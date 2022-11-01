Yep. £14.50 to be precise and handed over £5 for board!!
Crosby Nick never fails.
This was my first love.
Spectrum had the better games list IIRC
Thats what I wanted, but some prick told my Dad the commodore was more educational
Daley Thompsons Supertest,
Over on the Commodore we had Bryan fucking Jacks
Porn in dot matrix form. Blimey.
£5.00! You got off lightly!When I started work my weekly pay was £7.00 a week and my keep was £3 10 shillings.And I started work just before we signed Alun Evans.
£5.00! You got off lightly!
Snap.
I spent my time in the woods messing about with one of these
