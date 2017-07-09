Cup of Tea meets the Gutter was great stuff. Mr G - a life well lived. Andy hosting was great as they're clearly friends.



Yeah Guttman always a great listen and some interesting choices. I remember finding out the result of that Blackburn game via good old Ceefax. Didnt have Sky back then and it must have been the first season of the Premium League.Also enjoyed the Cup of Tea show that they dug out from last summer. Dont watched Emmerdale so googled Tom Lister to see if I knew him and fairly sure hes a different person to the bloke in the thumbnail picture? Unless I had the wrong person.I like both of those shows, whoever the guest is, usually even more so when you dont always want to think about the current on pitch issues.