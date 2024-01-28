« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3245737 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,751
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28880 on: January 28, 2024, 04:11:15 pm »
Yeah, sorry for your loss RedMark
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28881 on: January 28, 2024, 05:32:13 pm »
Appreciate it guys, but its not necessary. Was just trying to put some perspective on Jurgen and possibly help people frame it in a different way.

Anyway, on people saying Klopp will just have to get on board with people singing his name, honestly think he'll tell people to pack it in or hell fuck off at Easter.

Up the annoying reds
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28882 on: January 31, 2024, 12:13:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 28, 2024, 12:46:42 pm
On the reaction to Klopp, I'm in a slightly odd situation (and I'll add now that this isn't me posting for sympathy or in any sort of holier than anyone way).

My mum's funeral was on Monday, and the immediate days after were very hard.

So initially hearing the news on Friday I was "oh please, not this week"

However after a relatively short time I'd realised that it's (for me at least) come at not the worst time

I'm devastated he's leaving, but ultimately he couldn't stay forever and coming in the month mum passed away has brought some perspective. This isn't me having a go at anyone who's feeling absolutely awful, but it's weird hearing people describing like he's dead.

He's a man (a great man) who has decided he's had enough of his job. It won't be the same without him, but the club remains.

Just saw your post, now. Sincere sympathy to you and yours.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 08:12:10 pm by Big Bamber »
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28883 on: January 31, 2024, 05:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on January 31, 2024, 12:13:44 pm
Jaut saw your post, now. Sincere sympathy to you and yours.

Likewise Redmark. Massive time in your life mate. Been there.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28884 on: January 31, 2024, 07:33:05 pm »
It's appreciated guys. Wasn't the aim.

I know no one wants to be the person who posts


"Yeah but what about What Gibbo said"

I say this in the realm of Gibbo being probably the most loved (judging by previous TAW "gigs").

Sorry Atko
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28885 on: January 31, 2024, 07:58:18 pm »
Almost everyone in the shows after Friday has expressed all sorts of emotions, from shock to concern, pride, love and so on. But nobody carried as much emotion in voice alone like Guttman in that Gutter. Man sounded properly broken and devastated.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28886 on: February 1, 2024, 12:28:36 pm »
Just listened to the Rory Smith & Neil Atkinson next manager discussion. It was well-informed and thought-provoking, as always. Really well done to both and TAW in general.

And, just to add, my heart goes out to the largely shell-shocked crew who found themselves having to express their thoughts in the immediate aftermath throughout Friday. There was a couple of times when someone would say "i'm just talking nonsense now" (or some such), but really it was them realising the enormity of what they had just had to say out loud. Every Liverpool fan had a wobble on Friday, so appreciate having you all to talk me through what I was feeling.


Much love
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28887 on: February 1, 2024, 01:30:13 pm »
There was a similar conversation on another thread re Klopp leaving  and comparing it to other  more serious issues.

People react differently. Mark (deepest sympathies) understandably thinks comparing to his mother dying a man leaving his job 2 year early isnt that big a deal, someone else might think, On top of my mother dying this other thing that brings me such joy is ending and the two combined can make each situation more acute.
I lost a baby nephew, it devastated the family and anything shit that happened at the time I seemed to be extra bothered about it.

I think looking at it either way is understandable.

As the great man once said
'Everything has an end, only the sausage has two.'

Yes Gibbo is very loveable and has a cheeky squeezable face.

UTR





Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28888 on: February 2, 2024, 09:52:37 am »
A bit of talk on the Midweek Extra show about Pochettino and Chelsea being releived they don't have to play us again.  They're going to be shocked when the League Cup final comes round!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28889 on: February 2, 2024, 01:24:29 pm »
Love the Friday Show and enjoy listening to Jim the Arsenal fan. Him saying that Arsenals defenders are better than our attackers (without Mo, granted), feels a slightly wild shout. Maybe Im underestimating them a bit, but in our current shape I think we should be able to go there and score a couple.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28890 on: February 2, 2024, 04:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 01:24:29 pm
Love the Friday Show and enjoy listening to Jim the Arsenal fan. Him saying that Arsenals defenders are better than our attackers (without Mo, granted), feels a slightly wild shout. Maybe Im underestimating them a bit, but in our current shape I think we should be able to go there and score a couple.

He's responding to when they spoke to the other Arsenal fan before the cup game and he compared Martinelli to Suarez.

