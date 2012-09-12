« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Gods_Left_Boot

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29000 on: March 15, 2024, 03:49:13 pm
Konaté, with an emphasis on the "e" is the correct pronunciation.
Dench57

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29001 on: March 15, 2024, 05:33:50 pm
How else would you pronounce it? Ko-nate like Nate Dogg?
redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29002 on: March 15, 2024, 05:49:33 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 15, 2024, 03:10:05 am
I had a mates dad round ours for the City game at the weekend.

It is very fair to say that he struggles somewhat with the pronunciation of Szoboszlai.

"Sobslob".

Didn't quite know whether to laugh or cry.

And I thought Steve McManaman saying Sloboszlai was bad enough!
GreatEx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29003 on: March 16, 2024, 02:29:40 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on March 15, 2024, 03:49:13 pm
Konaté, with an emphasis on the "e" is the correct pronunciation.

Yep, but as a former French resident myself, when using French names in English conversation I subconsciously alter my pronunciation of French names to make them fit the general flow... not mispronunciation exactly, just modulated. Similarly, when speaking French I would even alter my own name, and Steven Gerrard (I lived there from 04 to 07 so he came up a lot) would be "zher-AR" or whatever. I kind of find overly-perfected pronunciation of foreign names almost as annoying as blatantly butchery. I think I have mental problems...
Schmohawk

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29004 on: March 16, 2024, 04:38:00 pm
The latest episode in my podcast app is the Sparta Prague post match show. Surely that cant be the latest episode? If not, does anybody know whats wrong?
Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29005 on: March 16, 2024, 05:08:40 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on March 16, 2024, 04:38:00 pm
The latest episode in my podcast app is the Sparta Prague post match show. Surely that cant be the latest episode? If not, does anybody know whats wrong?

Stupid question probably but have you tried pulling the app Home Screen down to refresh it and/ or totally closing the app and reopening it?

Most recent audio should be the pre-match warmup.
mattyyt

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm
Brilliant episode with Clive Tyldesley today. Though, not sure which was madder: how dismissive he was of Gomez starting for England or suggesting Southgate take over from Jurgen  ???

Suppose it shows how even for such a smart footballing man, how disconnected England fans are from Liverpool.
Hij

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
Where can I find the show where Neil talks about the new champions league format please any help warmly appreciated

Nice one
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29008 on: Today at 03:03:09 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm
Brilliant episode with Clive Tyldesley today. Though, not sure which was madder: how dismissive he was of Gomez starting for England or suggesting Southgate take over from Jurgen  ???

Suppose it shows how even for such a smart footballing man, how disconnected England fans are from Liverpool.

The Southgate one. Absolutely
kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29009 on: Today at 07:31:06 am
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
Where can I find the show where Neil talks about the new champions league format please any help warmly appreciated

Nice one


The Friday Night with Erdinger 12th January Video
And on YouTube, Neil and Phil on the new format and Kav like most of us didn't have a clue but does now  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UO_qrp3p4ZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UO_qrp3p4ZI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UO_qrp3p4ZI
koptommy93

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29010 on: Today at 11:11:13 am
Gutmann is absolute box office. Love him.
bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29011 on: Today at 11:45:11 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:11:13 am
Gutmann is absolute box office. Love him.

His misunderstanding of Fernando :lmao
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29012 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm
Brilliant episode with Clive Tyldesley today. Though, not sure which was madder: how dismissive he was of Gomez starting for England or suggesting Southgate take over from Jurgen  ???

Suppose it shows how even for such a smart footballing man, how disconnected England fans are from Liverpool.
The Southgate shout was merely a hypothetical - asking Neil what the reaction would be. Clive didn't go as far to link Southgate for the job or even endorse it as a good idea.
Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #29013 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:11:13 am
Gutmann is absolute box office. Love him.

He`s awesome. A natural.
