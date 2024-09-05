« previous next »
Offline decosabute

Quote from: jacobs chains on September  3, 2024, 07:00:33 pm
Neil's 'rant' about United, on The Trends, is one of the best I have heard. He juxtaposes the reality of United and the media portrayal of United to perfection.  A must listen.

Was coming on here to say the same. Absolutely brilliant.

The show works well as a two hander usually, but for this one it was perfect that Neil was alone and in monologue/rant mode. He was so spot on, and further backed up everything with numbers.

While it may not happen, I hope that everything he said about United and their pundit types is heard by the likes of Neville.
Offline Fitzy.

The Tyldesley chat was good as usual. Important caveat added by Clive - which is kind of obvious but possibly needed saying - is that praise for Slot shouldnt equate to criticism or a slight on Klopp. Feels that theres a creeping sense that Klopps influence and approach was unstructured and somehow ill-disciplined - based more on energy and mentality than tactical acumen. Clearly untrue and most would baulk at the thought but its rearing its head in some quarters.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

I love ban this filth.  There should be more of it
Offline Fitzy.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2024, 04:42:29 pm
I love ban this filth.  There should be more of it
I actually think it works so well because its not regular. I think the format thrives but may tire if it was a weekly / regular show.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2024, 05:09:20 pm
I actually think it works so well because its not regular. I think the format thrives but may tire if it was a weekly / regular show.

So TAW have a great show  that is released at precisely the correct frequency ?   ;D

I do admire your devotion

Offline Zizou

Loads of good stuff recently, loved the NFL show today, and Tyldesley is always a great listen.

Shame there's not a 'search' function (that I can see) on the app, I'd love to go back and listen to some older stuff, but it's a hell of a scroll job to find 'em nowadays.
Offline Crosby Nick

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2024, 04:42:29 pm
I love ban this filth.  There should be more of it

Surely the correct answer to that cup final question was the 1990 FA Cup? Flip that and theres almost certainly no Treble in 99 to worry about anyway.

Unless I wasnt listening properly and it was which European final!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  6, 2024, 08:30:04 am
Surely the correct answer to that cup final question was the 1990 FA Cup? Flip that and theres almost certainly no Treble in 99 to worry about anyway.

Unless I wasnt listening properly and it was which European final!

It was European mate. The legendary Docking would have been all over the '90 Cup final Im sure
Offline Crosby Nick

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  6, 2024, 11:07:02 am
It was European mate. The legendary Docking would have been all over the '90 Cup final Im sure

Yeah thats what I thought. Always like to think of the answer Id give to see if anyone agrees. I obviously didnt pay close enough attention!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  6, 2024, 11:33:26 am
Yeah thats what I thought. Always like to think of the answer Id give to see if anyone agrees. I obviously didnt pay close enough attention!

Do you listen to the question then pause until you finalise your answer?
Offline Crosby Nick

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  6, 2024, 12:09:36 pm
Do you listen to the question then pause until you finalise your answer?

No. I can recall things quite Sui joy and just go for the first thing that springs to mind.
Offline masher

Quote from: Zizou on September  5, 2024, 06:05:56 pm
Loads of good stuff recently, loved the NFL show today, and Tyldesley is always a great listen.

Shame there's not a 'search' function (that I can see) on the app, I'd love to go back and listen to some older stuff, but it's a hell of a scroll job to find 'em nowadays.


Aye, a search function would be awesome. I cant wait for the next overview show.
Offline Alvador

What was up with Ban this Filth this week? All seemed a bit half-hearted compared to previous ones like no one properly engaged with the premise.
Offline decosabute

Quote from: Alvador on September  7, 2024, 10:08:01 am
What was up with Ban this Filth this week? All seemed a bit half-hearted compared to previous ones like no one properly engaged with the premise.

I thought it was still funny, Docking hilarious as usual, but the topics maybe didn't help - there was too much of them arguing for stuff they really didn't believe in, like letting Virg go etc.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Docking is great,  a proper Liverpool fan, not a privileged STH that was inherited but a take time off work and use the clubs inspt website to get tickets guy.
I love Docking
Offline Fitzy.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2024, 04:26:29 pm
Docking is great,  a proper Liverpool fan, not a privileged STH that was inherited but a take time off work and use the clubs inspt website to get tickets guy.
I love Docking
Once of this parish
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Quote from: Fitzy. on September  8, 2024, 07:24:43 pm
Once of this parish

It was ages before I realised he started the Asda thread

Plus Hightown Phil Blundell
Offline cdav

Enjoyed the One for the Future pod- thought the overview of the young players, dealings during the summer and expectations for the season flowed really well
Online red_Mark1980

Atkos conversations with Rory Smith are fantastic. Worth an extra quid when they appear.
Offline kavah

My favourite at the moment is the Trends show. Simple props (Subbuteo pitch with counters), but easy to follow. Defo what we've seen on the pitch.
Offline Crosby Nick

Friday show and long dog walk. Best partnership since Dalglish and Rush.

