Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3260881 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,914
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28920 on: February 15, 2024, 10:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 15, 2024, 09:24:07 pm
Gave the Friday night a 5 as its great but if Id done it after watching this weeks with Neil eluding to the League Cup Final not being a big game Id have dropped it by at least one point. :lmao
Hello mate, was that on the free show?
Can you give me the approx minute he said it as I'd like to contextualise how it was said.
Cheers JM.
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28921 on: February 15, 2024, 11:50:47 pm »
I think it comes across like Neils just more all in on the league than the other competitions at present. I think if most of our supporters were asked whether they would rather Trent is fully fit for the final next weekend or City at home (as an example), they would say the latter.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,726
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28922 on: February 15, 2024, 11:55:03 pm »
@TAW

I think you guys are missing a trick with your YouTube memberships by only offering what is essentially the video tier. Why are you not offering all 3 tiers? (Audio, Video, Audio & Video), there are plenty of people who only listen to podcasts on YouTube. It doesn't need to have an accompanying video, just slap a background on it and you're done (I.e.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwN_TYy55Y8).

Taking that a step further, you could quite easily link YouTube members to TAW memberships - so anyone paying through YouTube can still get pods via whatever podcast app they use. I.e. your signup page would look like this:



You can then use YouTube's API to pull the usernames of your YouTube members and cross reference that with TAW accounts and update the subscription status accordingly. Have that run twice a day and it'll be relatively seemless. Note that obviously this only works one way (YouTube > TAW) but I think that's fine here.

Sounds complicated but it's not too bad. I know YouTube take a 30% cut but I'd happily pay more to go through there as I'm a lot more likely to watch the videos.





Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28923 on: February 16, 2024, 08:05:39 am »
Quote from: John C on February 15, 2024, 10:49:54 pm
Hello mate, was that on the free show?
Can you give me the approx minute he said it as I'd like to contextualise how it was said.
Cheers JM.

It was on the Friday Night and was regarding Trent being injured for the final - , I think he said something like Trent wont be too worried about missing the final as hell just be thinking he wants to be fit for the big games. It was around 2-5 minutes I think.

To be clear Im clearly joking, thought the show was great and everyone has their opinions, its just his particular opinion on this I dont agree with as Ive noticed him mention comments along those lines in a few shows (and to be fair he did acknowledge on the Bacon Butty that people may not agree with it).
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,914
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28924 on: February 16, 2024, 08:30:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 16, 2024, 08:05:39 am
I think he said something like Trent wont be too worried about missing the final as hell just be thinking he wants to be fit for the big games. It was around 2-5 minutes I think.
Ah thanks mate, that's a bit different than what I'd worried he might have meant.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28925 on: February 16, 2024, 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 08:30:42 am
Ah thanks mate, that's a bit different than what I'd worried he might have meant.

Nah it was said in good faith, it's just a difference of opinion and, as I say, I was joking when I said it anyway.

My opinion of the importance of next week doesn't align with Neil's but that's probably partly based on the fact that it's the first final I've got a ticket for since Athens so there's my own personal reasons for that as much as anything else.  ;D
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28926 on: February 16, 2024, 09:23:41 am »
Juts an FYI for Anfield Wrap people, your survey us still asking about '2023' shows.
For example: 'Why wouldn't you attend a TAW Live show or event in 2023?'.  :wave

Well... because I don't have a time machine obviously.  ;D
Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28927 on: February 16, 2024, 01:47:50 pm »
More of a request than a complaint: I would welcome a simple click link text page that just listed all the shows that were on offer chronologically, even with oldest ones dropping off if you wanted. I know I miss loads of content because there is a push from the wrap on shows that have had a higher degree of effort or spend, which is understandable. Most of us would still catch all of those anyway. It does not have to be the front page....
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28928 on: February 16, 2024, 01:56:21 pm »
I'm still not sure of the rationale behind splitting pre-match into two shows (Pre-Match Warmup and Press Conference Extra) - you often hear the same discussion twice and the PMWU often exists in a 'we don't know as Klopp hasn't done his presser yet' world. I find myself just skipping PMWU some weeks as I'll listen to them Friday night or Saturday morning and it's a bit obsolete. If Liverpool are also featured on the Friday Show, it's sometimes the same chat 3 times.

