On the reaction to Klopp, I'm in a slightly odd situation (and I'll add now that this isn't me posting for sympathy or in any sort of holier than anyone way).



My mum's funeral was on Monday, and the immediate days after were very hard.



So initially hearing the news on Friday I was "oh please, not this week"



However after a relatively short time I'd realised that it's (for me at least) come at not the worst time



I'm devastated he's leaving, but ultimately he couldn't stay forever and coming in the month mum passed away has brought some perspective. This isn't me having a go at anyone who's feeling absolutely awful, but it's weird hearing people describing like he's dead.



He's a man (a great man) who has decided he's had enough of his job. It won't be the same without him, but the club remains.





