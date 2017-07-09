« previous next »
Fitzy:
Cup of Tea meets the Gutter was great stuff. Mr G - a life well lived. Andy hosting was great as they're clearly friends.

Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.

Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person. :D

I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.
Crosby Nick:
Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.

Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person. :D

I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.
Sorry - I meant Desert Islands Goals rather than Cup of Tea. I'll check out the Tom Lister one though.
Fitzy:
Sorry - I meant Desert Islands Goals rather than Cup of Tea. I'll check out the Tom Lister one though.

Yeah, didnt even slit your error! Listened to both in quick succession. Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D
Crosby Nick:
Yeah, didnt even slit your error! Listened to both in quick succession. Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D
I dread the day that you ever slit my error.
Crosby Nick:
Guttman walking out of his good mates wedding to watch a league game. A braver man than me. :D

To a chorus of boos, such a funny image. Anything with Gutmann is an automatic listen for me these days.
Fitzy:
I dread the day that you ever slit my error.

:o
Guttman is my absolute fave
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.
koptommy93:
Guttman is my absolute fave

Apart from his horrendous Jurgen shout a few seasons ago.  :P
Raaphael:
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.
Sexton always sounds like he's on the verge of running out of breath to me
Raaphael:
Gutmann is the greatest.

Apart from that, what`s up with people`s voices lately? Sexton and Bona first and foremost.

Glad it wasn't just me. I was about to order a new headphone adaptor until I realised it was a broadcast issue. The Anfield Wrap is the only podcast I listen to so it's a trap one can fall into.
Where have the match ratings gone to?
Just listening to the Barcelona pink again, what a night that was.
redgriffin73:
Just listening to the Barcelona pink again, what a night that was.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1125885466815995905

Loved this Dan Austin video afterwards, I still go back and watch it sometimes. It summed it up for me, I don't think I calmed down from it until after the final really  ;D
Gonna need more information on the new/old friends please mates.
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?
koptommy93:
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?

To be fair, the podcast is about representing the views of the Liverpool supporter base, not covering the games, and that viewpoint, Id imagine, isnt one he is alone in holding. I thought it helped kick start an interesting conversation, but I can see why people might be annoyed, especially as hes going to go to the games, that others would love to go to.
mikey_LFC:
To be fair, the podcast is about representing the views of the Liverpool supporter base, not covering the games, and that viewpoint, Id imagine, isnt one he is alone in holding. I thought it helped kick start an interesting conversation, but I can see why people might be annoyed, especially as hes going to go to the games, that others would love to go to.
Just find it a bit tiresome really, if you're not that bothered then fine but I don't think it needs repeating several times.
Kev Walsh gave away his Barcelona ticket.
Well when I say his ticket, its not in his name of course.
koptommy93:
If Kev Walsh doesn't care about these games why is he on the shows?
I never like criticising anyone who makes the shows but I tend to agree with you, it irked me a bit when he said on the Friday show that "he'd checked out".
disgraced cake:
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1125885466815995905

Loved this Dan Austin video afterwards, I still go back and watch it sometimes. It summed it up for me, I don't think I calmed down from it until after the final really  ;D

AH AHHH AHHHHH

THEY'VE FUCKING DONE IT AGAIN!!!! :D :D :D


Neil's match review post Villa is great :)
