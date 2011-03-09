« previous next »
Saltashscouse

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #480 on: March 4, 2024, 07:53:49 am
Went to Bristol for the weekend and there was snow about ,

Me , my wife and my mate and his wife went out Saturday evening all wrapped up , coat , scarf and gloves only to see " Young Girls " out and about in skimpy dresses no coats and " young Bucks " in T shirts

my Mrs said we were the same when we were young and she is probably right but it just seems so long ago  :-\
Boston always unofficial

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #481 on: March 5, 2024, 05:21:42 pm
I went out for a beer Saturday afternoon in Cambridge Mass and they had the main road closed off for a demo/march.i managed to get across before they came by and was thinking 20 year old me would of more than likely been on it but old fart me is just happy not to get delayed by the crowds on the way to the pub...It was raining as well.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,248
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 02:24:14 pm
Being prescribed blood pressure meds. I only wanted to start distance running again, so I got a check-up, and now I'm having ECGs and blood tests. At least I'll know where I stand in a few weeks or so, and it hasn't gone undiagnosed.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:24:14 pm
Being prescribed blood pressure meds. I only wanted to start distance running again, so I got a check-up, and now I'm having ECGs and blood tests. At least I'll know where I stand in a few weeks or so, and it hasn't gone undiagnosed.

Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm
Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.

I'm sure you can get it done at the pharmacy now Rob where they'll at least tell you if you need to send the Doc.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 03:35:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
I'm sure you can get it done at the pharmacy now Rob where they'll at least tell you if you need to send the Doc.

I'm hoping to join the local gym next week - should have done it by now been been too bloody busy with painting and stuff - so I'll speak to them and yes go the local chemists and get some advice.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:35:51 pm
I'm hoping to join the local gym next week - should have done it by now been been too bloody busy with painting and stuff - so I'll speak to them and yes go the local chemists and get some advice.

No point taking unnecessary risks Rob just cos the bastards have made it near impossible to get medical advice.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
No point taking unnecessary risks Rob just cos the bastards have made it near impossible to get medical advice.



My GP is still really good to get in to see, just spent to much time in docs surgeries as it is (I know, typical bloke before you start)
TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March  4, 2024, 07:53:49 am
Went to Bristol for the weekend and there was snow about ,

Me , my wife and my mate and his wife went out Saturday evening all wrapped up , coat , scarf and gloves only to see " Young Girls " out and about in skimpy dresses no coats and " young Bucks " in T shirts

my Mrs said we were the same when we were young and she is probably right but it just seems so long ago  :-\


4 of us went into local town for a comedy show and a few scoops in November about 7 or 8 years ago.  Got in the taxi to go home, very roomy sliding door sort of affair, and some young Judy we'd never seen before jumped in with us asking us to drop her off somewhere on the way.  She was beautiful, tall and slender, and she wore a very short skirt, very short and thin top, strappy high heels.  When the taxi stopped at traffic lights she jumped out with a cry of "this'll do me".  As the door slammed two of us looked at each other and said, in unison, "she'll catch her fuckin' death of cold".  That's when I knew I was old.   
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,172
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2023, 05:53:01 pm
Times where if you wanted to talk to someone, you had to call their landline, and ask if they were in. If they were not, you had to wait until they either called you back (asking for them to do that first), or just try your luck another time. For them to call you back, you had to hang round your own landline phone, hoping nobody else would use it for long calls. You ended up memorising most of your friends diaries, so you knew where you might reach them.

(Now someone will mention party lines and asking to be connected, but I'm too young for that ;D )

A fair few people didnt have phones in the house when I was young. Used to agree a time to call and theyd walk up to the phone box.

Black and white telly with two channels.

Smoking carriages on trains.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
A fair few people didnt have phones in the house when I was young. Used to agree a time to call and theyd walk up to the phone box.

Black and white telly with two channels.

Smoking carriages on trains.
Our Mum and Dad never had a house phone until well after I left home to get married and start a family.
We had a phone box at the end of our road and whenever we (my brothers and sisters) needed a message relaying to our parents, we would ring that phone box and 9 times out of 10 the person who answered the phone would know our family.
John C

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,988
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
And when you finally got a phone in the house with no party line .......









rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 10:06:33 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
And when you finally got a phone in the house with no party line .......


Then they brought out these ;D

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,988
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
They were as fancy as fuck when they came out Rob :D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm
We had the dial one first, that was upstairs and I'd always use that rather than the one in the hall, just cos it was futuristic, like something out of UFO.
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
  • Never Forget
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm
Out of interest, what are your numbers?  I took mine at home the other week and its in the high zone, because I'm now a fat twat most likely.

Don't wanna bother the docs though If I can lower it with diet and exercise.

haha ultimate old fart territory, standing at the bar (or RAWK) comparing medical problems

I had seen my blood pressure rise for the last few years when stress went up a bit and exercised less (54 and 30 pounds over weight). Doctor finally said I should be a little concerned. Got myself a home test armband thing that blue toothes to the phone that checks blood pressure and another thing for my finger that does heart beat. Easy to check in just a minute or so. Mine was about 160 or 170 over 90. After a changing to regular exercise and eating a little less meat and less salt, it came down very quickly. try diet and exercise first and stay away from pills if you can.
Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,102
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm
My dad will be 79 this year, the same age his dad died (old people dont look as old as the used to, am I wrong?)

It was mind boggling to me that football players were younger than me. Now some managers are. And now some players could be my kids.
dannymc

  • Wannabee RAWK dogger
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • Any spares
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #497 on: Today at 12:52:52 am
I'm back
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #498 on: Today at 09:04:51 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
haha ultimate old fart territory, standing at the bar (or RAWK) comparing medical problems

I had seen my blood pressure rise for the last few years when stress went up a bit and exercised less (54 and 30 pounds over weight). Doctor finally said I should be a little concerned. Got myself a home test armband thing that blue toothes to the phone that checks blood pressure and another thing for my finger that does heart beat. Easy to check in just a minute or so. Mine was about 160 or 170 over 90. After a changing to regular exercise and eating a little less meat and less salt, it came down very quickly. try diet and exercise first and stay away from pills if you can.

Similar numbers to me, mine will drop to 135/85 if i relax.

Trying to join the gym, if i ever get 5 fucking minutes to myself. Having a teenage son who needs running about everywhere and a wife who decides to get major works done on the house all at once is so time consuming. I spent Saturday painting, Sunday flying with the lad, every dinner time this week painting, got a parents this afternoon so working dinner time, I've still got to gloss the living room, paint the front room once the new plaster has dried and paint the kitchen.

She can paint OK, but gets more paint on herself than the walls, so I do it  ;D
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #499 on: Today at 09:15:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:51 am
.... I've still got to gloss the living room, paint the front room once the new plaster has dried and paint the kitchen.

She can paint OK, but gets more paint on herself than the walls, so I do it  ;D
Just paint 7-0 on each wall you want her to paint. I'm sure she'll be eager to get the work done and not waste a drop of paint.  :D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,784
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #500 on: Today at 09:25:22 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:15:41 am
Just paint 7-0 on each wall you want her to paint. I'm sure she'll be eager to get the work done and not waste a drop of paint.  :D

I'd end up like this if i did that ;D

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #501 on: Today at 10:02:12 am
 :lmao
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #502 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm
 ;D
