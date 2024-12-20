Enjoyed that AFQ.



I'm not feeling particularly Christmassy and there's a very fucking legitimate reason for it. I don't need to be told to cheer up or "get into the swing of it"



This isn't to dig out anyone on the show (I think it was Kelly who was saying she's looking at herself to ask does she enjoy it or is she forcing herself).



Sometimes AFQ is what you need, a bizarre conversation punctured with am awful pun..



Sometimes you get a recommendation of something you've never watched or heard of and love it (anyone who didn't take Atko up on Deadloch you need to sort yourself out).



Really needed that this morning so thanks to all and I hope everyone connected with the Wrap and even you miserable sods who only come on here to criticise a show or a contributor (yes I know I also do that) also does.



