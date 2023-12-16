« previous next »
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #400 on: December 16, 2023, 01:18:57 pm »
Noticing that some of the new generation of TV presenters, news readers etc sound like they're talking to or reading a story to 5yr olds.

I know they're reading off an autoque but their reading ability and tone is truly shocking.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #401 on: December 17, 2023, 12:32:36 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 16, 2023, 01:18:57 pm
Noticing that some of the new generation of TV presenters, news readers etc sound like they're talking to or reading a story to 5yr olds.

I know they're reading off an autoque but their reading ability and tone is truly shocking.

A lot of them speak that awful modern London accent that sounds like they're deaf. Every consonant is dulled and every vowel is an 'uh' sound.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #402 on: December 17, 2023, 12:38:52 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 17, 2023, 12:32:36 am
A lot of them speak that awful modern London accent that sounds like they're deaf. Every consonant is dulled and every vowel is an 'uh' sound.

Yeah agreed and it's so false.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #403 on: December 17, 2023, 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 17, 2023, 12:32:36 am
A lot of them speak that awful modern London accent that sounds like they're deaf. Every consonant is dulled and every vowel is an 'uh' sound.

I actually find the real London accent almost charming compared to that naff, non-melodious Essexy fake squawk

Key word: almost, ain't it guv
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #404 on: December 17, 2023, 01:05:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 11:03:42 am
I actually find the real London accent almost charming compared to that naff, non-melodious Essexy fake squawk

Key word: almost, ain't it guv

Yeah my missus is proper old school London. Not cockney just a nice London accent and it's so different to the young Londoners growing up now. But accents evolve I guess. Listen to the Beatles in the 60's compared to modern day Scousers.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:28:09 am »
Moyles is doing a 2004 platinum hour and playing the cover of Mad World, which also means Donnie Darko is 20 years old.

Fuck's sake.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:29:16 am »
Oh fuck off. Boulevard of Broken Dreams now. I refuse to believe it's that old.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on December 16, 2023, 01:18:57 pm
Noticing that some of the new generation of TV presenters, news readers etc sound like they're talking to or reading a story to 5yr olds.

I know they're reading off an autoque but their reading ability and tone is truly shocking.

Jackanory has really gone down hill since we lost Bernard Cribbins.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 am »
Year after next I'll be 60, just fuck off
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:04:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:05 am
Year after next I'll be 60, just fuck off

Year after next I retire.  Fuck yes!!!!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:04:18 am
Year after next I retire.  Fuck yes!!!!

Nice one

2026 is my target to go 3 days, fingers crossed
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:04:18 am
Year after next I retire.  Fuck yes!!!!

2050 is my retirement year 🫠
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 am »
League of Gentlemen is 25 years old. That makes me feel very old. It seems to be the year for things that happened when you were well into adulthood being decades old, but that made me feel particularly old
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:26:59 am
2050 is my retirement year 🫠

Ill probably never retire. My wife has a nice teachers pension. Shell be swanning off all over the place while I beg for pocket money to be able to avoid a pint a week or something equally fun.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:57:20 am »
2044 for me, feels further away than I thought it would.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:57:20 am
2044 for me, feels further away than I thought it would.

It'll be pushed out to 2060 before you know it
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:26:59 am
2050 is my retirement year 🫠

I went through the vast majority of my adult life thinking 2020 would be mine then some fucker decided I had to wait another 6yrs.

I doubt I'll actually 'retire' as I'm too fit and active to think about the scrap heap and I don't really work in the true sense of the word but I'm sure as hell going to take my pension.

I've paid good money into it all my life so I want my money's worth 😂
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm »
Yep - I thought I was retiring officially in 2021 until they moved the goal posts.  So 2027 for me now, before I collect my pension. 

Bastards.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 12:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm
Yep - I thought I was retiring officially in 2021 until they moved the goal posts.  So 2067 for me now, before I collect my pension. 

Bastards.

An extra 46 years is quite the goalpost shift!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 12:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:45:26 pm
An extra 46 years is quite the goalpost shift!

Oops - I meant 2027  :D or it could be 2028 - whatever they're still bastards.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm
Yep - I thought I was retiring officially in 2021 until they moved the goal posts.  So 2067 for me now, before I collect my pension. 

Bastards.