Enjoyed the recent Overview too - some great combinations of contributors recently.
Offline Crosby Nick

Got a question asked on AFQ (sort of), and Neil and Phil liked my name. Im giddy.
Offline afc tukrish

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 13, 2024, 09:52:05 pm
Got a question asked on AFQ (sort of), and Neil and Phil liked my name. Im giddy.

Liked Big Dick Nick, did they?
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Martin Fitzgerald returns.  ;D
Offline emitime

Has anyone else had an issue where you can only play exactly 10 minutes of a podcast on the app before it stops and you have to restart it?

I don't have any power savings settings enabled, the app has unrestricted background battery use enabled. I've tried reinstalling it. No change.
Offline markedasred

Fuck the anfield wrap and fuck worldpay for making it close to impossible for me to unsubscribe. Anything else is two steps and done. This lot are asking me for a code I can't find anywhere.
Online red_Mark1980

Quote from: markedasred on September 16, 2024, 01:36:13 pm
Fuck the anfield wrap and fuck worldpay for making it close to impossible for me to unsubscribe. Anything else is two steps and done. This lot are asking me for a code I can't find anywhere.

I mean I had an issue ages ago and dropped them an email at help@theanfieldwrap.com

Have you tried that ?
Offline jacobs chains

Quote from: emitime on September 14, 2024, 11:56:56 am
Has anyone else had an issue where you can only play exactly 10 minutes of a podcast on the app before it stops and you have to restart it?

I don't have any power savings settings enabled, the app has unrestricted background battery use enabled. I've tried reinstalling it. No change.

Yeah, haven't found anyway to stop it. Basically given up on the app.
Offline markedasred

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 16, 2024, 03:26:31 pm
I mean I had an issue ages ago and dropped them an email at help@theanfieldwrap.com

Have you tried that ?
not this time, but I will tomorrow now thanks. It's just so wrong though that worldpay hides stopping payments as an option, with circular links that lead to the previous page.
Offline Kashinoda

Quote from: emitime on September 14, 2024, 11:56:56 am
Has anyone else had an issue where you can only play exactly 10 minutes of a podcast on the app before it stops and you have to restart it?

I don't have any power savings settings enabled, the app has unrestricted background battery use enabled. I've tried reinstalling it. No change.

Quote from: jacobs chains on September 16, 2024, 06:03:59 pm
Yeah, haven't found anyway to stop it. Basically given up on the app.

Just use Podcast addict with the URL https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/player/subscribe and your credentials, much better.
Offline markedasred

Sorry the Anfield Wrap that I was so annoyed with this thing. It is of course more world pay than you, and I saw you put up the how to cancel. I still have not managed to stop world pay taking the money, so I took the money out of my account to stop it going out today.
Offline Fitzy.

Was the sound on 'The Friday Night' vid unusually low? Just wondered if it was my device and earphones or others had similar.
Offline GreatEx

Quote from: markedasred on September 19, 2024, 12:14:52 am
Sorry the Anfield Wrap that I was so annoyed with this thing. It is of course more world pay than you, and I saw you put up the how to cancel. I still have not managed to stop world pay taking the money, so I took the money out of my account to stop it going out today.

I've had similar issues with unsubscribing from direct debits, most notably with Kaspersky internet security... a similar deal with requesting a code that then doesn't arrive or demands an additional username/password that I can't remember, and then the 'forgot password' link requires another code that never arrives, etc etc. All a clear scam to make you give up and write off another year's fees. I've found that direct contact is the best way, and one of the upsides to the AI revolution is that you can often do these things through a chat chatbot rather than disappear into another vortex of indefinite call queues.

Despite eventually managing to extricate myself from all my unwanted commitments, I have an instinctive aversion to subscription models as a result, which is why I've never signed up to any podcast, TAW included. If anyone did pay-per-episode models I would be far more inclined to fork up, but everyone wants that sweet, sweet guaranteed revenue stream. And people wonder why cost of living is so fucked.
Online red_Mark1980

You can buy tokens on TAW player to then purchase individual episodes.
