I dont agree with Smith on lots of things, I did agree with him on this.
I took him not knowing the ins and outs of Salahs weird refereeing as him not being a Liverpool fan and not being obsessed with everything in the way that most of us are. I can tell you the exact date that weird refereeing started - it was after he was deemed to have gone down a bit easily for a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day 2018 - I doubt Smith can because why would he be able to?
Disagree with him all you want but it isnt intellectual dishonesty or anything else, its just one mans opinion on a subject which happens to mostly align with mine.
One man's opinion can be intellectually dishonest. Rory might even call it unconsciously so.
Intellectual dishonesty, to me, involves prioritizing an agenda over a balanced, evidence-based view. There are a simple set of facts that are available to the public right now: a video where a referee calls a manager a c*nt, calls a club shit, and partakes in some sort of prejudice against scousers. To dance around the implications of these comments, as Smith does in my opinion, is to ignore clear facts in favor of an abstract theory about subconscious bias.
In this case, Smiths reluctance to acknowledge referee bias as anything other than unconscious with a dash of incompetence aligns with a common trend in media: in an attempt to uphold an image of journalistic objectivity, they end up dismissing or downplaying the obvious examples of bias, sacrificing accuracy or honesty for perceived neutrality, which ultimately misleads the audience.
To the last point - part of the journalistic responsibility to forming an opinion for a podcast you're going on is to specifically research the subject at hand. A random redditor managed to do a simple statistical analysis in a matter of hours that is very telling. An attempt to research or discover this before sprinting to emphasize repeatedly that you do not perceive one to be consciously biased is dishonest in my view.