Hi everyone, we've released what is our final piece of Jürgen Klopp content (and it's free to listen to) - a 90 minute audio documentary telling the story of his time at Liverpool using extracts taken from past shows in chronological order.
I think you'll like it, it was produced by a new-ish member of our team and is slightly different to what we usually release but I think you'll love it. Interesting to hear opinions from the time knowing how it all turns out!
Cheers. Link to listen here or wherever you get your podcasts - https://pod.fo/e/24f032
New era tomorrow with the press conference, so the last from us on Jürgen.