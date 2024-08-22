« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3418238 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29360 on: August 22, 2024, 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 22, 2024, 11:11:57 am
I get my podcasts through Apple Podcasts and Im too old to change my habits.

Ive noticed over the past few days that TAW shows arent appearing until hours after their release. I can access them on the TAW app but it takes hours to appear in my normal podcast feed.

Is anyone else suffering terribly due to this first world problem or just little old me?

Same in beyond pod
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29361 on: August 23, 2024, 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 22, 2024, 11:11:57 am
I get my podcasts through Apple Podcasts and Im too old to change my habits.

Ive noticed over the past few days that TAW shows arent appearing until hours after their release. I can access them on the TAW app but it takes hours to appear in my normal podcast feed.

Is anyone else suffering terribly due to this first world problem or just little old me?

I experience the same. Also prefer to keep everything in one app. Far more convenient.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29362 on: August 23, 2024, 10:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on August 23, 2024, 02:25:34 pm
I experience the same. Also prefer to keep everything in one app. Far more convenient.
Ok. Thanks. Obviously a glitch.
Offline John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29363 on: August 25, 2024, 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 21, 2024, 05:23:17 pm
Neil's book Transformer is now available to pre order. Being honest we are going for number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list. We think we can do it, but need your help!

http://buythebook.online/transformer
That link isn't working Craig, this might be a daft question but do Amazon orders count towards it being a best seller?
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29364 on: August 25, 2024, 12:51:35 pm »
^ John I got this info from TAW website

Quote from: kavah on August 20, 2024, 04:31:27 pm
 to get it in the charts 

Amazon UK or link below for overseas TAW listeners

https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/9781837262922-s?mc_cid=f18657d116&mc_eid=41a8987f74
Offline John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29365 on: August 25, 2024, 01:20:03 pm »
Ta Kav.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29366 on: August 26, 2024, 04:31:24 pm »
:lmao

Ian Grahams comments on Ben Jonnos match ratings are brilliant
Offline baffled

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29367 on: August 26, 2024, 05:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 22, 2024, 11:11:57 am
I get my podcasts through Apple Podcasts and Im too old to change my habits.

Ive noticed over the past few days that TAW shows arent appearing until hours after their release. I can access them on the TAW app but it takes hours to appear in my normal podcast feed.

Is anyone else suffering terribly due to this first world problem or just little old me?

This happening to me more regularly now.
Offline Byrnee

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29368 on: August 27, 2024, 12:55:43 pm »
My app is constantly cycling checking subscription, anyone else? Can't listen ATM
Offline jacobs chains

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29369 on: August 27, 2024, 03:08:17 pm »
Two Chiesa specials today. Shame really, I was hoping we might sign him.  ;D

Anyway, got to congratulate the team in the quality of the post match shows. Senior and Johnno back on regular duty is a massive bonus.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29370 on: August 27, 2024, 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 27, 2024, 03:08:17 pm
Two Chiesa specials today. Shame really, I was hoping we might sign him.  ;D



;D
Online MBL?

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29371 on: August 27, 2024, 08:28:54 pm »
Whilst watching the Chiesa stats video my worse half asked if the fella on the left is the scouse Dalmer. :D
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29372 on: August 28, 2024, 10:58:27 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on August 23, 2024, 02:25:34 pm
I experience the same. Also prefer to keep everything in one app. Far more convenient.

Hi Everyone - on the shows dropping much later on third party apps - has this always been the case or just last week? Is it still happening?

It is not intentional, we did have some IT issues last week so may have been that if it's corrected itself now.
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29373 on: August 28, 2024, 10:59:11 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on August 27, 2024, 12:55:43 pm
My app is constantly cycling checking subscription, anyone else? Can't listen ATM

Can you email help@thenanfieldwrap.com mate? Josh will take a look. Had some IT issues last week and so may be off the back of that.
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29374 on: August 28, 2024, 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: John C on August 25, 2024, 11:49:51 am
That link isn't working Craig, this might be a daft question but do Amazon orders count towards it being a best seller?

Sorry about all these posts one after the other - catching up!

On Neil's book - we are trying to get it into the Sunday Times Bestseller charts.
Only UK orders count towards that, and anyone in the UK can pre-order from Amazon. We've set up a link here
https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/9781837262922-s?mc_cid=f18657d116&mc_eid=41a8987f74 for anyone outside of the UK to get theirs from so it counts towards the bestseller charts.

It's released in just under a month and all pre orders count towards the charts. So yeah any purchases before end of September are appreciated.

As part of this, we are launching the book at TAW live shows in the UK - Edinburgh (tickets out later today), London (tickets out Monday), Liverpool (Out now) and Belfast (Out Now - Kieo will be playing Liverpool songs here too) - all on launch week. You can either grab a ticket at £20 inc booking fee or ticket and book for £30 - again book counts towards chart.

