Offline baffled

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29800 on: December 20, 2024, 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 20, 2024, 02:21:18 pm
That started years ago. I dont follow Dan and muted him on Twitter a long time ago so I didnt see his horseshit opinions. If memory serves me correctly a lot of the more scathing stuff came after we signed Darwin. I dont know the origins of the Graham/data team wanted Nkunku but he was the first account Id seen running with it as a viewpoint, that Graham has since confirmed in his book/book promotion. Im pretty sure it was Darwin Dan was livid about or it might have been the signing of Gakpo in the January, that was widely seen as a Lijnders signing, Id argue Gakpos turned out to be a better player/signing than Nkunku and probably Darwin as well so the criticism that felt unfair at the time now just looks daft.

Quite a peculiar time for the club that period wasnt it? Simon Hughes writing sting pieces against the foreign fitness coaches, Mel Reddy writing pieces that we were no longer data-led and werent using the data people anymore etc feels a lifetime ago yet most of it was being written 18-24 months ago.

Not to mention that insane piece Simon Hughes and his grinding axes wrote about Inglethorpe's private life. Very much stopped paying attention to anything he writes.
Offline baffled

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29801 on: December 20, 2024, 02:52:49 pm »
Also I think the lads' schedule for their Australian tour is clinically insane. Do they know how far away it is and how big it is?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29802 on: December 20, 2024, 03:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 20, 2024, 02:21:18 pm
That started years ago. I dont follow Dan and muted him on Twitter a long time ago so I didnt see his horseshit opinions. If memory serves me correctly a lot of the more scathing stuff came after we signed Darwin. I dont know the origins of the Graham/data team wanted Nkunku but he was the first account Id seen running with it as a viewpoint, that Graham has since confirmed in his book/book promotion. Im pretty sure it was Darwin Dan was livid about or it might have been the signing of Gakpo in the January, that was widely seen as a Lijnders signing, Id argue Gakpos turned out to be a better player/signing than Nkunku and probably Darwin as well so the criticism that felt unfair at the time now just looks daft.

Quite a peculiar time for the club that period wasnt it? Simon Hughes writing sting pieces against the foreign fitness coaches, Mel Reddy writing pieces that we were no longer data-led and werent using the data people anymore etc feels a lifetime ago yet most of it was being written 18-24 months ago.
Like all these things, there will have been some truth in the idea that the club were operating differently with Klopp (and Ljinders) having a lot more control over recruitment. However, while the 22-23 season served as an indictment of the new operation, the following season demonstrated that the magic was still in place - with this season serving as an added endorsement of recent transfer activity. The problem for the like of Kennett is that hed tied his colours to the mast and - like all true red-blooded men on social media - never backed down from his sanctimonious and headstrong position.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29803 on: December 20, 2024, 03:05:06 pm »
Quote from: baffled on December 20, 2024, 02:52:49 pm
Also I think the lads' schedule for their Australian tour is clinically insane. Do they know how far away it is and how big it is?
I dont think theyre planning on walking between venues :P
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29804 on: December 20, 2024, 03:23:51 pm »
Was in the alehouse before a UEFA game last season and overhead Si Hughes sounding like an insufferable prat.

Cant make many games now he has kids, but manages the big games.
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29805 on: December 20, 2024, 03:38:18 pm »
Martin Fitzgerald is well funny
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29806 on: December 20, 2024, 03:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on December 20, 2024, 03:05:06 pm
I dont think theyre planning on walking between venues :P

Yeah hopefully theyve hired a ute.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29807 on: December 20, 2024, 04:13:03 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 20, 2024, 03:42:37 pm
Yeah hopefully theyve hired a ute.
Rack off you dag!
Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29808 on: December 20, 2024, 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 20, 2024, 03:38:18 pm
Martin Fitzgerald is well funny

Yes. That was a cracker of a show  ;D
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29809 on: December 23, 2024, 02:51:52 am »
Class to bring Sam on there at the end of the Post Match Pint :lmao
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29810 on: December 23, 2024, 11:26:18 am »
Enjoyed that AFQ.

I'm not feeling particularly Christmassy and there's a very fucking legitimate reason for it. I don't need to be told to cheer up or "get into the swing of it"

This isn't to dig out anyone on the show (I think it was Kelly who was saying she's looking at herself to ask does she enjoy it or is she forcing herself).

Sometimes AFQ is what you need, a bizarre conversation punctured with am awful pun..

Sometimes you get a recommendation of something you've never watched or heard of and love it (anyone who didn't take Atko up on Deadloch you need to sort yourself out).

Really needed that this morning so thanks to all and I hope everyone connected with the Wrap and even you miserable sods who only come on here to criticise a show or a contributor (yes I know I also do that) also does.

Online zero zero

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29811 on: December 23, 2024, 09:21:36 pm »
Merry Christmas to you all  :wave


I'm just savouring TAW 3-6 show. I usually enjoy what Ian Simon has to say, but today... it's like gold nuggets coming out of his mouth every time he speaks  :champ . Ian Ryan, Mo and Neil have been great too but I just had to share. And I'm only 13:14 in.


EDIT: Great shirt too
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29812 on: December 24, 2024, 03:56:35 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 23, 2024, 11:26:18 am
Enjoyed that AFQ.

I'm not feeling particularly Christmassy and there's a very fucking legitimate reason for it. I don't need to be told to cheer up or "get into the swing of it"

This isn't to dig out anyone on the show (I think it was Kelly who was saying she's looking at herself to ask does she enjoy it or is she forcing herself).

Sometimes AFQ is what you need, a bizarre conversation punctured with am awful pun..

Sometimes you get a recommendation of something you've never watched or heard of and love it (anyone who didn't take Atko up on Deadloch you need to sort yourself out).

