Big fan of neil but he came off as a total arse on the latest gutter for me, way too dismissive of other opinions on this occasion



I sort of thought the point of debate ended up being missed. I understood the point he was making and thought he made it well, its ridiculous to say we needed signings during that window when we were quite simply the best team on the planet and we won our first league. Its impossible to say the effect a transfer would have had on that team, but the team didnt need anything by that point. The debate was lost as one of the other contributors even said, the summer after when we signed Jota and Thiago (but sold Lovren) really was the killer, yet that probably doesnt get talked about often enough compared to 2019. The reason it doesnt get talked about enough is because 2019 is framed in this way:Liverpool won the CL and signed nobody, that lack of ambition completely stunted the teams growthWhen we actually went on to become even better the next season. The debate should really be around the following two summers, yet they seem to grab fewer headlines as people tend to want to emphasise the point of zero senior activity and not debate the point of how good the team was at that point and how close to the end the team was at later points.