 14-year-old whipper snapper.
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #513 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:56:41 am
My first trip to Anfield South as a 14-year-old whipper snapper.
Ya spoilt brat :scarf  :D
