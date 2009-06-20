« previous next »
Offline jambutty

  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Online Red Beret

I've been looking at a lot of pictures of the Liverpool Garden Festival lately, and it was boggling my mind how the houses on Herculaneum Dock, Riverside Drive, and all those trees up by St Michaels Station were all less than 40 years old.

Then I realised, 2024 is as far away from 1984 as 1984 is from 1944.

40 years seemed like such a long time... until I'd lived it. 👀
Offline jambutty

  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
My first Godchild just retired at 62.  Fuck me.
Offline redbyrdz

Klopp leaving makes me feel old. Thinking about the managers before, and fearing another barren spell and rebuild. Seems to be just recently that he came here!
Offline SamLad

websites that need your DOB, and having to scroll for ages to get to the right year.   ;D
Online Buck Pete

Chicharito Hernandez is 35!!
Offline jambutty

  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Offline Brain Potter

When people much younger than you complain that theyre getting old.
Offline redbyrdz

Instagram has a "show you at 21" thing doing the rounds. There weren't any digital images you could take with your phone when I was 21.
Online rob1966

Quote from: redbyrdz on February  2, 2024, 12:10:17 pm
Instagram has a "show you at 21" thing doing the rounds. There weren't any digital images you could take with your phone when I was 21.

There weren't any mobile phones with cameras when I was 21. This was a mobile when I was 21

Offline Saltashscouse

Kneeling down on the floor and having to climb back up using the couch or a chair as support
Wasnt that long ago that I would spring up like a young pup ,or maybe it was 😖
Offline SamLad

Quote from: Saltashscouse on February  2, 2024, 04:53:41 pm
Kneeling down on the floor and having to climb back up using the couch or a chair as support
Wasnt that long ago that I would spring up like a young pup ,or maybe it was 😖
wait until you need help getting down, never mind up.
Online rob1966

Quote from: SamLad on February  2, 2024, 06:27:33 pm
wait until you need help getting down, never mind up.

I'm like that at the minute as I've lost a lot of leg strength due to 6 months of a torn meniscus
Offline SamLad

Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2024, 08:15:26 pm
I'm like that at the minute as I've lost a lot of leg strength due to 6 months of a torn meniscus
does it impede your work Rob?
Online rob1966

Quote from: SamLad on February  2, 2024, 09:32:29 pm
does it impede your work Rob?

Main job is IT so been easy, been a pain in the arse when driving, mainly for climbing on the back of the unit to attach the suzies as I've had to twist dead awkward to climb up as the step is in a real awkward place due to the size of the fuel taking, climbing in and out of trailers I've jarred my knee a lot, getting in and out of the cab has been ok, not so much fun pulling the curtains though
Offline So Howard Philips

Quote from: Saltashscouse on February  2, 2024, 04:53:41 pm
Kneeling down on the floor and having to climb back up using the couch or a chair as support
Wasnt that long ago that I would spring up like a young pup ,or maybe it was 😖

Ooh, it only gets worse unfortunately.

Just get a season ticket for a physio. :D
Offline reddebs

Being introduced as a "legend" to the friends of one of the 17yr olds I work with 🤷
Offline SamLad

Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2024, 05:50:34 pm
Being introduced as a "legend" to the friends of one of the 17yr olds I work with 🤷
damn that smarts.  :) 

my advice would be: try not to dwell on "legendary, ok - but legendary what?"  :)
Offline thejbs

Took my nephews to the museum. They had an old technology section. Gramaphones, record players cassettes, videos, minidiscs 😭
Offline Lee1-6Liv

I'm six years older than Jayden Danns dad
Offline Saltashscouse

I grew up with singles and LPs and remember cassette tapes coming out and thinking they were amazing , it was a way of playing your favourite music in the car and not having to listen to the radio , getting

your pencil out and winding the tape tight so it didn't slip when played.

Anyway it didn't seem that long ago until I saw this vid

God I feel ancient never mind old

https://youtu.be/Z27sDA5Lz8A?si=YSZ1TrZWt7DxGw3J
Offline John C

Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2024, 05:50:34 pm
Being introduced as a "legend" to the friends of one of the 17yr olds I work with 🤷
I bet it was said with fondness and respect Debs.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

I'm getting my first arthritis surgery later in the year. Getting pins in two fingers to start with. Let's see what it leads to in 5 years.
Offline reddebs

Quote from: John C on February 22, 2024, 04:05:01 pm
I bet it was said with fondness and respect Debs.

Yeah it was quite sweet really John.

They were chatting via facetime when I walked into the kitchen and she turned her phone to me saying to her mate "say hi to Deb, she's a legend" 😁
Offline Drinks Sangria

Seeing a Liverpool squad with children of footballers whose entire careers I witnessed in it; Danns, Clark and Koumas waiting in the wings.

