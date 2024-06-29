« previous next »
I fucking love George Trad. Absolutely no off button. :lmao
Andy Heaton has started to look like Roy Keane.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 27, 2024, 05:25:54 pm
Josh Williams comes across so well in my eyes.

The WFMTM with Adam was really great. Adam has a great knack of letting people speak. He's a real asset as far as I'm concerned
Yep - Josh has been a really good addition to TAW over the past season.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2024, 02:36:47 pm
Andy Heaton has started to look like Roy Keane.

Steady on
"I never wanted this for you. I work my whole life--I don't apologize--to take care of my family, and I refused to be a fool, dancing on the string held by all those bigshots. I don't apologize--that's my life--but I thought that, that when it was your time, that you would be the one to hold the string."

Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on June 30, 2024, 07:46:18 pm
Steady on

You tan and grey like a millionaire footballer , Id take that, lad.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 12:08:38 pm


With a little eye squinting you get a young Atkinson.
Quote from: Kashinoda on July  4, 2024, 01:08:22 pm
With a little eye squinting you get a young Atkinson.


With those ears Id say more Sunak than Big Ron
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

By the way I know Neil isnt big into the Euros but on the Review show I think he talked a couple of times like France were the hosts. :D
Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.

I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!

Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032

New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  4, 2024, 07:56:51 pm
New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.

 :'(
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  4, 2024, 07:56:51 pm
Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.

I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!

Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032

New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.

Good man Craig!
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  4, 2024, 07:56:51 pm
Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.

I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!

Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032

New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.
This is really good.  Captures the emotions perfectly.

I'm was going to listen to the Slot Press Conference show straight after but going to have to give myself an hour or so now before I move on!
Gibbo with an appearance in the latest Inside Training video
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  4, 2024, 07:56:51 pm
Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.

I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!

Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032

New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.

Really fucking good this.

The production is very 'dream-like' and the whole thing feels like an proper trip down memory lane ;D It helps I've consumed every single podcast since TAW started the subscription service mind you!
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  4, 2024, 07:56:51 pm
Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.

I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!

Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032

New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.
Fab idea.

Just started this but actually might save it for the start of the season for 3-4 of us in the car to listen to while bored out of our brains on the M6.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Yeah - the Klopp tribute was wonderful
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  9, 2024, 05:20:17 pm
Yeah - the Klopp tribute was wonderful

If by wonderful you mean quite likely to leave you a blubbering mess. Then yes it was
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 10, 2024, 01:08:06 pm
If by wonderful you mean quite likely to leave you a blubbering mess. Then yes it was
Indeed.

It was very poignant. It took me back to those early Klopp seasons of promise and drastic improvement. I went to Anfield quite a bit in Klopp's first few seasons (less so since the pandemic) and couldn't believe how the whole place just felt so much better compared to previous years. The 17-18 season was the real turning point in terms of belief amongst the fans - no longer an angst-ridden crowd filled with fear. So much fun.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 10, 2024, 01:08:06 pm
If by wonderful you mean quite likely to leave you a blubbering mess. Then yes it was
I'm still yet to listen haha but I can only imagine. Must have taken a lot of work, but the sheer number of shows and therefore audio content to mix in must be incredible.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Thought John Gs assessment of Southgate was really fair. Theres a propensity amongst Liverpool fans to cast him as some footballing idiot whereas I think its a bit more nuanced than that. Hes limited but hes built a culture that is rarely seen in international football and is virtually never evident in the England team. Hes been quite different in how hes approached the job and its mostly paid off. Thats not to suggest hes a top manager but he has been a good fit for the England job.
The klopp documentary is sensational work. Really enjoyed that. Must've taken ages to find all the old clips. Great to hear some previous voices and some of the clips from Robbo were great.

Would love to listen to the Dortmund pink again
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

« Reply #29268 on: July 13, 2024, 11:18:19 am »

Gutmann, man of fine taste and shit tea
Enjoyed the Liverpools Twos show. Nice recap of Rob Jones. It was remarked upon how quickly his international call-up and debut took place. One thing that probably influenced Graham Taylor to get him in his team was the fact that he was Welsh born so eligible to play for Wales. Taylor getting Jones before the Welsh.
Not listened to that yet. But we signed Jokes and he made his debut in early October 21 and he was capped by England in February 22. Started that season in ye olde 4th Division. Thats some rise!
Quote from: PaulD on July 13, 2024, 11:18:19 am
Gutmann, man of fine taste and shit tea

And friend of Ian McCulloch apparently. That blew my mind a bit.
The Glen Johnson story had me cackling in Sainsbury's.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

latest Gutter, especially Neil, oddly felt a little "populist' - almost like it wanted to identify with fan anxiety. Mood seems to have shifted from trust in the new regime to quite a lot of concern around 'what ifs'.
Walked into the kitchen tonight to hear my girlfriend listening to the Anfield Wrap. Shes not a Liverpool fan so I was highly confused. Turns out it was Karl Coppack calling in as a guest on the Jon Robbins and Elis James podcast. Gave me a chuckle.
