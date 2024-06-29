Crosby Nick never fails.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Josh Williams comes across so well in my eyes.The WFMTM with Adam was really great. Adam has a great knack of letting people speak. He's a real asset as far as I'm concerned
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Andy Heaton has started to look like Roy Keane.
Steady on
You tan and grey
This is great banter.
With a little eye squinting you get a young Atkinson.
Shut up.
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]