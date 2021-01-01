« previous next »
Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29520 on: Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:53:59 pm
Remember that well myself. The belief was palpable. Think it's been one of the best league atmospheres I can remember in modern times.
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.
PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29521 on: Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm »

thoroughly enjoyed Mo's session with Graham Hunter - real, no bull/fear views.
disgraced cake

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29522 on: Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.

Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.

I remember Neil Atkinson at some point last season talking about how noise itself is even more influential than everyone singing together, and I think he has a point. There was actually a few really good league atmospheres in the league last season for the first time in a while IMO. Luton instantly comes to mind, I think it's the most I've enjoyed being at a game post Covid. You could feel the goal coming and felt another would quickly follow.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:07:14 pm
Was that 4-0 on a Sunday? One of those perfect t games where we scored early and were 2 up well before half time.

Think the day before City and maybe Chelsea too had dropped points? First time that things were in our hands if we won out (which was always unlikely for all teams).

Yeah, was right at the end of March. The next weekend would have been West Ham away where Gerrard scored two pens (I think?). Adrian was probably in goal for them.

I've not listened to the episode but it was such a memorable season. February until the end of April was a dream. It sounds mad to say and maybe someone has already, but there was just an unbelievable vibe around the place, you could feel it walking around town even when it wasn't a matchday. The entire place just seems to thrive when we're doing well. Fond memories, and mad to think it was all over a decade ago now.
Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29523 on: Yesterday at 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm
Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.

I was sat in the main behind Salah as that took flight. Incredible moment.
Kashinoda

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29524 on: Yesterday at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.

Yep, absolutely fantastic.
https://streamable.com/nftg6s

afc tukrish

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29525 on: Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm »
courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29526 on: Yesterday at 08:28:40 pm »
When is part 2 of my favourite season 13/14 out? Loved the 1st part
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29527 on: Yesterday at 08:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:22:37 pm
Yep, absolutely fantastic.
https://streamable.com/nftg6s

Imagine if Van Dijk had scored that volley after we made it 2-0  :o

Even after the first goal it went mental
Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29528 on: Yesterday at 10:13:35 pm »
Kenny's Jacket

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29529 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
What a football team that was
Crosby Nick

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,182
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29530 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Felt quite emotional watching that! Everyone looks so young and in some ways it feels so long ago. Were still great but we were so good then. An absolute machine with everyone complimenting each other so well.
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29531 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm »
Hendo for that first goal its an amazing bit of play from a player who apparently wasnt creative and coudnt pass a ball despite all the video evidence that suggests otherwise. That combined pressing from the midfield 3 and the front 3 in that 2018-2020 period working in unison will never be matched.
red_Mark1980

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29532 on: Today at 08:26:23 am »
Felt like that German football guy was one step from calling Klopp the worst fella to come out of germany since the 1940's.

Hope he doesn't get vertigo from his perch
Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29533 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:26:23 am
Felt like that German football guy was one step from calling Klopp the worst fella to come out of germany since the 1940's.

Hope he doesn't get vertigo from his perch
Yeah. Felt more internet-fume than journalistic reflection.
Dougle

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29534 on: Today at 02:18:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulD on Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm
thoroughly enjoyed Mo's session with Graham Hunter - real, no bull/fear views.

Brilliant chat that. Hunter is such a football sage isn't he ? Once again Mo nailed it as an interviewer. I love the European footie round-up chats.
baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29535 on: Today at 02:32:28 pm »
No main show this week?
kavah

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29536 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
"Your Questions Answered" is a great discussion with Sean and Neil and Dan.
TepidT2O

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,649
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29537 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
Mo Stewart with Graham Hunter .  Really interesting listen.

Mo is just an excellent presenter, so good at letting people talk and getting the best out of them.

Why isnt he presenting 606 or shows like that? Hes just superb at this format
Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29538 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Mo Stewart with Graham Hunter .  Really interesting listen.

Mo is just an excellent presenter, so good at letting people talk and getting the best out of them.

Why isnt he presenting 606 or shows like that? Hes just superb at this format
606 isnt really a place for wise discussion. Its getting emotional fans on the blower to make hysterical noises about something thats got them all hot under the collar.
