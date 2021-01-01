Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Anfield Wrap
Topic: The Anfield Wrap
Zlen
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Same for me, dog walks, walks to shop/gym, commute sometimes. I never listen to everything, but 3-4 shows a week is still more than worth it.
GreatEx
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Commute is the big pod window for me... 45-60 minutes each way, but still only 3 days a week. I used to walk at lunchtime but been so overloaded at work I haven't done that for a while. Let's face it, I'm going to have to stick the kids in an orphanage.
Zlen
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Kids are overrated. I could probably cut down my backlog of video games in half and watch everything on my watchist by spring without the fuckers.
The social pressure of keeping them alive is horrible.
