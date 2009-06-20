« previous next »
Things that make you feel old

Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 08:50:39 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 08:53:42 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 09:11:49 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 09:11:57 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 09:27:44 pm
When you remember Queen Square bus station was like this, the old Hood Street Gyrotory.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/79842765@N07/7394488952
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 09:32:06 pm
12/15  two were guesses
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 09:36:18 pm
I'm shite.  9/15.   ::)
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2023, 09:27:44 pm
When you remember Queen Square bus station was like this, the old Hood Street Gyrotory.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/79842765@N07/7394488952

When you remember when you used to get the bus home from the Pier Head



and you also remember getting the buses (Leyland Titans I believe they were) where you got on at the back and they had a conductor

Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 10:52:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
When you remember when you used to get the bus home from the Pier Head



and you also remember getting the buses (Leyland Titans I believe they were) where you got on at the back and they had a conductor


whenever I think of bus conductors I think about the 56 that used to go past the Cabbage Inn in Netherton near the end of the run.  very common for the connie to jump off, go in for a pint (or 2?) then get picked up as the driver started the return run.

then of course there was the connies who'd give you half your fare back, with a big wink, no ticket.  :)
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 16, 2023, 11:49:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
When you remember when you used to get the bus home from the Pier Head



and you also remember getting the buses (Leyland Titans I believe they were) where you got on at the back and they had a conductor



My bus home was from Woodside, this is how i remember Woodside back in the 80s, & the bus pictured would have been on my route home, & i just remember the route too [withdrawn December 1985, but replaced by a new network of routes, which only lasted until January 1989], that makes me feel old.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/georgeupstairs/3621890354/
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 09:15:54 am
Quote from: SamLad on November 16, 2023, 10:52:01 pm
whenever I think of bus conductors I think about the 56 that used to go past the Cabbage Inn in Netherton near the end of the run.  very common for the connie to jump off, go in for a pint (or 2?) then get picked up as the driver started the return run.

then of course there was the connies who'd give you half your fare back, with a big wink, no ticket.  :)

I used to know a bus driver, MPTE drivers and connies could have made a film "Confessions of a bus conductor" ;D

Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2023, 11:49:43 pm
My bus home was from Woodside, this is how i remember Woodside back in the 80s, & the bus pictured would have been on my route home, & i just remember the route too [withdrawn December 1985, but replaced by a new network of routes, which only lasted until January 1989], that makes me feel old.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/georgeupstairs/3621890354/

In the 70's we used to get the 15D to the Pier Head, get the ferry, then a Crosville bus to Little Sutton to visit my Ma's brother, like a little adventure
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 11:22:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 09:15:54 am
I used to know a bus driver, MPTE drivers and connies could have made a film "Confessions of a bus conductor" ;D

In the 70's we used to get the 15D to the Pier Head, get the ferry, then a Crosville bus to Little Sutton to visit my Ma's brother, like a little adventure

Back in the day, Liverpool Corporation routes to Pier Head mostly ended with either C or D [there were exceptions], C meant Pier Head via Church Street, D meant Pier Head via Dale Street.

 Then all after sorts of road changes, with one way systems, & pedestrianization schemes, meant by the early 80s, C routes to Pier Head went via Hood Street Gyrotory, & Lord Street, the D routes to pier Head went via Churchill Way Flyovers, then inbound via Dale Street, outbound via Tithebarn Street
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 11:35:50 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November 17, 2023, 11:22:49 am
Back in the day, Liverpool Corporation routes to Pier Head mostly ended with either C or D [there were exceptions], C meant Pier Head via Church Street, D meant Pier Head via Dale Street.

 Then all after sorts of road changes, with one way systems, & pedestrianization schemes, meant by the early 80s, C routes to Pier Head went via Hood Street Gyrotory, & Lord Street, the D routes to pier Head went via Churchill Way Flyovers, then inbound via Dale Street, outbound via Tithebarn Street

You learn something new every day, I never knew what the letters stood for. I can remember going over the flyover and dropping onto Dale Street on the bus and getting off near central.

I used to hate getting the 15D as it went to Kirkby town centre, round Northwood, through Southdene, then onto the Lancs, it always swapped drivers at Gillmoss, then went through Norris Green, Breck Raod and into town, took forever. The other bus was the 15C and that went through Westvale, then Fazackerley/Walton/Scotty into town. I used to get that to the match, get off on County Rd, pop in to see my Nan, then walk through Stanley PArk - happy memories
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 01:05:32 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 01:14:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 16, 2023, 09:36:18 pm
I'm shite.  9/15.   ::)


No, I'm shite   ;D

3/15



Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 01:21:17 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 17, 2023, 01:14:49 pm

No, I'm shite   ;D

3/15
my chances are so bad I'm not gonna waste time trying.

