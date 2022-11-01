« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 9029 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:53:30 am
Yep.  £14.50 to be precise and handed over £5 for board!!

I can remember my father earning £11.00 a week for years,then he got a job working for one of the sub contractors on a power station and his wages shot up to £17.00.

My mother didn't know what to do with all the money.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 12:46:04 pm »
This was my first love.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:46:04 pm
This was my first love.



Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:13:25 pm
Spectrum had the better games list IIRC

Thats what I wanted, but some prick told my Dad the commodore was more educational
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:53:30 am
Yep.  £14.50 to be precise and handed over £5 for board!!

£5.00! You got off lightly!

When I started work my weekly pay was £7.00 a week and my keep was £3 10 shillings.

And I started work just before we signed Alun Evans.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:50:14 pm
Thats what I wanted, but some prick told my Dad the commodore was more educational

:lmao

Soz. Hardly mind blowing graphics here! But good old Hyper Sports, Daley Thompsons Supertest, target Renegade, Paperboy and a few others Ive long since forgotten about kept me entertained for far too long!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 01:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:09:01 pm
:lmao

Daley Thompsons Supertest,

Over on the Commodore we had Bryan fucking Jacks
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 01:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:14:33 pm
Over on the Commodore we had Bryan fucking Jacks

Porn in dot matrix form. Blimey.
Offline Claire.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 01:46:39 pm »
My brother had a spectrum, the first one I really remember playing with was an amiga 500+ and I'm such a fucking bad nerd that the most fun I had with it wasn't playing games, used to sit with the manual and had it playing sounds and stuff.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm »
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm »
This was my second computer game, after pong got a bit boring.

Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm
£5.00! You got off lightly!

When I started work my weekly pay was £7.00 a week and my keep was £3 10 shillings.

And I started work just before we signed Alun Evans.

I know I did, if it wasn't for my dad insisting on everyone paying their way mum wouldn't have wanted anything 😊
Offline Riquende

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm
£5.00! You got off lightly!



On the subject of retro games, who remembers these things? We had two of them in the village youth club, can't remember exactly what games were on them. At least one of them had controls on both sides so wasn't Space Invaders.

Offline Mr Grieves

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 09:02:50 pm »
Ten years since Grifter last graced these boards.
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:38:48 pm »
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:55:21 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:59:45 pm »
I spent my time in the woods messing about with one of these

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:14:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:45 pm
I spent my time in the woods messing about with one of these




Hunting beaver?
