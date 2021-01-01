Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Anfield Wrap
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
715
716
717
718
719
[
720
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Anfield Wrap (Read 3152260 times)
Zlen
Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,251
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #28760 on:
Today
at 09:52:39 pm »
Same for me, dog walks, walks to shop/gym, commute sometimes. I never listen to everything, but 3-4 shows a week is still more than worth it.
Logged
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,705
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #28761 on:
Today
at 10:15:04 pm »
Commute is the big pod window for me... 45-60 minutes each way, but still only 3 days a week. I used to walk at lunchtime but been so overloaded at work I haven't done that for a while. Let's face it, I'm going to have to stick the kids in an orphanage.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
715
716
717
718
719
[
720
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Anfield Wrap
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2