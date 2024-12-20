That started years ago. I dont follow Dan and muted him on Twitter a long time ago so I didnt see his horseshit opinions. If memory serves me correctly a lot of the more scathing stuff came after we signed Darwin. I dont know the origins of the Graham/data team wanted Nkunku but he was the first account Id seen running with it as a viewpoint, that Graham has since confirmed in his book/book promotion. Im pretty sure it was Darwin Dan was livid about or it might have been the signing of Gakpo in the January, that was widely seen as a Lijnders signing, Id argue Gakpos turned out to be a better player/signing than Nkunku and probably Darwin as well so the criticism that felt unfair at the time now just looks daft. Quite a peculiar time for the club that period wasnt it? Simon Hughes writing sting pieces against the foreign fitness coaches, Mel Reddy writing pieces that we were no longer data-led and werent using the data people anymore etc feels a lifetime ago yet most of it was being written 18-24 months ago.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Also I think the lads' schedule for their Australian tour is clinically insane. Do they know how far away it is and how big it is?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
I dont think theyre planning on walking between venues
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah hopefully theyve hired a ute.
Martin Fitzgerald is well funny
Enjoyed that AFQ. I'm not feeling particularly Christmassy and there's a very fucking legitimate reason for it. I don't need to be told to cheer up or "get into the swing of it"This isn't to dig out anyone on the show (I think it was Kelly who was saying she's looking at herself to ask does she enjoy it or is she forcing herself).Sometimes AFQ is what you need, a bizarre conversation punctured with am awful pun..Sometimes you get a recommendation of something you've never watched or heard of and love it (anyone who didn't take Atko up on Deadloch you need to sort yourself out).Really needed that this morning so thanks to all and I hope everyone connected with the Wrap and even you miserable sods who only come on here to criticise a show or a contributor (yes I know I also do that) also does.
Tepid recommended this n the TV thread a few months ago
Eagerly awaiting the Agony Hour podcast
We need a search option - the old episodes were absolutely golden.
looking on patreon search was a re-release of a load on may 19 2023.
With apologies, because I hate seeing posts like this myself, but it's just honest feedback at this point.Kev Walsh, especially a few pints deep, makes almost all content unbearable.
We won 5-0, can only imagine he was calling Kostas all the names under the sun?
Early dig at Kostas. More FSG shite. Talked over everyone.zero humility.
No Steve Graves on a Christmas quiz is like Italy missing from the World Cup.
Better?Thats a bit harsh on Steve!
Noooooo! Im saying its worse! Like the classic memories from yesteryear its a lesser tournament for their/his absence.
Fans of Kev Walsh talking over people will love the quiz.
It's been a struggle to not comment again Honestly feel for Neil. The amount of effort that he must put in each year to pull that together.
They could not have him on as many shows but they won't because he's mates with them all. He stops me listening to content, and I can see I'm not the only one.
