The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29680 on: Yesterday at 08:01:29 pm
Rory Smith is not a serious person
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29681 on: Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm
I completely agree with Rory Smith. Ive written extensively on this elsewhere.

Im also fine with people disagreeing with him. I do, however, find it tiresome that Rorys integrity is somehow compromised by having such an opinion. Lumping journalists into the apparent conspiracy is all a bit much. It leads to the idea that anyone who doesnt adopt your views is somehow on the take to preserve their position.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29682 on: Yesterday at 08:41:54 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm
I completely agree with Rory Smith. Ive written extensively on this elsewhere.

Im also fine with people disagreeing with him. I do, however, find it tiresome that Rorys integrity is somehow compromised by having such an opinion. Lumping journalists into the apparent conspiracy is all a bit much. It leads to the idea that anyone who doesnt adopt your views is somehow on the take to preserve their position.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29683 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm
I completely agree with Rory Smith. Ive written extensively on this elsewhere.

Im also fine with people disagreeing with him. I do, however, find it tiresome that Rorys integrity is somehow compromised by having such an opinion. Lumping journalists into the apparent conspiracy is all a bit much. It leads to the idea that anyone who doesnt adopt your views is somehow on the take to preserve their position.

The guy was Full of praise for Manchester Cities commercial department.  Can you spin that one?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29684 on: Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
The guy was Full of praise for Manchester Cities commercial department.  Can you spin that one?
Wasnt that Citys press team?

Also, Im not spinning. Plurality of opinion on this is legitimate.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29685 on: Yesterday at 09:02:53 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm
Wasnt that Citys press team?

Also, Im not spinning. Plurality of opinion on this is legitimate.
Pretty sure it included praise for the commercial department and they are not the words of a serious person.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29686 on: Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm
I dont agree with Smith on lots of things, I did agree with him on this.

I took him not knowing the ins and outs of Salahs weird refereeing as him not being a Liverpool fan and not being obsessed with everything in the way that most of us are. I can tell you the exact date that weird refereeing started - it was after he was deemed to have gone down a bit easily for a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day 2018 - I doubt Smith can because why would he be able to?

Disagree with him all you want but it isnt intellectual dishonesty or anything else, its just one mans opinion on a subject which happens to mostly align with mine.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29687 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm
I dont agree with Smith on lots of things, I did agree with him on this.

I took him not knowing the ins and outs of Salahs weird refereeing as him not being a Liverpool fan and not being obsessed with everything in the way that most of us are. I can tell you the exact date that weird refereeing started - it was after he was deemed to have gone down a bit easily for a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day 2018 - I doubt Smith can because why would he be able to?

Disagree with him all you want but it isnt intellectual dishonesty or anything else, its just one mans opinion on a subject which happens to mostly align with mine.

Intellectually dishonesty is his consistent glossing over City's cheating and everything that fucking despicable club stands form when discussing them
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29688 on: Yesterday at 10:17:03 pm
Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm
I dont agree with Smith on lots of things, I did agree with him on this.

I took him not knowing the ins and outs of Salahs weird refereeing as him not being a Liverpool fan and not being obsessed with everything in the way that most of us are. I can tell you the exact date that weird refereeing started - it was after he was deemed to have gone down a bit easily for a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day 2018 - I doubt Smith can because why would he be able to?

Disagree with him all you want but it isnt intellectual dishonesty or anything else, its just one mans opinion on a subject which happens to mostly align with mine.
One man's opinion can be intellectually dishonest. Rory might even call it unconsciously so.

Intellectual dishonesty, to me, involves prioritizing an agenda over a balanced, evidence-based view. There are a simple set of facts that are available to the public right now: a video where a referee calls a manager a c*nt, calls a club shit, and partakes in some sort of prejudice against scousers. To dance around the implications of these comments, as Smith does in my opinion, is to ignore clear facts in favor of an abstract theory about subconscious bias.

In this case, Smiths reluctance to acknowledge referee bias as anything other than unconscious with a dash of incompetence aligns with a common trend in media: in an attempt to uphold an image of journalistic objectivity, they end up dismissing or downplaying the obvious examples of bias, sacrificing accuracy or honesty for perceived neutrality, which ultimately misleads the audience.

To the last point - part of the journalistic responsibility to forming an opinion for a podcast you're going on is to specifically research the subject at hand. A random redditor managed to do a simple statistical analysis in a matter of hours that is very telling. An attempt to research or discover this before sprinting to emphasize repeatedly that you do not perceive one to be consciously biased is dishonest in my view.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29689 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
Franck Le Poof on Yesterday at 10:17:03 pm


Intellectual dishonesty, to me, involves prioritizing an agenda over a balanced, evidence-based view. There are a simple set of facts that are available to the public right now: a video where a referee calls a manager a c*nt, calls a club shit, and partakes in some sort of prejudice against scousers. To dance around the implications of these comments, as Smith does in my opinion, is to ignore clear facts in favor of an abstract theory about subconscious bias.
 
