« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3501932 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,353
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29720 on: November 15, 2024, 05:29:48 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on November 15, 2024, 03:58:01 pm
If that's your point then fair enough. I'm just not sure why you keep reiterating Gary Neville's position. Comes across as giving a flat-earther their say for the sake of "balance".

I don't think any one is "upset", either nor feel anyone is uncomfortable for having their views challenged. I enjoy Neil's chats with Rory and can accept that not every journalist can be David Conn.

Im not purposefully re-iterating Gary Nevilles position on this. I actually have no idea what his viewpoint is or care much for what it is.

Ill be honest the only things Ive read or heard on the Coote subject is the stuff Ive heard on TAW, what Ive read here or what the limited number of people have said at work. Im not really one for reading papers, listening to TalkSport or watching pundits on SkySporrs or SkySporrs news.

Outside noise on the Coote situation or in fact any football situation is quite limited for me. I just thought the argument that there no evidence Cootes refereeing decisions were biased against Liverpool was an obvious viewpoint that some could reasonably make. I do not necessarily agree with it but its hard to conclusively disapprove it, in a way that is different to how you can deal with flat earthers arguments.
« Last Edit: November 15, 2024, 08:36:14 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29721 on: November 15, 2024, 05:53:27 pm »
Everyone on trend with their autumn 2024 colours today  ;D



Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29722 on: November 15, 2024, 07:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on November 15, 2024, 05:29:48 pm
I just thought the argument that there no evidence Cootes refereeing decisions were biased against Liverpool was an obvious viewpoint that some could reasonably make. I do t necessarily agree with it but its hard to conclusively disapprove in a way that is different to how you can deal with flat earthers arguments.

If you look at the overturns when he was VAR in Liverpool league games, it's 3-2 in the Reds' favour. Ignore offsides as they are (theoretically) objective, then it's 2-1. He instigated the penalty in last seasons Anfield Merseyside derby, at which point it was 0-0. We probably liked him then!

This obviously doesn't prove that he isn't biased against Liverpool. There are of course decisions that we might feel should have been made that weren't. But then I've also seen people sharing examples of bad calls from games in which he was the fourth official, which is beyond stretching it to 'prove' bias.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Cheers like
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29723 on: November 15, 2024, 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on November 15, 2024, 03:58:01 pm
If that's your point then fair enough. I'm just not sure why you keep reiterating Gary Neville's position. Comes across as giving a flat-earther their say for the sake of "balance".

I don't think any one is "upset", either nor feel anyone is uncomfortable for having their views challenged. I enjoy Neil's chats with Rory and can accept that not every journalist can be David Conn.

Oh give over. It doesnt come across as giving a flat earther a platform. Absolute drivel.
Logged

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,086
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29724 on: November 15, 2024, 08:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on November 15, 2024, 07:46:13 pm
Oh give over. It doesnt come across as giving a flat earther a platform. Absolute drivel.
Charming ;D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29725 on: November 15, 2024, 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 13, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
Also, pretty certain Rory is a Liverpool fan. Openly so.

Pretty sure he has admitted it in the past, but is not open about it at all lately.

On Smith in general, I've said numerous times that I get very fed up at his idea of "balance" and "good people on both sides"-type takes. It's like sometimes he thinks that because he's appearing on a Liverpool podcast that he needs to be careful about any pro-Liverpool bias and goes down the middle on everything, even when it's a bit much and borderline nonsensical to do that.

To be fair though, in the case of the most recent episode, nothing he said annoyed me in particular. And unlike some other absolute idiots in the media this week, he seemed to be fairly sane in basically agreeing Coote's PL career was done for the bias video alone.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29726 on: November 16, 2024, 11:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on November 15, 2024, 11:35:26 am

What you are describing is a different argument to mine.

I said theres no direct evidence that Cootes documented behaviour resulted in him discriminating against Liverpool as an on field ref. Its unlikely therell ever be direct evidence unless he admitted to doing so.

Its in this vacuum of evidence that I think you can reasonably construct an argument that Cootes behaviour shows a bias against Liverpool that could explain some of his decisions as a referee (either conscious or unconscious) or equally you can make the counter argument that the video evidence doesnt necessarily mean hes made biased decisions against Liverpool.

