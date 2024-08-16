« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3406950 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29320 on: August 16, 2024, 01:26:21 pm »
When that first Friday show of the season pops up always a great feeling.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Cheers like
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29321 on: August 16, 2024, 03:19:51 pm »
Great Friday Show. Obviously I'm here for Liverpool but always thoroughly enjoy it when the team riff on other teams in the league.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29322 on: August 16, 2024, 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 16, 2024, 01:26:21 pm
When that first Friday show of the season pops up always a great feeling.

I dont think its said enough that we are blessed as a fanbase to have people providing content of this quality. Its incredible really. Were talking about some of the best football analysis you will find anywhere, and it is coming from the heart of Liverpool.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29323 on: August 16, 2024, 08:51:17 pm »
Listened to it in the car..

Absolutely tremendous show to kick the season off!

All those fans so full of optimism

How short it lasts ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29324 on: August 17, 2024, 07:21:48 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on August 14, 2024, 04:16:53 pm
Big fan of neil but he came off as a total arse on the latest gutter for me, way too dismissive of other opinions on this occasion

I sort of thought the point of debate ended up being missed. I understood the point he was making and thought he made it well, its ridiculous to say we needed signings during that window when we were quite simply the best team on the planet and we won our first league. Its impossible to say the effect a transfer would have had on that team, but the team didnt need anything by that point. The debate was lost as one of the other contributors even said, the summer after when we signed Jota and Thiago (but sold Lovren) really was the killer, yet that probably doesnt get talked about often enough compared to 2019. The reason it doesnt get talked about enough is because 2019 is framed in this way:

Liverpool won the CL and signed nobody, that lack of ambition completely stunted the teams growth

When we actually went on to become even better the next season. The debate should really be around the following two summers, yet they seem to grab fewer headlines as people tend to want to emphasise the point of zero senior activity and not debate the point of how good the team was at that point and how close to the end the team was at later points.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,405
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29325 on: August 17, 2024, 07:43:35 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on August 17, 2024, 07:21:48 am
I sort of thought the point of debate ended up being missed. I understood the point he was making and thought he made it well, its ridiculous to say we needed signings during that window when we were quite simply the best team on the planet and we won our first league. Its impossible to say the effect a transfer would have had on that team, but the team didnt need anything by that point. The debate was lost as one of the other contributors even said, the summer after when we signed Jota and Thiago (but sold Lovren) really was the killer, yet that probably doesnt get talked about often enough compared to 2019. The reason it doesnt get talked about enough is because 2019 is framed in this way:

Liverpool won the CL and signed nobody, that lack of ambition completely stunted the teams growth

When we actually went on to become even better the next season. The debate should really be around the following two summers, yet they seem to grab fewer headlines as people tend to want to emphasise the point of zero senior activity and not debate the point of how good the team was at that point and how close to the end the team was at later points.

But we did and we didn't need signings in 2019. The team was in place so we didn't need to throw money around. What we did need was a back up left back and another forward for the squad. We got both a year later (Jota and Tsimikas). However that meant we didn't get another centre back, as those positions were prioritised, with disastrous consequences. Even if we'd just got a back up left back in 2019 we'd have got a CB in 2020. And Thiago was a misstep mainly because of bad injuries (which wasn't a big surprise). In 4 years he only really played much in one but in that season we nearly won the lot.

No squad is ever perfect. Not signing players just stores up problems and then we're not a club who can then deal with all that at once. Look at 2023 when we had to buy a new midfield because we sleepwalked into it - we still didn't buy a DM to replace Fabinho and we still haven't now. Look how many players might need replacing next year, yet the only player we're being proactive about is Ali who will at least still be here then (if it's a two year loan).


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29326 on: August 17, 2024, 08:03:11 am »
Yep. When we were good, we were always one or two transfer windows behind. But then we won stuff and thought let's try being four, five, six windows behind...
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29327 on: August 17, 2024, 08:46:23 am »
Quote from: John C on August 15, 2024, 04:21:03 pm
I'm not a paid subscriber to TAW anymore so I can't comment on what's going on. What I do remember from when I did subscribe though is Neil acknowledging their output but regularly telling the audience "you don't have to listen to every show".