Really needed that this morning so thanks to all and I hope everyone connected with the Wrap and even you miserable sods who only come on here to criticise a show or a contributor (yes I know I also do that) also does.

Tepid recommended this n the  TV thread a few months ago

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29813 on: December 24, 2024, 04:51:56 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 24, 2024, 03:56:35 am
Tepid recommended this n the  TV thread a few months ago



It was back in March when Atko mentioned it.

They've just finished filming season two.

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29814 on: December 24, 2024, 02:47:43 pm »
Neil absolutely spot on about Christmas dinner  :lickin   (and also snooker)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L_gyKX1xDL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L_gyKX1xDL4</a>
Offline Damian V

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29815 on: December 26, 2024, 11:02:12 am »
Eagerly awaiting the Agony Hour podcast
Offline Zizou

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29816 on: December 26, 2024, 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: Damian V on December 26, 2024, 11:02:12 am
Eagerly awaiting the Agony Hour podcast

We need a search option - the old episodes were absolutely golden.
Offline Claire.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29817 on: December 26, 2024, 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on December 26, 2024, 11:03:34 am
We need a search option - the old episodes were absolutely golden.

looking on patreon search was a re-release of a load on may 19 2023.
Offline klopptopia

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29818 on: December 26, 2024, 09:04:56 pm »
Was deffo Sean Rodgers on the prime coverage during YNWA pre game
Offline Zizou

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29819 on: December 27, 2024, 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 26, 2024, 12:01:36 pm
looking on patreon search was a re-release of a load on may 19 2023.

Nice, thanks! Well worth a scroll back.  ;D
Offline wige

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29820 on: December 29, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
With apologies, because I hate seeing posts like this myself, but it's just honest feedback at this point.

Kev Walsh, especially a few pints deep, makes almost all content unbearable.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29821 on: December 30, 2024, 10:18:46 am »
Quote from: wige on December 29, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
With apologies, because I hate seeing posts like this myself, but it's just honest feedback at this point.

Kev Walsh, especially a few pints deep, makes almost all content unbearable.

We won 5-0, can only imagine he was calling Kostas all the names under the sun?
Offline wige

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29822 on: December 30, 2024, 01:07:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 30, 2024, 10:18:46 am
We won 5-0, can only imagine he was calling Kostas all the names under the sun?

Early dig at Kostas. More FSG shite. Talked over everyone.zero humility.
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29823 on: December 30, 2024, 01:24:09 pm »
Quote from: wige on December 30, 2024, 01:07:04 pm
Early dig at Kostas. More FSG shite. Talked over everyone.zero humility.

He used to ruin every AFQ he was on doing this.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29824 on: December 30, 2024, 01:24:12 pm »
Quote from: wige on December 30, 2024, 01:07:04 pm
Early dig at Kostas. More FSG shite. Talked over everyone.zero humility.

Ha ha, death, taxes and Kev Walsh.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29825 on: December 30, 2024, 01:54:32 pm »
Quote from: wige on December 29, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
With apologies, because I hate seeing posts like this myself, but it's just honest feedback at this point.

Kev Walsh, especially a few pints deep, makes almost all content unbearable.

Yep, I've stopped listening to most shows he's on but I love the Pink so wanted to listen this time despite that. We've won 5 nil, how bad can it be, I thought!
Offline Hij

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29826 on: December 31, 2024, 11:32:37 am »
Haha, I love the bones of Kev Walsh me.

But then it's usually me talking over him at half time on the Kop ;D
Online Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29827 on: January 1, 2025, 04:09:38 pm »
No Steve Graves on a Christmas quiz is like Italy missing from the World Cup.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29828 on: January 1, 2025, 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on January  1, 2025, 04:09:38 pm
No Steve Graves on a Christmas quiz is like Italy missing from the World Cup.

Better?

Thats a bit harsh on Steve!
Online Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29829 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  1, 2025, 08:43:41 pm
Better?

Thats a bit harsh on Steve!

Noooooo! Im saying its worse! Like the classic memories from yesteryear its a lesser tournament for their/his absence.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29830 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 am »
Pretty dissappoing episode on Premier League.
All that talk about teams facing relegation and not a single mention of Manchester United. :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29831 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:24:38 am
Noooooo! Im saying its worse! Like the classic memories from yesteryear its a lesser tournament for their/his absence.

Haha I know - was just chucking in my (irrational?) dislike of Italy in there.

Fans of Kev Walsh talking over people will love the quiz. :D

I was screaming Real Madrid when Mo and Dan were working through the European teams Salah has scored against.
Offline wige

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29832 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:02 am

Fans of Kev Walsh talking over people will love the quiz. :D


It's been a struggle to not comment again :)

Honestly feel for Neil. The amount of effort that he must put in each year to pull that together.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29833 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:00:01 am
It's been a struggle to not comment again :)

Honestly feel for Neil. The amount of effort that he must put in each year to pull that together.
They could not have him on as many shows but they won't because he's mates with them all. He stops me listening to content, and I can see I'm not the only one.
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29834 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:18:47 am
They could not have him on as many shows but they won't because he's mates with them all. He stops me listening to content, and I can see I'm not the only one.

Yeah I used to avoid the shows hes on too
Offline redforlife

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29835 on: Today at 08:05:46 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:00:01 am
It's been a struggle to not comment again :)

Honestly feel for Neil. The amount of effort that he must put in each year to pull that together.

Not half!
Online dai_bonehead

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29836 on: Today at 08:32:24 am »
I only get the free stuff - so maybe Im talking from a position of not having consumed too much content - but I like Kev Walsh. And no - I dont agree with him about FSG, but I like his delivery and that he has the courage of to say what he thinks.

You need variety in contributors. Not just opinions, but contributors from all walks of life and backgrounds. Echo chambers are problematic. 
