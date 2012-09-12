« previous next »
I know the podcast is the main deal but I really wish they'd do more writing because a) I find podcasts generally difficult to listen to because my brain is weird like that b) they have some really, really good writers - Neil's post-match reviews especially help me shift my thoughts into place when I'm not sure what to make of a game. Even if they are probably written by an extremely drunk man, idk.

Neil's ability to turn into Lord Byron when he's 6 pints deep is truly something.
:D

The Paul Morley of football, and I am very here for it.
The Paul Morley of football, and I am very here for it.

Did you get the article from Karl Coppack?

  I DIDNT watch it.

The Manchester Marathon, the vagaries of BBC Sounds and a slowly dying phone were all I had. I thought I'd just watch it later. Then I knew I wouldn't.

Reactions differ over time. Frustration to fury, to fuck it all, to some sort of muddied perspective.

Arsenal helped with the latter to some extent, but they were never the issue. This was always about us and Manchester City. Hats off to them, though. I always thought they'd cough first in the title race, but we beat them to it.

There's no way around it. The last few weeks have been awful. Two terrible games at Old Trafford, the Atalanta travesty and now Crystal Palace. The Reds doubting themselves, being shaky where we were once solid and showing an inability to finish chances. A rising underperformance in - God, help us - xG.

The title race isn't over, but we've not so much as handed over an advantage to City - we've hurled it at their feet.

I know, I know. No runners and all that, but I'd feel a lot more confident if we were in any semblance of form. The bottom line is, at the moment, I'd rather play us than City.

The biggest worry is that this season - and it's been an incredible one - will somehow be written off as a failure, particularly when it ties in with Jürgen Klopp's departure. It's nothing like a failure. It's just that we've performed brilliantly without being especially brilliant and that's hiked up the expectation. Expectations were unlikely to match.

Maybe that's harsh. We've certainly had glimpses and the mental strength has been astonishing, but we've gone behind 21 times in 51 games. That has to change.

What's worse is that we tend to concede early, so any game plan is replaced by panic. Oh, we can patient if we're only playing the opposition on the pitch, but in recent weeks every game is shot through the prism of the title race ('what does that mean for the league table?!') and that comes with added pressure.

Still, we've nothing to lose on Thursday so maybe we'll see a performance and a result. This side can certainly do that. Take the pressure off and we might release ourselves from our own minds.

It's not over, though the pit of my stomach feels heavier after that. But this is when we show our colours. This is where we pay.

Keep going, boys and girls. Dig in. This is where they need us the most.

And, after all, you never know.

Karl   
"damp squid"
"damp squid"

It's actually a firecracker Gibbo
"damp squid"

i'm so glad Gutmann pulled him up on it, doing my head in  ;D
Aren't all squid, by their very nature, damp?
Aren't all squid, by their very nature, damp?

Zombies by their very nature are inconsistent.
"damp squid"
Hi Internet :wanker   :P

Bafta nomination worthy episode of the Gutter this week.  Tennis Hag was a highlight too  ;D
Hi Internet :wanker   :P

Bafta nomination worthy episode of the Gutter this week.  Tennis Hag was a highlight too  ;D

Proper LOL moment that Tennis Hag gag was!
Proper LOL moment that Tennis Hag gag was!

That was a classic case of something that shouldn't be funny, but ends up being hilarious - Gutmann is a comic genius sometimes.
Given that the three that were on it are some of my favourites on TAW usually, I was really surprised at what I was hearing on the Pink. Neil was talking about "love" and "Salah being brilliant and scoring a brilliant pen". I just couldn't recognise a lot of these things in what I saw. I mean I understand people not wanting to slaughter a gang of players and manager that we really have loved, but I felt like I'd watched an entirely different game.

As brilliant as Neil is in a lot of ways, I feel that one minor issue TAW has sometimes is his personality overpowering the conversation. So if Neil decides one of the most whimperish exits from Europe I've ever seen is fine and full of positives, then the others fall a bit into line with that.

I think Neil, Ben and Adam are all fantastic, but just thought that was a strange listen after one of the sadder games I can remember - a truly great era petering out.
"...roight?"
"...roight?"

Down a shot every time the Arsenal guy says right.

Right.
"...roight?"