As a subscriber I'd say you don't have to listen but you do have to pay.  :D

Closed season is always going to be difficult, especially when we didn't have a manager for a chunk of it and when we did none of us had a scooby how he was going to play. Then we played a few games with chunks of the squad missing, so still not much to go on. My favourite show, the award winning Gutter, had meagre scraps to feed on, and then there were all those fucking awful player we're not going to sign specials...

And the season starts and all is forgiven. From The Pre-Match Warmup every show has been a banger. TAW is still top dog.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29328 on: August 17, 2024, 08:51:41 am »
May have been mentioned already but the patreon blurb for the press conference show still mentions Kloppo 🥹
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Cheers like
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29329 on: Yesterday at 03:59:02 pm »
I enjoyed the Sunday best show but thought the point about Savinho isnt quite correct. Last thing I want to do is defend City but their Savinho signing is pretty good. Hes a bit more than a promotion from a youth squad.  The guy was one of Gironas best players last year helping them make the champions league. Hes quite an exciting young player. He might well not feature for city this year and get chewed up. But Id take him in a heartbeat.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29330 on: Yesterday at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 17, 2024, 07:43:35 am
But we did and we didn't need signings in 2019. The team was in place so we didn't need to throw money around. What we did need was a back up left back and another forward for the squad. We got both a year later (Jota and Tsimikas). However that meant we didn't get another centre back, as those positions were prioritised, with disastrous consequences. Even if we'd just got a back up left back in 2019 we'd have got a CB in 2020. And Thiago was a misstep mainly because of bad injuries (which wasn't a big surprise). In 4 years he only really played much in one but in that season we nearly won the lot.

No squad is ever perfect. Not signing players just stores up problems and then we're not a club who can then deal with all that at once. Look at 2023 when we had to buy a new midfield because we sleepwalked into it - we still didn't buy a DM to replace Fabinho and we still haven't now. Look how many players might need replacing next year, yet the only player we're being proactive about is Ali who will at least still be here then (if it's a two year loan).

Good post Fromola
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29331 on: Yesterday at 04:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 17, 2024, 07:43:35 am
But we did and we didn't need signings in 2019. The team was in place so we didn't need to throw money around. What we did need was a back up left back and another forward for the squad. We got both a year later (Jota and Tsimikas). However that meant we didn't get another centre back, as those positions were prioritised, with disastrous consequences. Even if we'd just got a back up left back in 2019 we'd have got a CB in 2020. And Thiago was a misstep mainly because of bad injuries (which wasn't a big surprise). In 4 years he only really played much in one but in that season we nearly won the lot.

No squad is ever perfect. Not signing players just stores up problems and then we're not a club who can then deal with all that at once. Look at 2023 when we had to buy a new midfield because we sleepwalked into it - we still didn't buy a DM to replace Fabinho and we still haven't now. Look how many players might need replacing next year, yet the only player we're being proactive about is Ali who will at least still be here then (if it's a two year loan).

Im really not sure us not signing a centre half in 2021 was disastrous.

The reality is wed have been signing a 4th choice centre half, theres actually a good chance that if we had signed a centre half it would have been Kabak (as thats who we were linked with) and we got him in January anyway.

The reality is that we lost our 3 first choice centre halves by January, we werent winning the league from that point no matter what, bringing Kabak on a few months earlier or someone of a similar level may have meant that CL would have become a bit less of a battle and might have been more comfortable but beyond that it wouldnt have made that much difference - worth also remembering that the reason we didnt sign a centre half that summer is because we had got the Konate deal wrapped up for the following season.
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 05:39:07 am »
Any reason why Giorgi Mamardashvili hasn't been mentioned on The Gutter?

Is it the strength of the rumour vs Zubimendi for example? A lot of content on TAW about the latter, which was interesting but felt risky given the potential issues around the transfer
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 05:16:03 pm »
Everyones app working fine?

Mines been sluggish and not everythings loading.
Logged

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 07:20:26 pm »
I loved Neil's point, en passant, about Salah's Arrow celebration linking to Slot's philosophy of going back to go forwards - at speed! Very nice spot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 