Still not over that
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,785
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28891 on: February 2, 2024, 06:39:04 pm »
Great great question..which promoters an excrement discussion

Who has been our best player this season


(Although the answer is obviously VVD)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28892 on: February 2, 2024, 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  2, 2024, 06:39:04 pm
Great great question..which promoters an excrement discussion

Who has been our best player this season


(Although the answer is obviously VVD)

Yeah, Virgil has been exceptional, but there are a couple who are really close behind him, namely Trent and Alisson.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28893 on: February 4, 2024, 03:47:49 am »
Was a really nice bit on Klopp from Jim Johnson that came up on the latest Lost Tapes.
Logged
:D

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,505
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28894 on: February 5, 2024, 01:30:01 pm »
TAW has a lot of good shows but it remains a weird gap that they dont have a proper post match show
Most fan channels / outlets go big on this and have pretty in depth shows or discussions post match and Id guess its when a lot of fans want content and reaction

Last nights was odd - not sure why Mo Stewart is hosting shows but phoning it in for 10 minutes.. telling your subscribers you dont want to be there and then ending it asap with no proper discussion other than sad vibes wasnt great
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28895 on: February 5, 2024, 02:07:54 pm »
TAW not having a 'proper post match show' is the maddest take I've read on here since S said Liverpool aren't in a title race about 12 hours ago. :lmao

They literally have two each match, they're never huge on analysis but that's what other shows are for. It's too emotive in the immediate after match for anything more.

Do agree the Post Match Pint was phoned in a bit, but it's definitely 'one of them'.
« Last Edit: February 5, 2024, 02:11:28 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28896 on: February 5, 2024, 02:29:12 pm »
Yeah. You have PMP - for quick bask in the glory or therapy session depending on the result. Its raw and doesnt go too deep. Then there is the proper show after - which is a middle ground between emotion and reason and finally the deep (but possibly dry for some) analysis on the Review. There is something for everyone, or any mood.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28897 on: February 5, 2024, 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February  5, 2024, 01:30:01 pm
TAW has a lot of good shows but it remains a weird gap that they dont have a proper post match show
Most fan channels / outlets go big on this and have pretty in depth shows or discussions post match and Id guess its when a lot of fans want content and reaction

Last nights was odd - not sure why Mo Stewart is hosting shows but phoning it in for 10 minutes.. telling your subscribers you dont want to be there and then ending it asap with no proper discussion other than sad vibes wasnt great

I think it's partly because TAW has become a little too stratified in terms of its structure of shows. Its like the lads on the post match pint were scared to offer actual analysis, because that's what the review is for, apparently. If it was Neil, Sean and Dan on the PMP, I'd get it. But it's different voices. Josh Williams is a great analyst. I wanted to hear his analysis.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28898 on: February 5, 2024, 11:30:51 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on February  5, 2024, 04:59:10 pm
Noticed how often Gibbo says "sort of" and now I can't ignore it, haha.

The Arsenal fan (Jim?) on Friday Show punctuates every clause with 'right' and it does my head it once I notice.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28899 on: February 5, 2024, 11:37:05 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  5, 2024, 11:30:51 pm
The Arsenal fan (Jim?) on Friday Show punctuates every clause with 'right' and it does my head it once I notice.

I can't listen to him anymore because of this.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,751
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28900 on: February 6, 2024, 12:10:38 pm »
Verbal tics are pretty common and I guess they're accentuated and more obvious if you talk on a podcast a lot. I used to work with an American girl in an office and she found it very amusing how I would say 'quite' before an adjective e.g. "that was quite good" or "that is quite interesting". She thought it was (quite) quaint and very English. I think the Arsenal guy is good value, to be honest, right?
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28901 on: Today at 09:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February  6, 2024, 12:10:38 pm
Verbal tics are pretty common and I guess they're accentuated and more obvious if you talk on a podcast a lot. I used to work with an American girl in an office and she found it very amusing how I would say 'quite' before an adjective e.g. "that was quite good" or "that is quite interesting". She thought it was (quite) quaint and very English. I think the Arsenal guy is good value, to be honest, right?
Right.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28902 on: Today at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February  6, 2024, 12:10:38 pm
Verbal tics are pretty common and I guess they're accentuated and more obvious if you talk on a podcast a lot. I used to work with an American girl in an office and she found it very amusing how I would say 'quite' before an adjective e.g. "that was quite good" or "that is quite interesting". She thought it was (quite) quaint and very English. I think the Arsenal guy is good value, to be honest, right?

Yeah, I like him. Its weird living in London now. You see loads of London/southern Liverpool or United fans. Always feels slightly strange when its the other way round. Obviously a family connection or whatever. But like Chris the Chelsea fan from Congleton too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 