Bastards indeed ☺️
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 12:59:55 pm »
20 more years for me :(
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 01:47:48 pm »
30 more for me (minimum, no doubt the state pension age will increase again before I get there).  :(
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 02:10:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:31:56 pm
I've paid good money into it all my life so I want my money's worth 😂

this thread made me have a look on the gov website and it has a max per week figure and then it says 'unless you defer payment' which I thought was weird cos I thought the state pension was fixed.

I really need to look into this pension business cos I don't even know if the work's pension is separate to state or the figure they quote me (buttons in comparison to now) is all I'll get, though knowing me I'll pop me clogs at 66 ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:10:03 pm
this thread made me have a look on the gov website and it has a max per week figure and then it says 'unless you defer payment' which I thought was weird cos I thought the state pension was fixed.

I really need to look into this pension business cos I don't even know if the work's pension is separate to state or the figure they quote me (buttons in comparison to now) is all I'll get, though knowing me I'll pop me clogs at 66 ;D
do it Claire - it's really important.

I was cruising along not paying my pension situation much attention until a coworker casually mentioned one day that he's upped his voluntary contribution to his work pension.  he did it because his wife worked in the pension business and she'd run the projections for him.

I did this in my 50's - it made a significant difference in the payouts I'm getting now.  doing it earlier obviously has a bigger effect.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:10:03 pm
this thread made me have a look on the gov website and it has a max per week figure and then it says 'unless you defer payment' which I thought was weird cos I thought the state pension was fixed.

I really need to look into this pension business cos I don't even know if the work's pension is separate to state or the figure they quote me (buttons in comparison to now) is all I'll get, though knowing me I'll pop me clogs at 66 ;D

You'll get about £200 a week off the state pension plus whatever your works pension will pay, it should only be given to you as seperate figures, they shouldn't lump them in together.

The popping clogs thing is something I think about, if we didn't have two U16's, I'd fuck work off now. I can take £60k tax free, leaving me about £170k in the 3 pensions I have and I could earn £1200 a month driving 2 days a week, which I'd be happy to do - BUT my works pension pays 9 x my salary if I pop my clogs while working for them
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 02:50:18 pm »
I know it's something I should know, it's just boring isn't it. Even +1% would make a decent difference from looking on a tax calculator. I pay into a SIP thing with regular contributions each month on top of the pension and we get further stock options but like the pension, they're things I signed up for without reading the emails.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:50:18 pm
I know it's something I should know, it's just boring isn't it. Even +1% would make a decent difference from looking on a tax calculator. I pay into a SIPP thing with regular contributions each month on top of the pension and we get further stock options but like the pension, they're things I signed up for without reading the emails.

I'm the same. Have no idea how much I'll be getting.
I know I pay something in between 4-5%, no idea how much my employer pays, and the only figure I do know for sure is the lump sum payout if I don't make it far enough.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm
I'm the same. Have no idea how much I'll be getting.
I know I pay something in between 4-5%, no idea how much my employer pays, and the only figure I do know for sure is the lump sum payout if I don't make it far enough.

;D I logged in earlier to look at my work one and it started a wizard and said to me 'what kind of lifestyle would you want lead?' with some monthly amounts, I don't even know what I spend now ffs!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 03:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm
I'm the same. Have no idea how much I'll be getting.
I know I pay something in between 4-5%, no idea how much my employer pays, and the only figure I do know for sure is the lump sum payout if I don't make it far enough.

I pay 5.5% and my employer pays 12.5%.  Watching thousands get wiped off my pensions due to Brexit and shit pissed me right off.

Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm
;D I logged in earlier to look at my work one and it started a wizard and said to me 'what kind of lifestyle would you want lead?' with some monthly amounts, I don't even know what I spend now ffs!

At least 4 months on holiday abroad a year and drive a nice car ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 03:32:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
You'll get about £200 a week off the state pension

Get the fuck in 😳

I bet the motherfuckers tax you on it though 🤔
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm »
Where I work now is decent. I pay 6% and my company pays 15%. But only been here 6 years, didnt start one anyone til I was close to 30 and always just paid a minimum before so feel
Like Im playing catch up.

Get an annual statement with projections saying youll get x a year but I have no idea whether thats assuming what I pay in will increase over time, or what. Basically all a minefield and it is something Ive stuck my head in the sand and ignored for a while.

All I know is Im paying the least% to trigger the maximum contributions from my company. Even if I could afford to pay more in i dont think it would make too much difference.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 03:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm
All I know is Im paying the least% to trigger the maximum contributions from my company. Even if I could afford to pay more in i dont think it would make too much difference.

