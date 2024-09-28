No Pink?
They really don't like Tsimikas, do they?
Pink a bit late last night because I couldn't get any signal on the train and the WiFi was terrible.Tokens available for people who dont want recurring payments.Me and Phil were absolutely lovely about Tsimikas and his commitment on the Post Match Pint on Wednesday.Anthony Gordon is one of the greatest living Liverpudlians.
We know. Youve said on every podcast since June
Did you legitimately register on RAWK just to moan about the views of TAW contributors with regard to Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon
"on his knees, which is where Manchester United belong"Honestly Neil. Had to leave my desk when I heard that this morning.
What show was this mate?
Who are the ones that keep pronouncing Konate's name like they're Mr. Miyagi btw?
Thats Dan Austin.Hes fluent French so I assume thats how its correctly pronounced tbf
There's another fella who does it too but on that Sky Sports thing where all the players pronounce their names, Konate himself doesn't even say his name like that. https://youtu.be/7wmAtyDCru0?si=5Fc4CMMQazMs2Mmg
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
