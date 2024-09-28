« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 28, 2024, 10:53:56 pm
Quote from: Zizou on September 26, 2024, 04:25:10 pm
They really don't like Tsimikas, do they?

Pretty shit how nobody can even mention him without qualifying it after with how much they hate him.

A lot more fawning over Anthony fucking Gordon wholl likely never kick a ball for us than a lad that has scored a winning penalty in a cup final for us. Its very weird actually
Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 09:14:01 am
Great podcast, but Worldpay is a pain in the ass every month.
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 11:55:51 am
Pink a bit late last night because I couldn't get any signal on the train and the WiFi was terrible.

Tokens available for people who dont want recurring payments.

Me and Phil were absolutely lovely about Tsimikas and his commitment on the Post Match Pint on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon is one of the greatest living Liverpudlians.
Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 01:51:12 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on September 29, 2024, 11:55:51 am
Pink a bit late last night because I couldn't get any signal on the train and the WiFi was terrible.

Tokens available for people who dont want recurring payments.

Me and Phil were absolutely lovely about Tsimikas and his commitment on the Post Match Pint on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon is one of the greatest living Liverpudlians.

We know. Youve said on every podcast since June
Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on September 29, 2024, 01:51:12 pm
We know. Youve said on every podcast since June

Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao
afc tukrish

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 02:28:59 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 30, 2024, 01:34:34 pm
Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao

Pretty shabby if so...
Alvador

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw? ;D
Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 09:25:28 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 30, 2024, 01:34:34 pm
Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao

Not really moaning. Was just curious why so many contributors feel the need to point out how much they dislike Kostas
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 09:12:05 am
"on his knees, which is where Manchester United belong"

Honestly Neil. Had to leave my desk when I heard that this morning.
Kenny19

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 09:23:06 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2024, 09:12:05 am
"on his knees, which is where Manchester United belong"

Honestly Neil. Had to leave my desk when I heard that this morning.
What show was this mate?
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 09:26:35 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on October  1, 2024, 09:23:06 am
What show was this mate?

The weekend.

Atko, Gibbo and Melia
Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 02:37:44 pm
Neil's book is great, really good read.
I had to take a photo of the section in the 'timeline' about the Origi derby, just so I could read it out to my Bluenose mate on Friday night. Well worth it.
Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 07:16:27 pm
Quote from: Alvador on September 30, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw? ;D

Thats Dan Austin.

Hes fluent French so I assume thats how its correctly pronounced tbf
Alvador

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 09:54:20 pm
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on October  1, 2024, 07:16:27 pm
Thats Dan Austin.

Hes fluent French so I assume thats how its correctly pronounced tbf

There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg
Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2024, 10:24:20 pm
Quote from: Alvador on October  1, 2024, 09:54:20 pm
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg

Fair enough hadnt seen that.
mattyyt

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2024, 02:05:19 pm
Anyone else having issues with the iPhone Podcasts app? A few times now where TAW seems to be a day behind what I can see on the TAW app itself. Cant see the Bologna warm up show yet for example
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2024, 02:34:06 pm
Martin Fitzgerald being back on TAW is very welcome. Always a quality contributor.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2024, 03:54:56 pm
^ has no interest in tech fleeces!  :no

 ;D
.adam

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2024, 05:29:55 pm
Quote from: Alvador on October  1, 2024, 09:54:20 pm
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg

I reckon the 'confusion' came about because Rafa Honigstein appeared on a few LFC podcasts at the time we signed him and he was determined to tell everyone that it was pronounced Konna-tay.
GreatEx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2024, 12:14:26 am
I'd never seen that video before, good stuff. I watched the Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool chapters. Interesting if you listen to Odegaard and Vestergaard, the latter pronounces it like the English "gourd", which is how I (definitely not a Scandinavian language expert!) thought it was supposed to be, where the former says it like the English "guard", which is how English commentators and fans would say it. Listening to those two players, I get the sense Vestergaard is saying it the Norwegian way while Odegaard is anglicising for our benefit. Perhaps a native speaker can elaborate. This is also why I call ADFC's goal robot "Whoreland". I'd hate to be wrong! Anyway, I do know French having lived there previously, and the locals would indeed pronounce Konate in "Miyagi style", so I reckon Ibou was anglicising too.

Funny how for most teams they made them repeat themselves slowly, but for Liverpool they just raced through. I had to rewind Vítezslav Jaros, first time was just a blizzard of consonants.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2024, 12:09:16 pm
There seems to be a bit of a narrative coming through from a lot of contributors that suggests Klopp would burn players out by playing at a high intensity.  I didnt agree with this, so I looked it up. 

Obviously the most recent example is always the one that is freshest in the mind, but apart from last season we always finished seasons strongly with Klopp.

