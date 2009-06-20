Repeats of Hilll Street Blues, but at the same time it makes me feel like a little kid. When I was 5 or 6 I'd wait until my brother and sister were asleep and sneak downstairs and my mum would let me stay up late and watch it.
We may sign Salah, but I'll show my arse in the middle of town if we sign one of VVD or Keita. Not gonna happen.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Approaching 30 and coming to terms with the fact that its highly likely I have lived half my life, possibly more, already
Ahh, pressing refresh and waiting for news... just like the bad old days.Liverpool porn, this.
anyone who's negative can fuck off
grade 12 school girls. i get half a chub and than i feel dirty about myself.
hinesy
Unless you are a bad alchy deserving on being on Jeremy Kyle, behave!
What kind of work gets you the nickname Casper the ghost?
Couldn't get the top off a bottle of bleach last night, one of those where you squeeze it and twist at the same time.
Hold a powerful magnet against your stomach and then run it up your body until it's under your chin.While wearing your mum's skin as a hat.
People being born in 1993 can drink legally
Remebering this thread from when it first appeared! Also:You'd think so, now that they're 30. They probably have kids and own houses too.
This.I am 25 and already feel old, loads of footballers younger than me with all that money and fame is depressing too.Also I like Queen, Metallica and shit like that, I know they are opposites in genre but it's proper music with instruments and shit, JLS and all that bollocks can go fuck themselves, I do like Lady GaGa I am afraid to say but only because her music actually has lyrics which make sense/tell a small story as opposed to people like Ke$ha and shit like that, plus she is very talented (look up Lady Gaga Acoustic on Youtube and you will see)
Danny Murphy is a grandfather
Women, had 2 call me old in the last week.
"Dirty" and "man" as well?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Getting out of bed in the morning My first game at Anfield was 48 years agoMy youngest was 11 months old, he's 13 this month
Being born in the 1900's
Are you at least 115!
Well this is fucking depressing.