I win.  :)
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 02:06:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 17, 2023, 01:21:17 pm
my chances are so bad I'm not gonna waste time trying.

I win.  :)

You're old enough to remember them all ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 02:21:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 02:06:52 pm
You're old enough to remember them all ;D
what's this "remember" thing?
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 02:48:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 11:35:50 am
You learn something new every day, I never knew what the letters stood for. I can remember going over the flyover and dropping onto Dale Street on the bus and getting off near central.

I used to hate getting the 15D as it went to Kirkby town centre, round Northwood, through Southdene, then onto the Lancs, it always swapped drivers at Gillmoss, then went through Norris Green, Breck Raod and into town, took forever. The other bus was the 15C and that went through Westvale, then Fazackerley/Walton/Scotty into town. I used to get that to the match, get off on County Rd, pop in to see my Nan, then walk through Stanley PArk - happy memories

Their's a site that i go on, which have timetables loaded for most of the routes going back to the 50s

https://www.railwaymedia.co.uk/Timetables/Liverpool/n-5fx44

I remember the routes from the late 80s.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 04:22:19 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 06:56:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
When you remember when you used to get the bus home from the Pier Head



and you also remember getting the buses (Leyland Titans I believe they were) where you got on at the back and they had a conductor



After an evening of under age drinking in the Pen & Wig, the Croc and the Why Not wed head down to the Pier Head to buy one of those cremated pies while ogling girls and waiting for the lsat bus home.

And wasnt there a mini police station there?
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 06:57:55 pm
I remember the green double deckers and I didnt think I was that old. My grandad used to take me on them sometimes.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 07:13:46 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 17, 2023, 06:56:49 pm
After an evening of under age drinking in the Pen & Wig, the Croc and the Why Not wed head down to the Pier Head to buy one of those cremated pies while ogling girls and waiting for the lsat bus home.

And wasnt there a mini police station there?

That rings a bell that,
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 07:26:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 17, 2023, 06:57:55 pm
I remember the green double deckers and I didnt think I was that old. My grandad used to take me on them sometimes.

The all green buses were still running in the late 70's, deffo 1977 maybe 1978
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 09:41:56 pm
DJ at Wembley played I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness at the final whistle. 20 years old that.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 17, 2023, 09:48:37 pm
 
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2023, 09:41:56 pm
DJ at Wembley played I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness at the final whistle. 20 years old that.

We now are further from I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness than I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness is from Wake me up before you go go by Wham :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 18, 2023, 10:58:04 am
Decided to have a clear out in the yard, done it all but now Im fucking knackered 😂
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 18, 2023, 11:36:16 am
Quote from: Party Phil on November 17, 2023, 09:48:37 pm

We now are further from I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness than I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness is from Wake me up before you go go by Wham :o

We are getting further and further from Spurs winning the league  (over 22600 days) than from their last league title to the death of Queen Victoria  (22000 days)

It was just over 5 years when I was born, it's now 62 years (not counting this seasons early title win )
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 21, 2023, 06:40:08 pm
Joe Biden's 60th birthday can drink legally today.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 21, 2023, 08:48:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
When you remember when you used to get the bus home from the Pier Head



and you also remember getting the buses (Leyland Titans I believe they were) where you got on at the back and they had a conductor



Speaking of which, i'm old enough to remember the infamous Z stands at the Pier Head bus station, these were an island row of stands in the middle of the bus station connected by a grotty subway that stunk of piss, or you could chance it [playing dodgem with arriving buses] by crossing over the roadway instead.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/96773481@N00/8293766043/
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 21, 2023, 08:58:56 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on November 17, 2023, 09:48:37 pm

We now are further from I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness than I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness is from Wake me up before you go go by Wham :o
Hope Justin Hawkins and Andrew Ridgeley have made a Will.

Poor fuckers will be dead tomorrow
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 21, 2023, 09:02:16 pm
 
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 21, 2023, 08:58:56 pm
Hope Justin Hawkins and Andrew Ridgeley have made a Will.

Poor fuckers will be dead tomorrow

;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 09:04:19 pm
Doctor Who was 60 years old today.
I was 3   :o
