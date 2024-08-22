That link isn't working Craig, this might be a daft question but do Amazon orders count towards it being a best seller?
Sorry about all these posts one after the other - catching up!
On Neil's book - we are trying to get it into the Sunday Times Bestseller charts.
Only UK orders count towards that, and anyone in the UK can pre-order from Amazon. We've set up a link here https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/9781837262922-s?mc_cid=f18657d116&mc_eid=41a8987f74
for anyone outside of the UK to get theirs from so it counts towards the bestseller charts.
It's released in just under a month and all pre orders count towards the charts. So yeah any purchases before end of September are appreciated.
As part of this, we are launching the book at TAW live shows in the UK - Edinburgh (tickets out later today), London (tickets out Monday), Liverpool (Out now) and Belfast (Out Now - Kieo will be playing Liverpool songs here too) - all on launch week. You can either grab a ticket at £20 inc booking fee or ticket and book for £30 - again book counts towards chart.
And - we're planning more UK & Ireland shows in November - so Dublin i'm sure will be one. Open to other ideas!