My point wasnt that one of these extremes is more valid than the other - I have my own opinion on what I think the likely truth is. The point is more that the current evidence isnt binary or conclusive  and therefore why are people so upset by someone else having a counter opinion to their own on a podcast or TV.

I think the frustration comes from the fact that one side demanded evidence of bias and then when that evidence came they dismissed it as not being proof beyond reasonable doubt, as though this was a murder trial. At the very least there should be an acknowledgement that the case for bias has significantly strengthened, but it seems like some are determined to hold their position. If the necessary bar is for a VAR to announce on a broadcast feed "that was reckless violent conduct by Jordan Pickford, but I am advising you not to give a red card because Jurgen Klopp is an arrogant German c*nt" then there is no point even having a discussion. Also, the big mental health pearl clutching response is a despicable attempt to make those demanding accountability to be the bad guys.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29727 on: November 24, 2024, 07:39:10 pm »
https://youtu.be/y-9L9qs-y-M?si=rC2r73jXtH_elWNf

Free episode of PMP as part of "free week".
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,375
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29728 on: November 24, 2024, 11:26:52 pm »
Enjoyed the juxtoposition between The Pink and The Post Match Pint, both great today in their own way.
Logged
:D

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29729 on: November 25, 2024, 12:00:18 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 24, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
https://youtu.be/y-9L9qs-y-M?si=rC2r73jXtH_elWNf

Free episode of PMP as part of "free week".
Thanks DS,  didnt realise it was free week

Some mad shouts from Johnno  :D
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29730 on: November 25, 2024, 10:26:21 am »
What's the wind reading for Sunday?
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29731 on: November 25, 2024, 10:35:09 am »
Imagine if Ben Johnson was on RAWK  ;D

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29732 on: November 25, 2024, 05:09:50 pm »
Repeatedly calling Lallana a c*nt and accusing him of stealing his wages when he was here cause he got injured  :puke2
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29733 on: November 26, 2024, 03:55:58 am »
What kind of dipshit says that?
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29734 on: November 26, 2024, 08:03:28 pm »
Some thoughts on the upbeat 1990s Liverpool Season Review VHS football-action background music on the Wrap Up:

While I see what they`re going for and how the discussion might have been in the TAW Monday meeting, I think over time it becomes too stressful to listen to. And yes, it`s a nice nod to the past and follows in the tradition of some fabulous edited John Motson- voiceovers, but I think they`ve been too clever for their own good here.

Also, love TAW.
Logged

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29735 on: November 27, 2024, 09:28:08 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on November 26, 2024, 08:03:28 pm
Some thoughts on the upbeat 1990s Liverpool Season Review VHS football-action background music on the Wrap Up:

While I see what they`re going for and how the discussion might have been in the TAW Monday meeting, I think over time it becomes too stressful to listen to. And yes, it`s a nice nod to the past and follows in the tradition of some fabulous edited John Motson- voiceovers, but I think they`ve been too clever for their own good here.

Also, love TAW.

I personally don't have a problem with the intro/opening music used for the intro to the Wrap Up. It's a nice vibe, especially back when it was introduced in the summer. It does feel a little out of place now in the festive season but I generally have no problem with it.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29736 on: November 29, 2024, 09:16:07 pm »
Just a heads up in case anyone reads it, some of the bits on the app are still down as Premium despite it being your free week.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,314
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29737 on: November 30, 2024, 09:44:21 am »
Cracking up with all the Captain Banana Serbia killer chat on AFQ this morning. :D
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,776
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29738 on: December 1, 2024, 08:04:11 pm »
Credit to Phil Blundell who called the 11 points gap two weeks ago :)
Logged

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29739 on: December 2, 2024, 12:58:28 am »
stirring stuff

Oh come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
...

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29740 on: December 2, 2024, 12:18:45 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on December  2, 2024, 12:58:28 am
stirring stuff

Oh come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
...

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Brilliant post-match show!!!  :lmao at the end there. Love it!
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,314
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29741 on: December 2, 2024, 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on December  2, 2024, 12:58:28 am
stirring stuff

Oh come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
...

