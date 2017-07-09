« previous next »
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  2, 2024, 10:38:35 am
Cup of Tea meets the Gutter was great stuff. Mr G - a life well lived. Andy hosting was great as they're clearly friends.

Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.

Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person. :D

I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  2, 2024, 10:41:51 am
Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.

Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person. :D

I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.
Sorry - I meant Desert Islands Goals rather than Cup of Tea. I'll check out the Tom Lister one though.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  2, 2024, 10:45:11 am
Sorry - I meant Desert Islands Goals rather than Cup of Tea. I'll check out the Tom Lister one though.

Yeah, didnt even slit your error! Listened to both in quick succession. Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  2, 2024, 10:48:03 am
Yeah, didnt even slit your error! Listened to both in quick succession. Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D
I dread the day that you ever slit my error.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  2, 2024, 10:48:03 am
Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D

To a chorus of boos, such a funny image. Anything with Gutmann is an automatic listen for me these days.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  2, 2024, 11:05:45 am
I dread the day that you ever slit my error.

:o
Guttman is my absolute fave
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  2, 2024, 03:38:10 pm
Guttman is my absolute fave

Apart from his horrendous Jurgen shout a few seasons ago.  :P
Quote from: Raaphael on May  3, 2024, 06:34:24 am
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.
Sexton always sounds like he's on the verge of running out of breath to me
Quote from: Raaphael on May  3, 2024, 06:34:24 am
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.

Glad it wasn't just me. I was about to order a new headphone adaptor until I realised it was a broadcast issue. The Anfield Wrap is the only podcast I listen to so it's a trap one can fall into.
Where have the match ratings gone to?
Just listening to the Barcelona pink again, what a night that was.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  7, 2024, 10:58:19 am
Just listening to the Barcelona pink again, what a night that was.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1125885466815995905

Loved this Dan Austin video afterwards, I still go back and watch it sometimes. It summed it up for me, I don't think I calmed down from it until after the final really  ;D
Gonna need more information on the new/old friends please mates.
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?
Quote from: koptommy93 on May 13, 2024, 01:27:21 pm
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?

To be fair, the podcast is about representing the views of the Liverpool supporter base, not covering the games, and that viewpoint, Id imagine, isnt one he is alone in holding. I thought it helped kick start an interesting conversation, but I can see why people might be annoyed, especially as hes going to go to the games, that others would love to go to.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 13, 2024, 01:33:28 pm
To be fair, the podcast is about representing the views of the Liverpool supporter base, not covering the games, and that viewpoint, Id imagine, isnt one he is alone in holding. I thought it helped kick start an interesting conversation, but I can see why people might be annoyed, especially as hes going to go to the games, that others would love to go to.
Just find it a bit tiresome really, if you're not that bothered then fine but I don't think it needs repeating several times.
Kev Walsh gave away his Barcelona ticket.
Well when I say his ticket, its not in his name of course.
Quote from: koptommy93 on May 13, 2024, 01:27:21 pm
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?
I never like criticising anyone who makes the shows but I tend to agree with you, it irked me a bit when he said on the Friday show that "he'd checked out".
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  7, 2024, 11:05:27 am
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1125885466815995905

Loved this Dan Austin video afterwards, I still go back and watch it sometimes. It summed it up for me, I don't think I calmed down from it until after the final really  ;D

AH AHHH AHHHHH

THEY'VE FUCKING DONE IT AGAIN!!!! :D :D :D


Neil's match review post Villa is great :)
Think the tone on a couple of Pinks lately has been very weird. Second leg vs Atalanta, we go out in the meekest way possible in the manager's last European game, a truly sad night to me, and it's "everyone needs to relax... We're having a lovely time... Salah's penalty was great".

We then draw (for us) the deadest of dead rubbers, a game that had zero meaning for anything we're doing, now or in the future, and it's handwringing annoyance and downbeat analysis. Yeah it's a bit annoying we were so stupid, but the game had zero bearing on anything and our players are playing like the season's over because it is. The only people who should be angry about last night are Spurs fans.

It's like the tone of the two games had been completely switched in the post match shows. I know it's a long season and the circumstances of people's night out at the match has an effect on how the show is, but I've just found it pretty odd.
I get where youre coming from but I think on a few shows theres been discussion of why the past couple games were not dead rubbers and the push to get 84 points as a base target we can take into next season. So I do see why theyve shown frustration around that.
I thought both of last night's shows were pretty good and reflected my sort of mood with seeing that game again. I think Rob held it together well, because if I'd just seen us throw away a two goal lead and then walked through the wind and the rain for 50 minutes to do a podcast all you'd get out of me would be 'Oh fuck off.'
Got an interview with the great man going out tomorrow.
When he was talking about the players saying nice things about himMillie, Adam, Virg, Mo - before West Ham probably. :lmao

Im a mess listening to this. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:18:19 am
When he was talking about the players saying nice things about himMillie, Adam, Virg, Mo - before West Ham probably. :lmao

Im a mess listening to this. :D

Me too, trying to keep it together. So full of quality though fantastic interview. But most of all thanks to the great man for all the memories.  :'(
Had to turn it off when he was finishing. Not sure ugly crying in work is a good luck.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:39:54 am
Had to turn it off when he was finishing. Not sure ugly crying in work is a good luck.

Yip.

'No-one could have asked for anyting more' is when the ugly crying started.
I absolutely loved how he spoke about the league cup final. Clear that it meant so much to him.
Want to be positive now - the interview with Jurgen was absolutely outstanding and made me heartbroken all over again that this is the end. What a manager, but more than that, what a mensch. Congratulations to all involved. Brilliant work.
Get on board with the supporters groups to lobby the club over their vote on getting rid of VAR. Fans need to unite on this (all PL clubs not just ours).
Amazing interview. Everyone should take time to watch.
