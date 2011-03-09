Went to Bristol for the weekend and there was snow about ,



Me , my wife and my mate and his wife went out Saturday evening all wrapped up , coat , scarf and gloves only to see " Young Girls " out and about in skimpy dresses no coats and " young Bucks " in T shirts



my Mrs said we were the same when we were young and she is probably right but it just seems so long ago





4 of us went into local town for a comedy show and a few scoops in November about 7 or 8 years ago. Got in the taxi to go home, very roomy sliding door sort of affair, and some young Judy we'd never seen before jumped in with us asking us to drop her off somewhere on the way. She was beautiful, tall and slender, and she wore a very short skirt, very short and thin top, strappy high heels. When the taxi stopped at traffic lights she jumped out with a cry of "this'll do me". As the door slammed two of us looked at each other and said, in unison, "she'll catch her fuckin' death of cold". That's when I knew I was old.