Im only in my very early 30s, but at work the business has recently expanded and needed to do a big recruitment drive. In the past, Ive never felt that much older than the early 20s contingent, but the new graduate intake is absolutely of a different generation; there may be less than ten years between us, but their linguistic ticks, language choices and even general opinion on things feels very  young.
Online Crosby Nick

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2024, 09:35:19 am
Seeing a Liverpool squad with children of footballers whose entire careers I witnessed in it; Danns, Clark and Koumas waiting in the wings.

Im only in my very early 30s, but at work the business has recently expanded and needed to do a big recruitment drive. In the past, Ive never felt that much older than the early 20s contingent, but the new graduate intake is absolutely of a different generation; there may be less than ten years between us, but their linguistic ticks, language choices and even general opinion on things feels very  young.

I feel so old now at work. :D

We have to book desks and a while back I was sat next to a student on a placement year. Was regaling him of tails from my student days like some old codger in the corner of the pub spouting off his ear stories to anyone whod listen. He told me he wasnt alive when I was having these nights out. Ooof.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 24, 2024, 09:48:33 am
I feel so old now at work. :D

We have to book desks and a while back I was sat next to a student on a placement year. Was regaling him of tails from my student days like some old codger in the corner of the pub spouting off his ear stories to anyone whod listen. He told me he wasnt alive when I was having these nights out. Ooof.
Oh god, chastening for you Nick. This resonates. We have a 19 year-old placement student whos doing his year in industry with us. I had a headset on for a teams call and he was trying to flag my attention for something. I needed him to phone out to an engineer and contextually this was the conversation Id had with him previously. I did what I consider to be the accepted phone hand gesture, with the thumb extended to the ear and small finger to the mouth. He did like an Antoine Griezmann-esque double handed version back to me as I tried to hide my laughter and understood the call wasnt getting done any time soon.

Afterwards, I asked what he knew to be the hand gesture for call and he flattened his palm and fingers and put it to the side of his head.

Its just odd in that I now run our Grad Scheme and mentor the graduates, when less than 7 years ago I was on a similar grad scheme at another business.
Offline I've been a good boy

Went to the chippy last night and when my order was called out, I got called uncle. Very humbling experience.
Offline Claire.

Football managers are getting younger, generally, right?
Offline reddebs

Quote from: Claire. on February 28, 2024, 07:46:55 pm
Football managers are getting younger, generally, right?

Yep just like coppers, doctors and teachers 😁
Offline Claire.

🥹
Online rob1966

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2024, 09:53:25 am
Oh god, chastening for you Nick. This resonates. We have a 19 year-old placement student whos doing his year in industry with us. I had a headset on for a teams call and he was trying to flag my attention for something. I needed him to phone out to an engineer and contextually this was the conversation Id had with him previously. I did what I consider to be the accepted phone hand gesture, with the thumb extended to the ear and small finger to the mouth. He did like an Antoine Griezmann-esque double handed version back to me as I tried to hide my laughter and understood the call wasnt getting done any time soon.

Afterwards, I asked what he knew to be the hand gesture for call and he flattened his palm and fingers and put it to the side of his head.

Its just odd in that I now run our Grad Scheme and mentor the graduates, when less than 7 years ago I was on a similar grad scheme at another business.

Surely its hold your palm out in front of your face now?

You feel old at early 30's? I'm old enough to be that 19 yr olds Grandad :butt
Offline SamLad

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:32 am
Surely its hold your palm out in front of your face now?

You feel old at early 30's? I'm old enough to be that 19 yr olds Grandad :butt
I'm old enough to be a 30 year old's grandad.  :)
Offline Speedy Molby

Heard Princes 1999 in a pub the other day. Struck me that the song is 40 years old and looking ahead to something that happened 25 years ago. Still sounds good though.
Offline Armand9

Blackadder Goes Forth (arguably the best season of comedy ever, i'd throw Fawlty Towers in there with it) will be 45 years old this year
Offline Nitramdorf

Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:05:55 pm
Blackadder Goes Forth (arguably the best season of comedy ever, i'd throw Fawlty Towers in there with it) will be 45 years old this year

Think thats 35 years mate, so you are younger than you were an hour ago  :)
Offline I've been a good boy

Watching old school wrestling pre-1995, and realising most of them are dead.
Online Red Beret

Liverpool throwing a player on the pitch who was born in 2007. We're getting as bad as Everton when it comes to lobbing kids.
Online Terry de Niro

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:12:30 pm
Liverpool throwing a player on the pitch who was born in 2007. We're getting as bad as Everton when it comes to lobbing kids.
;D
