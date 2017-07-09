Given that the three that were on it are some of my favourites on TAW usually, I was really surprised at what I was hearing on the Pink. Neil was talking about "love" and "Salah being brilliant and scoring a brilliant pen". I just couldn't recognise a lot of these things in what I saw. I mean I understand people not wanting to slaughter a gang of players and manager that we really have loved, but I felt like I'd watched an entirely different game.
As brilliant as Neil is in a lot of ways, I feel that one minor issue TAW has sometimes is his personality overpowering the conversation. So if Neil decides one of the most whimperish exits from Europe I've ever seen is fine and full of positives, then the others fall a bit into line with that.
I think Neil, Ben and Adam are all fantastic, but just thought that was a strange listen after one of the sadder games I can remember - a truly great era petering out.
I wouldnt assume to talk for Neil and he doesnt need folk on RAWK to be his gatekeeper, but I sense that hes pursuing a line that is essentially one of anti-hysterical. Now and always, Neil treads a path that is opposed to dramatic opinions and hot takes. Hes not into throwing players under a bus; never has been. Indeed, he often does the opposite. He finds positives in the bad times. He sees the light when all around him feel dull. This is probably a professional decision - heading up a fan media operation brings certain responsibilities and he has the opportunity to set a tone that may be antithetical to virtually all around him. Accentuating the good amongst the sadness.
I see a virtue in this. My perspective is that Neil is railing against the tidal wave of over emotional lads who take to their mobile phones and give appallingly negative energy to any setback. Neils not having it. Hes not accepting the Klopps been great
but
crap that were seeing emerging. Hes not going along with some hysterical notion that Salah is done. Hes standing up to the large proportion of the fanbase who seem to operate with the sense of catastrophe about to happen.
I believe this is his own editorial choice. He suspects most (well some) fans cant at all handle slumps, defeats, cup exits etc so hes presenting himself as a protector of sanity by utterly disengaging with such unhinged lunacy.
Thats not to suggest last night was any way good; its more a case that its not representative of some disastrous decline. Theres a league to be won and all anyone can do is predict failure. Neils not having it and fair play to him.