The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 28, 2024, 10:40:56 pm
decosabute:
No Pink?

Was just going to say the same. The video pink is up on the app
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 28, 2024, 10:53:56 pm
Zizou:
They really don't like Tsimikas, do they?

Pretty shit how nobody can even mention him without qualifying it after with how much they hate him.

A lot more fawning over Anthony fucking Gordon wholl likely never kick a ball for us than a lad that has scored a winning penalty in a cup final for us. Its very weird actually
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 09:14:01 am
Great podcast, but Worldpay is a pain in the ass every month.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 11:55:51 am
Pink a bit late last night because I couldn't get any signal on the train and the WiFi was terrible.

Tokens available for people who dont want recurring payments.

Me and Phil were absolutely lovely about Tsimikas and his commitment on the Post Match Pint on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon is one of the greatest living Liverpudlians.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 29, 2024, 01:51:12 pm
tmsneil:
Pink a bit late last night because I couldn't get any signal on the train and the WiFi was terrible.

Tokens available for people who dont want recurring payments.

Me and Phil were absolutely lovely about Tsimikas and his commitment on the Post Match Pint on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon is one of the greatest living Liverpudlians.

We know. Youve said on every podcast since June
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 01:34:34 pm
Nottooxabi1991:
We know. Youve said on every podcast since June

Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 02:28:59 pm
Kashinoda:
Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao

Pretty shabby if so...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw? ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2024, 09:25:28 pm
Kashinoda:
Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon :lmao

Not really moaning. Was just curious why so many contributors feel the need to point out how much they dislike Kostas
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:12:05 am
"on his knees, which is where Manchester United belong"

Honestly Neil. Had to leave my desk when I heard that this morning.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:23:06 am
red_Mark1980:
"on his knees, which is where Manchester United belong"

Honestly Neil. Had to leave my desk when I heard that this morning.
What show was this mate?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:26:35 am
Kenny19:
What show was this mate?

The weekend.

Atko, Gibbo and Melia
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm
Neil's book is great, really good read.
I had to take a photo of the section in the 'timeline' about the Origi derby, just so I could read it out to my Bluenose mate on Friday night. Well worth it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 07:16:27 pm
Alvador:
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw? ;D

Thats Dan Austin.

Hes fluent French so I assume thats how its correctly pronounced tbf
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm
Nottooxabi1991:
Thats Dan Austin.

Hes fluent French so I assume thats how its correctly pronounced tbf

There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Alvador:
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that.

https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg

Fair enough hadnt seen that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:05:19 pm
Anyone else having issues with the iPhone Podcasts app? A few times now where TAW seems to be a day behind what I can see on the TAW app itself. Cant see the Bologna warm up show yet for example
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:34:06 pm
Martin Fitzgerald being back on TAW is very welcome. Always a quality contributor.
