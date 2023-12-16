Honestly, everyone should pay at least as much attention to their pension as they do to their net monthly pay.



Up your contributions if you can, make sure you claim the tax relief on the contributions, check the performance of your fund and keep an eye on any pension rule changes.



I always had a good pension, but early on that was down to pure luck - my first job was in a bank, and their scheme was excellent. As an 18 year old back in the early 80s I was totally ignorant of pensions, but fortunately I was in a good one from my first day in work.



As a result of my career in the bank I soon learned how important it was, and when I changed careers I insisted on a good pension as part of my new pay package.



You never know where things can lead - many years later my old bank employers found themselves with a big shortfall in their future pensions pot, and so they started to make very very generous offers to former employees like me (and my Mrs) to buy off their pension rights.



Long story short, we were offered enough so we could both retire at 55. Were not rich by any means, but we have enough to get by and enjoy a nice comfortable life, without having to work for a dickhead.



And honestly, sitting in the nice sunshine with me best mate (who also worked in the bank with me all those years ago) having a bevvy and watching the cricket, it doesnt feel like youre on a scrap heap.



My point is, you have to be in it to win it. Put as much in as you can, because the tax breaks are good, and you never know what might come of it.



