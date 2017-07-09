Think the tone on a couple of Pinks lately has been very weird. Second leg vs Atalanta, we go out in the meekest way possible in the manager's last European game, a truly sad night to me, and it's "everyone needs to relax... We're having a lovely time... Salah's penalty was great".



We then draw (for us) the deadest of dead rubbers, a game that had zero meaning for anything we're doing, now or in the future, and it's handwringing annoyance and downbeat analysis. Yeah it's a bit annoying we were so stupid, but the game had zero bearing on anything and our players are playing like the season's over because it is. The only people who should be angry about last night are Spurs fans.



It's like the tone of the two games had been completely switched in the post match shows. I know it's a long season and the circumstances of people's night out at the match has an effect on how the show is, but I've just found it pretty odd.