That's the important bit really, as long as you are paying and getting the maximum contribution from your company then you should be all good. It's free money you are getting.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 03:48:33 pm »
Honestly, everyone should pay at least as much attention to their pension as they do to their net monthly pay.

Up your contributions if you can, make sure you claim the tax relief on the contributions, check the performance of your fund and keep an eye on any pension rule changes.

I always had a good pension, but early on that was down to pure luck - my first job was in a bank, and their scheme was excellent. As an 18 year old back in the early 80s I was totally ignorant of pensions, but fortunately I was in a good one from my first day in work.

As a result of my career in the bank I soon learned how important it was, and when I changed careers I insisted on a good pension as part of my new pay package.

You never know where things can lead - many years later my old bank employers found themselves with a big shortfall in their future pensions pot, and so they started to make very very generous offers to former employees like me (and my Mrs) to buy off their pension rights.

Long story short, we were offered enough so we could both retire at 55. Were not rich by any means, but we have enough to get by and enjoy a nice comfortable life, without having to work for a dickhead.

And honestly, sitting in the nice sunshine with me best mate (who also worked in the bank with me all those years ago) having a bevvy and watching the cricket, it doesnt feel like youre on a scrap heap.

My point is, you have to be in it to win it. Put as much in as you can, because the tax breaks are good, and you never know what might come of it.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:32:27 pm
Get the fuck in 😳

I bet the motherfuckers tax you on it though 🤔

Its £203 now and while it is taxable, you don't actually pay tax on it - what they do is use up a part of your allowance of £12,750 with the pension, so the new pension uses up £10,600.20 of it, so you still have £1,969.80 of your alowance before you pay tax, so if your not working any other jobs, you won't pay tax, or you can take a job that pays up to about £160 a month and won't pay any tax

Set up a gateway account and then you can check what you'll get here :- https://www.gov.uk/check-state-pension
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 04:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm
Where I work now is decent. I pay 6% and my company pays 15%. But only been here 6 years, didnt start one anyone til I was close to 30 and always just paid a minimum before so feel
Like Im playing catch up.


I started at our place just before I turned 22 and didn't have a clue so didn't go into the pension. When I 29, started seeing someone who was a teacher and she nagged the fuck out of me to go into the pension, so I did - in the next 7 years I paid in for 4 and a half as I had 2 1/2 years off sick, then we got sold and the pension got frozen. I had about £3k in it, its worth about £100k now, kick myself for not going in earlier :no
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 04:23:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:02:51 pm
Its £203 now and while it is taxable, you don't actually pay tax on it - what they do is use up a part of your allowance of £12,750 with the pension, so the new pension uses up £10,600.20 of it, so you still have £1,969.80 of your alowance before you pay tax, so if your not working any other jobs, you won't pay tax, or you can take a job that pays up to about £160 a month and won't pay any tax

Set up a gateway account and then you can check what you'll get here :- https://www.gov.uk/check-state-pension

I've got a gateway but I've been locked out since I sent them my marriage certificate.  My name and national insurance number no longer match my login details but when I use my old ones I no longer exist.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #437 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:23:31 pm
I've got a gateway but I've been locked out since I sent them my marriage certificate.  My name and national insurance number no longer match my login details but when I use my old ones I no longer exist.



Getting locked out of government related sites is a feckin pain.  Say goodbye to a day or 2 trying to regain access, esp if said process involves a phone call to HMRC, etc.  Like getting into Fort Knox. 
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #438 on: Today at 05:03:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:08:44 pm
I started at our place just before I turned 22 and didn't have a clue so didn't go into the pension. When I 29, started seeing someone who was a teacher and she nagged the fuck out of me to go into the pension, so I did - in the next 7 years I paid in for 4 and a half as I had 2 1/2 years off sick, then we got sold and the pension got frozen. I had about £3k in it, its worth about £100k now, kick myself for not going in earlier :no

I remember when I first started at my place of work and was completely ignorant around pensions, as well as the company pension, they had a voluntary contributions scheme and an older colleague nagged me into putting in as much extra a week into it as I could, as the firm would match the contributions up to a maximum of £16 in those days.

It was the best piece of advice I have ever taken onboard and I thank my lucky stars I listened to the fella, as like Rob1966 I would be kicking myself now if I hadnt



