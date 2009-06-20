« previous next »
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #80 on: August 25, 2011, 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Mouth on August 25, 2011, 03:32:02 am
Repeats of Hilll Street Blues, but at the same time it makes me feel like a little kid. When I was 5 or 6 I'd wait until my brother and sister were asleep and sneak downstairs and my mum would let me stay up late and watch it.
Wow, thats a fucking bang on shout that mate!
Quote from: Halewooder on June  3, 2017, 12:31:04 am
We may sign Salah, but I'll show my arse in the middle of town if we sign one of VVD or Keita. Not gonna happen.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #81 on: August 25, 2011, 11:29:32 pm »
Realising your little baby will be 40 in 2 months time !!!!!!!
If you have faith, you have everything.
Without it  , you have nothing.

If you are blind, you cannot see, If you are deaf you cannot hear, but if you are dumb God help you


We are like grains of sand, one amongst millions ,  and like sand ...when you walk this earth we leave behind out footprints

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #82 on: August 25, 2011, 11:41:09 pm »
Approaching 30 and coming to terms with the fact that its highly likely I have lived half my life, possibly more, already
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #83 on: August 25, 2011, 11:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on August 25, 2011, 11:41:09 pm
Approaching 30 and coming to terms with the fact that its highly likely I have lived half my life, possibly more, already
Unless you are a bad alchy deserving on being on Jeremy Kyle, behave!
Quote from: Halewooder on June  3, 2017, 12:31:04 am
We may sign Salah, but I'll show my arse in the middle of town if we sign one of VVD or Keita. Not gonna happen.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #84 on: August 25, 2011, 11:58:40 pm »
I was clearing out the attic today and I found a video of my 6th birthday party at an entertainment park. And I don't own a VCR anymore so I can't watch it. :(
Quote from: Voltaire on April 12, 2012, 10:45:14 pm
Ahh, pressing refresh and waiting for news... just like the bad old days.

Liverpool porn, this.

Quote from: Red_Isle_Chap on February 26, 2012, 08:34:27 pm
anyone who's negative can fuck off

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #85 on: August 26, 2011, 12:11:56 am »
Quote from: bored86 on August 26, 2011, 12:05:51 am
grade 12 school girls.  i get half a chub and than i feel dirty about myself.

17 year old hot girls are the modern day equivalent of the apple that god told Eve not to take. A year older & you'd think nothing of it but there's something about 17 that makes me feel like a dirty old man.
"Be on the watch, the gods will offer you chances. Know them, take them" - The laughing heart, Charles Bukowski

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #86 on: August 26, 2011, 12:45:57 am »
The theme to the Flumps.
May contain irony.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #87 on: August 26, 2011, 01:05:57 am »
Quote from: Mouth on August 25, 2011, 03:32:02 am
Repeats of Hilll Street Blues, but at the same time it makes me feel like a little kid. When I was 5 or 6 I'd wait until my brother and sister were asleep and sneak downstairs and my mum would let me stay up late and watch it.

Yeah, I get that. Grew up as a young lad with HSB. When I saw the repeats some years later, it was always the first few chords of the music that drew my attention, almost like a warm feeling coming over me of happy days in my youth without all the grown up responsibility I have now.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #88 on: August 28, 2011, 08:16:22 pm »
Yep.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #89 on: August 28, 2011, 08:26:41 pm »
Quote from: oddball2514 on August 25, 2011, 11:46:37 pm
Unless you are a bad alchy deserving on being on Jeremy Kyle, behave!

Yea cos all alchys are what you see on that show.
"Woe to you, Oh Earth and Sea, for the Devil sends the beast with wrath, because he knows the time is short...Let him who hath understanding reckon the number of the beast for it is a human number, its number is Six hundred and sixty six."

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #90 on: August 28, 2011, 08:43:09 pm »
Robinson and Flanagan
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #91 on: August 28, 2011, 09:27:47 pm »
when you hear Ken Bruce's popmaster quiz predominantly feature songs from the early 80s and you remember them as if it was 5 minutes ago........  :-\
Quote from: jeffiner1892 on November 11, 2010, 11:11:29 am
What kind of work gets you the nickname Casper the ghost?