And - we're planning more UK & Ireland shows in November - so Dublin i'm sure will be one. Open to other ideas!
Offline John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29375 on: August 28, 2024, 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 28, 2024, 11:09:33 am
Sorry about all these posts one after the other - catching up!
No problem mate, its been pre-ordered on Amazon.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29376 on: August 28, 2024, 11:43:56 am »
Apologies if this has been discussed earlier in the thread (couldn't see anything about it the last three pages), but I can't help feeling there are a lot of ads lately on a lot of shows. Constantly something about Nord VPN or Liverpool stadium tours. I think it's fair enough to advertise on free shows for listeners who aren't paying, but I'm wondering is it not possible to run without ads for subscribers?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29377 on: August 28, 2024, 12:05:19 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 28, 2024, 10:58:27 am
Hi Everyone - on the shows dropping much later on third party apps - has this always been the case or just last week? Is it still happening?

It is not intentional, we did have some IT issues last week so may have been that if it's corrected itself now.
Hi Craig. It seems to have been confined to last week. Shows appear to be back to normal I think. Cheers.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29378 on: August 28, 2024, 02:51:31 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 28, 2024, 10:58:27 am
Hi Everyone - on the shows dropping much later on third party apps - has this always been the case or just last week? Is it still happening?

It is not intentional, we did have some IT issues last week so may have been that if it's corrected itself now.

As fitzy said. It was just the last week or so for me. Back to normal now
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29379 on: August 29, 2024, 12:15:02 am »
Reaction show disappeared for me today. Ive not noticed this with any of my non - TAW subscriptions.
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29380 on: August 29, 2024, 10:23:22 am »
Quote from: decosabute on August 28, 2024, 11:43:56 am
Apologies if this has been discussed earlier in the thread (couldn't see anything about it the last three pages), but I can't help feeling there are a lot of ads lately on a lot of shows. Constantly something about Nord VPN or Liverpool stadium tours. I think it's fair enough to advertise on free shows for listeners who aren't paying, but I'm wondering is it not possible to run without ads for subscribers?

Hi mate, this is a fair point and won't be the norm. There was a bit of a mix up our end around adverts in August - there were some adverts that went into subscriber content when it should have been just for free listeners as we usually do, and then NordVPN have done a lot with us for August which saw more free content than usual. So it will have felt like a lot and so is absolutely a fair point but that won't continue beyond August. A bit of a perfect storm.
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29381 on: August 29, 2024, 10:26:29 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on August 29, 2024, 12:15:02 am
Reaction show disappeared for me today. Ive not noticed this with any of my non - TAW subscriptions.

What are you using to listen mate? Can you email help@theanfieldwrap.com? It's on the TAW app okay but would be good to know if this is an issue elsewhere.
Online Can23

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29382 on: August 29, 2024, 03:52:16 pm »
Euan burns revealed at end pod he united fan but it was obvious through out the pod because he was pure negative about chiesa signing and sounded bitter / jealous 😂
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29383 on: August 29, 2024, 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on August 29, 2024, 03:52:16 pm
Euan burns revealed at end pod he united fan but it was obvious through out the pod because he was pure negative about chiesa signing and sounded bitter / jealous 😂

Haha, Im choosing to listen to the Italian/American guy who was a lot more positive.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29384 on: August 30, 2024, 12:05:20 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 29, 2024, 10:26:29 am
What are you using to listen mate? Can you email help@theanfieldwrap.com? It's on the TAW app okay but would be good to know if this is an issue elsewhere.

Thanks Craig. Its the podcasts app on iOS. Ill send an email.
Offline tax_man

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29385 on: August 30, 2024, 06:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on August 29, 2024, 03:52:16 pm
Euan burns revealed at end pod he united fan but it was obvious through out the pod because he was pure negative about chiesa signing and sounded bitter / jealous 😂

Haha indeed - it was the first thought that entered my mind half way through his first sentence. Im tempted to say even before that.
Offline Lfsea

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29386 on: August 30, 2024, 07:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on August 29, 2024, 03:52:16 pm
Euan burns revealed at end pod he united fan but it was obvious through out the pod because he was pure negative about chiesa signing and sounded bitter / jealous 😂

Glad someones mentioned that pod. It was very odd. He sounded unprepared and not particularly knowledgeable over and above what a general football fan knows about Chiesa. I appreciate everyone has their own delivery style and not everyone supports LFC but he was meant to be there as an Italian footie specialist and just sounded like he had better things to be doing. I noticed Gibbo back-reffed it on another pod where he mentioned people on socials had commented on Burns too. Glad I wasnt on my own.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29387 on: August 30, 2024, 11:14:18 pm »
Be intrigued to hear their review of the transfer window. Theyve gained excellent access over the years and wont want to lose it but I hope in their content they ask the relevant questions about the direction weve taken this summer.
Offline John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29388 on: Yesterday at 07:10:21 pm »
Tried to complete the survey for you.
The very last questions asks why you chose the penultimate answer - it seems like it doesn't matter what you select there is an 'error' completing it.
Tried twice anyway.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29389 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm »
Anfield Wrap Live in Belfast in a few weeks, quality, certainly going to be there.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29390 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Always funny to see some TAW folk in the stands going nuts.
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29391 on: Today at 09:10:19 pm »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf in the Ground pink is up
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29392 on: Today at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 28, 2024, 02:51:31 pm
As fitzy said. It was just the last week or so for me. Back to normal now

Happening again now
Online Ratboy3G

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29393 on: Today at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 26, 2024, 04:31:24 pm
:lmao

Ian Grahams comments on Ben Jonnos match ratings are brilliant

Yeah, Ben Johnson is great and nice to hear him finally getting some recognition
