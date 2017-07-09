I know the podcast is the main deal but I really wish they'd do more writing because a) I find podcasts generally difficult to listen to because my brain is weird like that b) they have some really, really good writers - Neil's post-match reviews especially help me shift my thoughts into place when I'm not sure what to make of a game. Even if they are probably written by an extremely drunk man, idk.
The Paul Morley of football, and I am very here for it.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
"damp squid"
Aren't all squid, by their very nature, damp?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hi Internet Bafta nomination worthy episode of the Gutter this week. Tennis Hag was a highlight too
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]