He's generally very good in his opinions to be fair, but that is an annoying trait.
Given that the three that were on it are some of my favourites on TAW usually, I was really surprised at what I was hearing on the Pink. Neil was talking about "love" and "Salah being brilliant and scoring a brilliant pen". I just couldn't recognise a lot of these things in what I saw. I mean I understand people not wanting to slaughter a gang of players and manager that we really have loved, but I felt like I'd watched an entirely different game.

As brilliant as Neil is in a lot of ways, I feel that one minor issue TAW has sometimes is his personality overpowering the conversation. So if Neil decides one of the most whimperish exits from Europe I've ever seen is fine and full of positives, then the others fall a bit into line with that.

I think Neil, Ben and Adam are all fantastic, but just thought that was a strange listen after one of the sadder games I can remember - a truly great era petering out.
I wouldnt assume to talk for Neil and he doesnt need folk on RAWK to be his gatekeeper, but I sense that hes pursuing a line that is essentially one of anti-hysterical. Now and always, Neil treads a path that is opposed to dramatic opinions and hot takes. Hes not into throwing players under a bus; never has been. Indeed, he often does the opposite. He finds positives in the bad times. He sees the light when all around him feel dull. This is probably a professional decision - heading up a fan media operation brings certain responsibilities and he has the opportunity to set a tone that may be antithetical to virtually all around him. Accentuating the good amongst the sadness.

I see a virtue in this. My perspective is that Neil is railing against the tidal wave of over emotional lads who take to their mobile phones and give appallingly negative energy to any setback. Neils not having it. Hes not accepting the Klopps been great  but crap that were seeing emerging. Hes not going along with some hysterical notion that Salah is done. Hes standing up to the large proportion of the fanbase who seem to operate with the sense of catastrophe about to happen.

I believe this is his own editorial choice. He suspects most (well some) fans cant at all handle slumps, defeats, cup exits etc so hes presenting himself as a protector of sanity by utterly disengaging with such unhinged lunacy.

Thats not to suggest last night was any way good; its more a case that its not representative of some disastrous decline. Theres a league to be won and all anyone can do is predict failure. Neils not having it and fair play to him.
But on the same note, there was an element of "you know what, maybe the manager does need a break for himself"

I don't know what others wanted or need from that show on Thursday evening but the tone and guests hit all the spots for me.

I didn't want someone calling the players all kinds.
I wouldnt assume to talk for Neil and he doesnt need folk on RAWK to be his gatekeeper, but I sense that hes pursuing a line that is essentially one of anti-hysterical. Now and always, Neil treads a path that is opposed to dramatic opinions and hot takes. Hes not into throwing players under a bus; never has been. Indeed, he often does the opposite. He finds positives in the bad times. He sees the light when all around him feel dull. This is probably a professional decision - heading up a fan media operation brings certain responsibilities and he has the opportunity to set a tone that may be antithetical to virtually all around him. Accentuating the good amongst the sadness.

I see a virtue in this. My perspective is that Neil is railing against the tidal wave of over emotional lads who take to their mobile phones and give appallingly negative energy to any setback. Neils not having it. Hes not accepting the Klopps been great  but crap that were seeing emerging. Hes not going along with some hysterical notion that Salah is done. Hes standing up to the large proportion of the fanbase who seem to operate with the sense of catastrophe about to happen.

I believe this is his own editorial choice. He suspects most (well some) fans cant at all handle slumps, defeats, cup exits etc so hes presenting himself as a protector of sanity by utterly disengaging with such unhinged lunacy.

Thats not to suggest last night was any way good; its more a case that its not representative of some disastrous decline. Theres a league to be won and all anyone can do is predict failure. Neils not having it and fair play to him.

There's been enough episodes of The Pink with Atko exclaiming that our players are a "gang of pricks" ;D

Time and a place though, and this lot are in a rut and 2 points off the top after being massacred by injury.
I always remember one from a few years ago, can't remember the game, where he just read the full squad out and said "you should be ashamed of yourself" after every player.
I always remember one from a few years ago, can't remember the game, where he just read the full squad out and said "you should be ashamed of yourself" after every player.
A collective dressing down is different.

Ive never heard him go after a player or manager (inc Rogers) in a personal vitriolic way. I also suggest that 6 games from potentially winning the league isnt the time for should be ashamed of yourself type comments even if form looks iffy.
I wouldnt assume to talk for Neil and he doesnt need folk on RAWK to be his gatekeeper, but I sense that hes pursuing a line that is essentially one of anti-hysterical. Now and always, Neil treads a path that is opposed to dramatic opinions and hot takes. Hes not into throwing players under a bus; never has been. Indeed, he often does the opposite. He finds positives in the bad times. He sees the light when all around him feel dull. This is probably a professional decision - heading up a fan media operation brings certain responsibilities and he has the opportunity to set a tone that may be antithetical to virtually all around him. Accentuating the good amongst the sadness.

