I feel so old now at work.



We have to book desks and a while back I was sat next to a student on a placement year. Was regaling him of tails from my student days like some old codger in the corner of the pub spouting off his ear stories to anyone who’d listen. He told me he wasn’t alive when I was having these nights out. Ooof.



Oh god, chastening for you Nick. This resonates. We have a 19 year-old placement student who’s doing his year in industry with us. I had a headset on for a teams call and he was trying to flag my attention for something. I needed him to phone out to an engineer and contextually this was the conversation I’d had with him previously. I did what I consider to be the accepted ‘phone’ hand gesture, with the thumb extended to the ear and small finger to the mouth. He did like an Antoine Griezmann-esque double handed version back to me as I tried to hide my laughter and understood the call wasn’t getting done any time soon.Afterwards, I asked what he knew to be the hand gesture for ‘call’ and he flattened his palm and fingers and put it to the side of his head.It’s just odd in that I now run our Grad Scheme and mentor the graduates, when less than 7 years ago I was on a similar grad scheme at another business.