Youre drawing on facts - a video - to draw your own conclusions about the meaning and implications behind the video. Thats a subjective interpretation rather than a factual version of events.

Throwing around the word facts as some absolute truth is clearly problematic in this whole situation.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29690 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm
Also, pretty certain Rory is a Liverpool fan. Openly so.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29691 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
Youre drawing on facts - a video - to draw your own conclusions about the meaning and implications behind the video. Thats a subjective interpretation rather than a factual version of events.

Throwing around the word facts as some absolute truth is clearly problematic in this whole situation.
What conclusions have I drawn? What I said is that it's intellectually dishonest to make his subjective interpretation when the very narrow set of facts we have available to us do not support that take.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29692 on: Today at 10:33:37 am
Josh Williams was really good on the Kelly and Wrighty show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-LAY4DSm78
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29693 on: Today at 11:44:07 am
Rory is always my favourite of the Neil chats, by quite some way. I see where people are coming from in terms of this call but also think it did well to puncture a little of the full blown agenda talk I've seen in places. I think our fan base is generally really good at being informed and discussing things and while the Cootes stuff has certain implications the last thing I want is to see our fans turn into tin foil heat wearing, mouth frothing conspiracy theorists. Or Arsenal fans as they are also known.

Echo the conversation when it touched upon not knowing the refs names. I generally completely disengage with the ref stuff because I find it's where fans are least objective. There's certainly some genuine egregious grievances with refs but I find no joy or value in focusing on them. I'll typically skip forward when it's covered in any post match show. I understand why people are frustrated though. Especially when margins are so fine for win/lose.

This Cootes stuff is just another level. And coupled with the trips abroad stuff, I think speaks to a general seediness more than anything else. They just seem like terrible people, where the thought of spending anytime in their company makes my skin crawl.


 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29694 on: Today at 11:46:05 am
Sonofthewind on Today at 11:44:07 am
Rory is always my favourite of the Neil chats, by quite some way. I see where people are coming from in terms of this call but also think it did well to puncture a little of the full blown agenda talk I've seen in places. I think our fan base is gernerally really good at being informed and discussing things and while the Cootes stuff has certain implications the last thing I want is to see our fans turn into tin foil heat wearing, mouth frothing conspiracy theorists. Or Arsenal fans as they are also known.

I used to really enjoy midnight caller, until the episode where he was full of praise for City off the field
and I dont mean pies and burgers
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29695 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:46:05 am
I used to really enjoy midnight caller, until the episode where he was full of praise for City off the field
and I dont mean pies and burgers

I honestly don't remember that one. Do you remember approximately when it was?

More generally I find Neil has an excellent rapport with all Midnight callers. Often with allusions to equally long conversations away from the mic. I can always listen to Neil theorise about most subjects for hours.

The main caller I find he has the least rapport ( or comes across to me anyway) is Ken Early. Where it feels like two people talking at each other vs the flowing conversation feel of others. But still good. Just different from the others.

As with all though, I really enjoy the "outside" perspective if you will and generally don't find any bias in many ways.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29696 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm
Sonofthewind on Today at 12:02:27 pm
I honestly don't remember that one. Do you remember approximately when it was?

More generally I find Neil has an excellent rapport with all Midnight callers. Often with allusions to equally long conversations away from the mic. I can always listen to Neil theorise about most subjects for hours.

The main caller I find he has the least rapport ( or comes across to me anyway) is Ken Early. Where it feels like two people talking at each other vs the flowing conversation feel of others. But still good. Just different from the others.

As with all though, I really enjoy the "outside" perspective if you will and generally don't find any bias in many ways.

It was definitely before the 115 charges, but cant remember specifically, sorry.  A guess would be the year we got 93 points and lost i Paris
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29697 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm
Also, pretty certain Rory is a Liverpool fan. Openly so.

I thought he was a Leeds fan. But covered Liverpool closely early on in his career so has a soft spot rather than a full blown supporter? Which I suppose is a long way of saying he's a fan! But I don't know if he would call himself that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29698 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm
I think "Neil and.." are the best shows and him and Rory would be my favourite. As with Rory's writing I find it balanced and he generally has similar opinions to mine on things, so perhaps thats why I like him :D.

I find it mind boggling that anyone could think that Rory Smith is pushing any agenda either in his writing or on his chats with Neil. I think he generally just says what he thinks. You don't have to agree with him, obviously, but does it need to go further than that?

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29699 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm
Sonofthewind on Today at 12:09:48 pm
I thought he was a Leeds fan. But covered Liverpool closely early on in his career so has a soft spot rather than a full blown supporter? Which I suppose is a long way of saying he's a fan! But I don't know if he would call himself that.

He considers himself a lapsed Liverpool fan