Perhaps it's just that they tend to come out Friday afternoon, maybe doing one Thursday and one Friday (or PCE Saturday morning if it's a later/Sunday/Monday game) would give some more scope for different chats.

Also, is The Weekend dead now? Used to really enjoy it as a mini Overview-style show not focussing purely on the 90 minutes.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28929 on: February 16, 2024, 01:58:29 pm »
While I'm going on - when's the next Agony Hour? ;D
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28930 on: February 16, 2024, 02:00:38 pm »
i dont like the pub shows. You dont really subscribe to haer guys in a pub discussing the game. I agree just one pre match show in a studio would be better.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28931 on: February 16, 2024, 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on February 16, 2024, 02:00:38 pm
i dont like the pub shows. You dont really subscribe to haer guys in a pub discussing the game. I agree just one pre match show in a studio would be better.

Just shows the difference in peoples tastes as these are some of my favourites.
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28932 on: February 17, 2024, 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 16, 2024, 02:52:30 pm
Just shows the difference in peoples tastes as these are some of my favourites.
Same here.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28933 on: February 17, 2024, 08:49:06 am »
^ yes, post-match in the pub is core TAW.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28934 on: February 17, 2024, 08:51:49 am »
Quote from: kavah on February 17, 2024, 08:49:06 am
^ yes, post-match in the pub is core TAW.

Absolutely!
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,036
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28935 on: February 17, 2024, 10:57:58 am »
Quote from: Hij on February 17, 2024, 12:39:59 am
Same here.
Agree the ones in someones car at the services are great too
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,811
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28936 on: February 17, 2024, 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on February 16, 2024, 02:00:38 pm
i dont like the pub shows. You dont really subscribe to haer guys in a pub discussing the game. I agree just one pre match show in a studio would be better.
Its part of the match day ritual though. Watch the game and then jump into a pub to rant and rave about stuff you saw. Its pretty authentic. The studio stuff comes later with the proper assessment and analysis. If TAW was just a series of beery chats about the reds, then it would become tiresome very quickly. However, a reaction show of this nature has its place, I think.

But I guess its a taste thing.
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,502
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28937 on: Today at 07:50:47 am »
Ben Johnsons ratings - VVDs and Endos just had me howling laughing. Brilliant stuff ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28938 on: Today at 09:17:50 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:50:47 am
Ben Johnsons ratings - VVDs and Endos just had me howling laughing. Brilliant stuff ;D

Just had a good giggle at those.

On Kelleher (specifically Mignolet): And the absolute bastard before him who made himself narrower on a one-on-one and got up after he had conceded a goal like an old man who had fallen over at the bus stop?

On Van Dijk: A man who frankly took exception to being jostled about with the manner and reaction of the Big Show getting slapped in the chops in the lobster pot, by a fella from St Helens.

On Endo: I just love him to bits. With his little gumshield, all polite and respectful and he might just kick your cock off really apologetically, and then help you look for it while stomping it into the turf.

Love the Van Dijk bit in particular. :lmao

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28939 on: Today at 09:39:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2024, 10:57:58 am
Agree the ones in someones car at the services are great too

One of my all time favourite shows was a tipsy (I'm being generous) Gutmann and a tetchy (again, I'm being generous) Senior squabbling in a parked up car. Sort of reflects the real experience of awayday football.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28940 on: Today at 09:44:23 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 16, 2024, 02:52:30 pm
Just shows the difference in peoples tastes as these are some of my favourites.

Likewise. The Pink in the pub afterwards is often some of the best of TAW, in my view.

For those that can't make it to games themselves for whatever reason, it's a chance to get a little bit of a feel for that without actually being there. At least, that's what it is for me.
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,502
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28941 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:50 am

Love the Van Dijk bit in particular. :lmao

And the horse bit

Found himself upfront for a bit and looked insanely big, like someone had lashed a kit on a horse and taught it how to run on its back legs.

:lmao
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28942 on: Today at 11:56:41 am »
Question - do TAW ever look for contributors?
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