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #92 on: September 6, 2011, 07:34:39 am »
Waking up stiff every morning and it being nothing to do with your knob....
Indeed...

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #93 on: September 6, 2011, 09:42:17 am »
Couldn't get the top off a bottle of bleach last night, one of those where you squeeze it and twist at the same time.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #94 on: September 6, 2011, 09:47:04 am »
Quote from: jaffod on September  6, 2011, 09:42:17 am
Couldn't get the top off a bottle of bleach last night, one of those where you squeeze it and twist at the same time.
This!

Noticing my pincer grip (finger and thumb pinch) has no strength in anymore, so opening packets involves far too much reaching for scissors.  :-[
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #95 on: September 6, 2011, 09:47:42 am »
People being born in 1993 can drink legally
Quote from: BIGdavalad on February 24, 2008, 08:25:32 pm
Hold a powerful magnet against your stomach and then run it up your body until it's under your chin.


While wearing your mum's skin as a hat.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:54:02 pm »
Danny Murphy is a grandfather
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:54:23 pm »
Remebering this thread from when it first appeared! :o



Also:
Quote from: Chinbits on September  6, 2011, 09:47:42 am
People being born in 1993 can drink legally

You'd think so, now that they're 30. They probably have kids and own houses too.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
Teacher tells his class when he were a lad there was only one phone per household.

Grossed out by the idea of sharing, they were most curious as to who got to pick the ringtone.
Expect nothing.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm »
Getting out of bed in the morning  :(

My first game at Anfield was 48 years ago

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:54:23 pm
Remebering this thread from when it first appeared! :o



Also:
You'd think so, now that they're 30. They probably have kids and own houses too.

My youngest was 11 months old, he's 13 this month
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: jaffod on September  6, 2011, 09:42:17 am
Couldn't get the top off a bottle of bleach last night, one of those where you squeeze it and twist at the same time.

Don't stress, I am sure there are better ways of doing yourself in
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on August 22, 2011, 02:35:07 pm
This.

I am 25 and already feel old, loads of footballers younger than me with all that money and fame is depressing too.

Also I like Queen, Metallica and shit like that, I know they are opposites in genre but it's proper music with instruments and shit, JLS and all that bollocks can go fuck themselves, I do like Lady GaGa I am afraid to say but only because her music actually has lyrics which make sense/tell a small story as opposed to people like Ke$ha and shit like that, plus she is very talented (look up Lady Gaga Acoustic on Youtube and you will see)

Warra post.

37 now. Where has the time gone!? Also I have been on here way longer than I thought haha!
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:54:02 pm
Danny Murphy is a grandfather


The baby?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm »
Getting out of the bath.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Alf on August 22, 2011, 07:42:46 pm
Women, had 2 call me old in the last week.

Quote from: stevedo on August 22, 2011, 07:45:43 pm
"Dirty" and "man" as well?

:lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:01:18 pm »
Rafa Benitez is a month younger than me.   :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:11:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:42 pm
Getting out of bed in the morning  :(

My first game at Anfield was 48 years ago

My youngest was 11 months old, he's 13 this month
My God. Mine was 52 years ago.  :o

Now I do feel old.  :-\
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:42 pm
Getting out of bed in the morning  :(

My first game at Anfield was 48 years ago

My youngest was 11 months old, he's 13 this month

My first game at Anfield was 11th September 1965 , 2-1 against Fulham.

And Bobby Robson and Rodney Marsh were playing for Fulham.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Being born in the 1900's
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:16:31 pm
Being born in the 1900's

I'm in my 7th decade now. There's a woman over the road who was born in 1920
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:16:31 pm
Being born in the 1900's

Are you at least 115!
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:23:42 pm
Are you at least 115!

My first thought was fuck me Chakan is ancient, then I twigged he means 1900 to 1999 (I hope)
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:32:15 pm »
Well this is fucking depressing.
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:32:15 pm
Well this is fucking depressing.
Change the subject to dog farts, Claire.   ;) :P
