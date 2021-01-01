Rory is always my favourite of the Neil chats, by quite some way. I see where people are coming from in terms of this call but also think it did well to puncture a little of the full blown agenda talk I've seen in places. I think our fan base is generally really good at being informed and discussing things and while the Cootes stuff has certain implications the last thing I want is to see our fans turn into tin foil heat wearing, mouth frothing conspiracy theorists. Or Arsenal fans as they are also known.



Echo the conversation when it touched upon not knowing the refs names. I generally completely disengage with the ref stuff because I find it's where fans are least objective. There's certainly some genuine egregious grievances with refs but I find no joy or value in focusing on them. I'll typically skip forward when it's covered in any post match show. I understand why people are frustrated though. Especially when margins are so fine for win/lose.



This Cootes stuff is just another level. And coupled with the trips abroad stuff, I think speaks to a general seediness more than anything else. They just seem like terrible people, where the thought of spending anytime in their company makes my skin crawl.







