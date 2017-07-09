Given that the three that were on it are some of my favourites on TAW usually, I was really surprised at what I was hearing on the Pink. Neil was talking about "love" and "Salah being brilliant and scoring a brilliant pen". I just couldn't recognise a lot of these things in what I saw. I mean I understand people not wanting to slaughter a gang of players and manager that we really have loved, but I felt like I'd watched an entirely different game.
As brilliant as Neil is in a lot of ways, I feel that one minor issue TAW has sometimes is his personality overpowering the conversation. So if Neil decides one of the most whimperish exits from Europe I've ever seen is fine and full of positives, then the others fall a bit into line with that.
I think Neil, Ben and Adam are all fantastic, but just thought that was a strange listen after one of the sadder games I can remember - a truly great era petering out.