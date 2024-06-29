If by wonderful you mean quite likely to leave you a blubbering mess. Then yes it was



Indeed.It was very poignant. It took me back to those early Klopp seasons of promise and drastic improvement. I went to Anfield quite a bit in Klopp's first few seasons (less so since the pandemic) and couldn't believe how the whole place just felt so much better compared to previous years. The 17-18 season was the real turning point in terms of belief amongst the fans - no longer an angst-ridden crowd filled with fear. So much fun.