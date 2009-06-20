I feel so old now at work.



We have to book desks and a while back I was sat next to a student on a placement year. Was regaling him of tails from my student days like some old codger in the corner of the pub spouting off his ear stories to anyone whod listen. He told me he wasnt alive when I was having these nights out. Ooof.



Oh god, chastening for you Nick. This resonates. We have a 19 year-old placement student whos doing his year in industry with us. I had a headset on for a teams call and he was trying to flag my attention for something. I needed him to phone out to an engineer and contextually this was the conversation Id had with him previously. I did what I consider to be the accepted phone hand gesture, with the thumb extended to the ear and small finger to the mouth. He did like an Antoine Griezmann-esque double handed version back to me as I tried to hide my laughter and understood the call wasnt getting done any time soon.Afterwards, I asked what he knew to be the hand gesture for call and he flattened his palm and fingers and put it to the side of his head.Its just odd in that I now run our Grad Scheme and mentor the graduates, when less than 7 years ago I was on a similar grad scheme at another business.