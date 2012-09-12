Was listening to the Team Talk just now: "Should have gone weaker against Real Madrid in case of injuries" followed by "Wish we'd drawn someone stronger in the FA Cup so we can get knocked out".



No thanks.



Hate both arguments. Firstly, it's shite to lose a regular starter like Konate but if Gomez or Quansah started and got injured then there's the same panic of being down to only 3 senior options at centre half. If he'd made loads of changes and we got beat by Madrid then the remaining games look slightly more important. Now they're a good chance to rest a few in each game and bring squad players up to speed, maybe even give a young lad a go somewhere.As for the FA Cup shout, again just bollocks. A struggling League Two side is a great draw because it gives us a really good chance to progress (the most important part of all) while bringing in squad players and some youngsters. I've seen the same argument quite a lot recently about how the League Cup run supposedly derailed our entire season last year and it's just nonsense, I'd love to know how a few bad results in April came about because we won a tournament that ended in February with rotational options and kids. In fact, if you look at how we won both cups in 2022, you'll find that throughout both tournaments it was mostly non-starting players that did much of the work. The contributions of our regular starting XI players was pretty small.