 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Must have rewound and replayed that about 5 times on my commute this morning. Fucking love Damian!

Stirring stuff as already said, prefect way to end it.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29742 on: December 3, 2024, 07:44:43 am »
Feels strange to say it, but the newer Man City fan they've had on a couple of times lately is good. Think he's quite fair and balanced, both about his own club and others.
Logged

Offline Lfsea

  • Half a grand, so it is
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29743 on: December 3, 2024, 10:02:36 am »
Tricky to communicate the depth of panic attack I just had after seeing the notification for the Friday show appearing on my phone this morning
Logged

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,086
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29744 on: December 4, 2024, 12:34:39 pm »
Was listening to the Team Talk just now: "Should have gone weaker against Real Madrid in case of injuries" followed by "Wish we'd drawn someone stronger in the FA Cup so we can get knocked out".

No thanks.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29745 on: December 4, 2024, 02:31:32 pm »
The problem Liverpool have had -for about four years or more - is that its not that easy to get knocked out of domestic cup competitions. You can make several changes but your potentially tricky opponent has also done the same thing. As a result, Liverpools squad players succeeds in beating the opposition. It takes a pretty good team to catch us on an iffy day (Old Trafford in April) for us to stumble.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,406
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29746 on: December 4, 2024, 03:19:00 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on December  4, 2024, 12:34:39 pm
Was listening to the Team Talk just now: "Should have gone weaker against Real Madrid in case of injuries" followed by "Wish we'd drawn someone stronger in the FA Cup so we can get knocked out".

No thanks.

Hate both arguments. Firstly, it's shite to lose a regular starter like Konate but if Gomez or Quansah started and got injured then there's the same panic of being down to only 3 senior options at centre half. If he'd made loads of changes and we got beat by Madrid then the remaining games look slightly more important. Now they're a good chance to rest a few in each game and bring squad players up to speed, maybe even give a young lad a go somewhere.

As for the FA Cup shout, again just bollocks. A struggling League Two side is a great draw because it gives us a really good chance to progress (the most important part of all) while bringing in squad players and some youngsters. I've seen the same argument quite a lot recently about how the League Cup run supposedly derailed our entire season last year and it's just nonsense, I'd love to know how a few bad results in April came about because we won a tournament that ended in February with rotational options and kids. In fact, if you look at how we won both cups in 2022, you'll find that throughout both tournaments it was mostly non-starting players that did much of the work. The contributions of our regular starting XI players was pretty small.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29747 on: Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm »
Started listening to Midweek Extra. Only about 20 minutes but for anyone who listened to all of it, did they eventually work out that Nyoni played at Brighton?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,375
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 02:51:51 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  4, 2024, 02:31:32 pm
The problem Liverpool have had -for about four years or more - is that its not that easy to get knocked out of domestic cup competitions. You can make several changes but your potentially tricky opponent has also done the same thing. As a result, Liverpools squad players succeeds in beating the opposition. It takes a pretty good team to catch us on an iffy day (Old Trafford in April) for us to stumble.

I mean we really fucking tried against Everton but Jones had other ideas.
Logged
:D

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 06:56:14 am »
Gibbo posted something quite telling on the Facebook subscriber group. It was a line graph of participation and interaction on the group over the past 30 days. Given the incredible form Liverpool have been through in that time it was pretty depressing to see the HUGE spike in activity after Wednesdays draw. Not entirely clear but it seems like a 600% rise in posts after the 3-3 compared to after Madrid or City. I may have got my numbers mixed up there.

But, strewthtells a story.
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,314
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29750 on: Today at 07:02:33 am »
Its like here- the Most Onlinealways used to be after some tumultuous result in the late Rafa years I think.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29751 on: Today at 07:23:27 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:02:33 am
Its like here- the Most Onlinealways used to be after some tumultuous result in the late Rafa years I think.

can often see it in the post-match threads page counts.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29752 on: Today at 08:23:41 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 07:23:27 am
can often see it in the post-match threads page counts.
Yeah. How many posts about Kelleher and Darwin does one thread need?!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Up
« previous next »
 