2016/17  lost 1 in the last 12
2017/18  lost 1 in the last 8 but got to Champions League final
2018/19  won the last 9 games, unbeaten from January and won Champions League
2019/20  a few slip ups after winning the title, but we won 26 of the first 27 so we can let him off!
2020/21  crap season but unbeaten in the last 10
2021/22  unbeaten in last 18 games and another Champions League final
2022/23  another bad season but undefeated in the final 11 games
2023/24  The season everyone is referring to but still only 2 defeats in the final 15

I get that we have been up against the Man City machine for many of these seasons and sometimes the smallest changes can make the ultimate difference, but this record is going to take some going to be bettered.
disgraced cake

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2024, 12:16:22 pm
We ended seasons so well under Klopp. Bit like we used to do in our pomp.
Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Extremely close call between Rory smith and Jonathan Liew as the most insufferable person they have on for the Neil & pod
masher

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 05:57:57 pm
I have had the video subscription since the Jurgen documentary was released but never got around to it. Trying to look for it but the app doesnt have a search function so how can we watch the documentary? Any help will be much appreciated.
masher

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Extremely close call between Rory smith and Jonathan Liew as the most insufferable person they have on for the Neil & pod

I have enjoyed all of Neils conversations with Rory Smith, todays edition was great as well. I find Rory perspective on a lot of issues unique and end up agreeing with it lot of times. Each to his own I guess.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 07:55:30 am
Quote from: Alvador on September 30, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw? ;D

You mean Dan Austin, who's the only one who pronounces it even semi-correctly? It's one thing for English people (in fairness, I don't know if you're English) to be awful at pronouncing foreign names, but it's another to complain about others then doing it right.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 07:59:00 am
Quote from: Alvador on October  1, 2024, 09:54:20 pm
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg

Those are often utter bullshit too - most of them do it in a way that's understandable to English people. I can tell you from living in Denmark and using those pronunciations videos as part of my job, that most Danes pronounce their own names wrong, or in a compromised way in them.

There's absolutely no chance that Ibou himself or French people pronounce his name Ko-NAT-ay.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 08:02:40 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
I have enjoyed all of Neils conversations with Rory Smith, todays edition was great as well. I find Rory perspective on a lot of issues unique and end up agreeing with it lot of times. Each to his own I guess.

Rory can be OK on some things but I find his humblebrag style a bit grating and he's far too "good people on both sides" when it comes to City.
Garlic Red

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:55:30 am
You mean Dan Austin, who's the only one who pronounces it even semi-correctly? It's one thing for English people (in fairness, I don't know if you're English) to be awful at pronouncing foreign names, but it's another to complain about others then doing it right.

Never understood why anyone is arsed about how a names pronounced. Ive watched enough games on illegal streams over the years to hear just about every footballers name bollocksed in one way or another. Steven Yerrar, Leighton Baa-eenyez etc. every country does it on every level, just leave em to it.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:13:33 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:02:40 am
Rory can be OK on some things but I find his humblebrag style a bit grating and he's far too "good people on both sides" when it comes to City.

I used to really like Neil and Rorys chats, until Rory heaped praise on Cities commercial department.  I kept waiting for a punchline that never arrived.  No one cloud actually believe City have genuine sponsorship deals. 
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:44:01 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:01:55 pm
Never understood why anyone is arsed about how a names pronounced. Ive watched enough games on illegal streams over the years to hear just about every footballers name bollocksed in one way or another. Steven Yerrar, Leighton Baa-eenyez etc. every country does it on every level, just leave em to it.

I just said it's fine that English people pronounce them wrong - I've grown up in Ireland, so am used to both the Irish and British media butchering names. What I find weird is someone then complaining about a fella on a podcast pronouncing it right, just because that's not what you're used to.
Pistolero

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:51:48 pm
Loving the Gareth Roberts / Paul Cope Late Challenge Podcast....a splendid listen...
stewy17

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:56:09 pm
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Extremely close call between Rory smith and Jonathan Liew as the most insufferable person they have on for the Neil & pod

I think Neil and Rory is the best thing TAW does, so there you go. No accounting for taste, etc.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 05:07:21 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:56:09 pm
I think Neil and Rory is the best thing TAW does, so there you go. No accounting for taste, etc.

I quite like Jonathan Liew on it. For one, he's at least semi-critical of City. Prefer his writing too.
DangerScouse

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 07:20:14 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:51:48 pm
Loving the Gareth Roberts / Paul Cope Late Challenge Podcast....a splendid listen...

Yeah, it's great. Mo on from time to time too!
zadian007

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:15:30 pm
Quote from: Alvador on October  1, 2024, 09:54:20 pm
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg

I think thats probably me. I pronounced it KonaTAY as, as pointed out by Adam, thats how Josh was told it was pronounced when he interviewed someone when we were signing him. They specifically said its NOT KonAHtay.

Since I watched the Premier League video, though, I have started saying it how he says it. Interestingly, no one seems to be in a rush to pronounce Alisson how the man himself says it. Instead, Andy Heaton just mocks me for pronouncing it how the player pronounces it, which is more like Aliceon than Alison.

