Cup of Tea meets the Gutter was great stuff. Mr G - a life well lived. Andy hosting was great as they're clearly friends.
Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.
Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person.
I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.