I see a virtue in this. My perspective is that Neil is railing against the tidal wave of over emotional lads who take to their mobile phones and give appallingly negative energy to any setback. Neils not having it. Hes not accepting the Klopps been great  but crap that were seeing emerging. Hes not going along with some hysterical notion that Salah is done. Hes standing up to the large proportion of the fanbase who seem to operate with the sense of catastrophe about to happen.

I believe this is his own editorial choice. He suspects most (well some) fans cant at all handle slumps, defeats, cup exits etc so hes presenting himself as a protector of sanity by utterly disengaging with such unhinged lunacy.

Thats not to suggest last night was any way good; its more a case that its not representative of some disastrous decline. Theres a league to be won and all anyone can do is predict failure. Neils not having it and fair play to him.

Sorry, I'm just not having this. Neil has often slaughtered the players, usually when it's justified to be fair. But sometimes when it isn't. For example, I vividly remember a Pink where we'd drawn against Chelsea in 2017, and Neil absolutely lambasted the result and performance. As though it was completely unacceptable to not beat the reigning champions at home.

And anyway, you're missing my point - I didn't need him to slaughter the players or the manager on Thursday either. I just thought the "everyone should relax" message and telling us how well so many played was a bit weird and didn't at all tally with what I saw. Thursday to me wasn't a time I was angry at the players or manager - I actually felt sorry for them and for everyone. I really just thought it was a very sad, deflating end to the era of Klopps Liverpool in Europe. But instead the mood was almost having a laugh and saying it's all fine.

There doesn't have to be anger, there doesn't have to be catastrophising, but I just expect the chat to reflect the game. A very sad end of a certain chapter and another game with a concerning lack of energy.

I'd be in violent agreement with Neil roughly 90% of the time, but this was a case where I genuinely wondered if we'd seen the same game. I still think it was pretty weird. Like he was determined to say "we're all having a lovely time". I mean, he probably was and good for him, but I don't think most fans enjoyed much about Thursday.
Sorry, I'm just not having this. Neil has often slaughtered the players, usually when it's justified to be fair. But sometimes when it isn't. For example, I vividly remember a Pink where we'd drawn against Chelsea in 2017, and Neil absolutely lambasted the result and performance. As though it was completely unacceptable to not beat the reigning champions at home.

And anyway, you're missing my point - I didn't need him to slaughter the players or the manager on Thursday either. I just thought the "everyone should relax" message and telling us how well so many played was a bit weird and didn't at all tally with what I saw. Thursday to me wasn't a time I was angry at the players or manager - I actually felt sorry for them and for everyone. I really just thought it was a very sad, deflating end to the era of Klopps Liverpool in Europe. But instead the mood was almost having a laugh and saying it's all fine.

There doesn't have to be anger, there doesn't have to be catastrophising, but I just expect the chat to reflect the game. A very sad end of a certain chapter and another game with a concerning lack of energy.

I'd be in violent agreement with Neil roughly 90% of the time, but this was a case where I genuinely wondered if we'd seen the same game. I still think it was pretty weird. Like he was determined to say "we're all having a lovely time". I mean, he probably was and good for him, but I don't think most fans enjoyed much about Thursday.
Maybe I was vague in my point, but Im not suggesting Neil doesnt criticise players or the collective. Of course he does. What Im suggesting is that now isnt the time for existential misery and hysterics. Like Klopp attempted after Thursday, we still have a huge opportunity to make history and win a league. Whats the value in engaging in the noisy discourse that is contaminating the LFC-space right now? Will that help us win a league?
Yeah, I have been in a bad mood over this last week as we have started to falter, but the reality is that we are in the back-end of April and a couple of results going in our favour away from winning the league. If we can win our remaining matches, which we are perfectly capable of doing, then there is every chance that we could be about to experience one of the greatest moments in our clubs history. So I am trying my best not to let the misery take over just yet.
Great pink from Gibbo, on the move, along River Walk, interviewing some fella on the tube - lost your phone too (or something) - strong work  ;D :scarf :champ
So, looks like Gutmann was right after all and it will be Virgil as player manager  ;D
The review ep is broken on the Patreon feed 😟
