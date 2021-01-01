Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.



Was that 4-0 on a Sunday? One of those perfect t games where we scored early and were 2 up well before half time.



Think the day before City and maybe Chelsea too had dropped points? First time that things were in our hands if we won out (which was always unlikely for all teams).



Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.I remember Neil Atkinson at some point last season talking about how noise itself is even more influential than everyone singing together, and I think he has a point. There was actually a few really good league atmospheres in the league last season for the first time in a while IMO. Luton instantly comes to mind, I think it's the most I've enjoyed being at a game post Covid. You could feel the goal coming and felt another would quickly follow.Yeah, was right at the end of March. The next weekend would have been West Ham away where Gerrard scored two pens (I think?). Adrian was probably in goal for them.I've not listened to the episode but it was such a memorable season. February until the end of April was a dream. It sounds mad to say and maybe someone has already, but there was just an unbelievable vibe around the place, you could feel it walking around town even when it wasn't a matchday. The entire place just seems to thrive when we're doing well. Fond memories, and mad to think it was all over a decade ago now.